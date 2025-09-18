© 2025 New Atlas
Submersible electric hyper-sled doubles up power for sharkish speeds

By C.C. Weiss
September 18, 2025
Submersible electric hyper-sled doubles up power for sharkish speeds
The new Cayago Seabob SE63 beefs up on power and performance for fast, stable speed atop and under the water
The Seabob SE63 flashes its Lamborghini Revuelto-inspired headlights
It isn't as fast as an actual Lamborghini car, but the Seabob SE63's 22 mph of speed is sure to feel plenty fast as it propels your open body through the water
The Seabob SE63 has a Lamborghini-inspired blunt, bull-like nose and is actually faster in the water than a bull shark, a slower species that tops out around 12 mph
We're not sure we love the Lamborghini-inspired styling, as it kind of feels like an expensive, powerful, high-end piece of gear dressing up and pretending to be something different, but the most fanatical Lamborghini enthusiasts might feel differently
While the Lamborghini styling might feel a little model toy-ish, the boosted power offered by the SE63 model gives it a real performance advantage over standard production Seabobs, making it unlikely to remain in t
Lamborghini-inspired styling right to the trailing edge
The Seabob SE63 features a more powerful water jet propulsion system complete with a carbon fiber motor shaft, a hat tip to Lamborghini's extensive carbon fiber expertise
The instrument panel and cockpit controls get a Lamborghini-influenced tweak, as well
Six available Lambo shades of Seabob
The Optional Performance board pulls the rider's torso up over the water to position better for full top-speed runs
The Performance Board includes a little foil-like fin below
Taking the propelled plunge with the Seabob SE63
While a number of available colors, including the Arancia Egon" feature in most of the pictures, flash pure vibrant flamboyance, those like this "Grigio Lynx" are more muted and understated
"A Lamborghini supercar of the sea" – you might be surprised to note that such a vessel already exists, a fantastical daydream born in the frustratingly idle days of pandemic. But that doesn't mean there can't be more than one, and the latest is technically more of a "Lamborghini micro-supercar for sea and subsea," a little adventure toy that can be carried aboard the larger sea-bound Lambo. The Italian sports car marque has teamed with German e-PWC specialist Cayago to develop what it calls the "most powerful Seabob ever," a grab-and-go personal jet sled that promises exhilaration on and under the water at speeds that compete with various species of shark and dolphin.

Much like the afore-linked hard-charging speed yacht bearing the Lamborghini name, the Raging Bull-badged Seabob wears the number "63" as a hat tip to the pivotal year an Italian tractor-making industrialist famously put his name and mind to building some of the world's highest-performing supercars. All in, it's called the Seabob SE63, with the letters standing in for "special edition" – kinda stiff, but "Seabob" itself has always struck us as a properly concise and evocative product name for a powered sled built to jet above and below the waterline.

The Seabob SE63 follows in the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht's footsteps in incorporating Lamborghini-esque design cues and materials into its construction.

Cayago actually got help from Lamborghini's distant corporate cousin Studio F.A. Porsche in penning the sharp-nosed form of the F9, the latest generation of Seabob it debuted at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival just a year ago.

The Seabob SE63 has a Lamborghini-inspired blunt, bull-like nose and is actually faster in the water than a bull shark, a slower species that tops out around 12 mph
Using the F9 as a jumping off point, it reshaped the front-end to mimic the angular hood creases of the Revuelto and deep-sunken hexagonal lamps of the Temerario. Those lamps even appear to light up, though we're not sure if they're designed to throw "brighten pitch-dark seafloor" levels of luminance or simply operate as safety markers.

Safety lights may not feel necessary on the brightest colors pulled from the official Lamborghini palette, like the "Arancio Egon" (orange) featured in most of the pictures, but the SE63 also comes in more understated tones, including a deep gold-hued green and a slate gray (below).

While a number of available colors, including the Arancia Egon" feature in most of the pictures, flash pure vibrant flamboyance, those like this "Grigio Lynx" are more muted and understated
The Lambo-inspired lines continue rearward, accentuated by the long, flattened upper body (roofline?) and the enlarged, angular lower vents. More importantly, though, the new unit takes on performance-enhancing additions inspired by the singular automotive hardware of Sant'Agata Bolognese. A set of side wings improves on-water stability, while an optional Performance Board attaches to the back to slide under the rider's torso for a more prone position that opens up top speed runs. Ergonomically enhanced grips deliver improved hold and confident throttle punching.

The Performance Board includes a little foil-like fin below
Making good on Lamborghini's promise of the most powerful of all Seabobs, the SE63 packs a namesake 6.3 kW (8.4 hp). That may be less than 100th of what an actual modern Lamborghini supercar brings to the line, but it powers right past the SE63's two contemporaries: the 2.6-kW Seabob F9 and 3.6-kW F9S (3.5 and 4.8 hp). The average between those two comes in at 3.1 kW, almost perfectly half the SE63.

Cayago and Lamborghini inject a host of ultralight carbon fiber, magnesium and titanium into the SE63's build spec to help offset the added weight of the more powerful motorized propulsion system and high-capacity 60-minute battery, but the amped-up 35-kg (77-lb) SE63 unit still weighs in just over 9 kg (20 lb) heavier than the F9S.

The extra heft doesn't stomp the proverbial brakes, though, as the SE63's top speed lists in at cool 35 km/h (22 mph). That's not as swift as the fastest shark in the sea, the 72-km/h+ (45-mph+) shortfin mako, but it's comparable to species like tiger and blacktip reef sharks, both of which are said capable of burst speeds up to 20 mph (32 km/h). It's also right in line with the 35-km/h bottlenose dolphin.

It isn't as fast as an actual Lamborghini car, but the Seabob SE63's 22 mph of speed is sure to feel plenty fast as it propels your open body through the water
In contrast with those sharks, though, the Seabob hits its top speed while above the water, set to "Sport" mode. Switching over to "Normal" mode lets you dive down to depths up to 25 meters (82 feet) but throttles back power delivery and accelerative performance.

As for what all that type of power and propulsion feel like in the water, we'd love to try one and put our own words to the experience, but for now we'll have to trust Lamborghini's depiction: "The riding experience is not just ‘a bit faster’ but thrillingly intense and unrestrained. Acceleration off the start line delivers an immediate adrenaline rush. Thrust, agility, top speed: everything is designed for maximum performance and pure emotion."

The instrument panel and cockpit controls get a Lamborghini-influenced tweak, as well
If one wants to throw some immediate numbers around that "pure emotion," he or she need only shoot a quick glance down at the bright color display right in front of their nose. The automotive-like cockpit of the Seabob has long been one of its cooler features, and this special version leans in an extra-sporty direction with Lamborghini graphics and fonts.

Cayago and Lamborghini debuted the Seabob SE63 at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival this month and plan to begin production in 2026 ahead of a mid-year launch through select Seabob dealers. There's no hint at pricing, but we do know that the F9 starts at US$10,725, while the more powerful F9S leaps base pricing up to $14,465. So expect a double-power Special Edition 63 in official Lamborghini colors to price in well above the latter. Seabobs are a luxury water toy marketed to the likes of yacht and hypercar owners, after all.

You know you wanna see it in action – just be sure to click the "mute" button if you don't enjoy overdramatic voice-overs.

The new SEABOB SE63 for Automobili Lamborghini

Sources: Lamborghini, Cayago

