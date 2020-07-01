Lamborghini rolls out a luxury yacht inspired by its Sián supercar

Lamborghini wowed the automotive world with its Sián supercapacitor-hybrid supercar last year, and now it is hoping to turn some heads away from dry land with a motor yacht inspired by the eye-catching high-performance supercar. Developed in collaboration with superyacht builder Italian Sea Group, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 pays homage to the automaker’s storied history of vehicle design, while eyeing a future of cutting edge nautical engineering and high performance across the water.

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is a nod to the Italian brand’s roots that can be traced back to 1963, and according to the company, even takes some design cues from the lines of the Countach and Miura sportscars of the 60s and 70s. The hardtop is inspired by Lamborghini roadsters, while the Y-shaped bow lights are a tip of the hat to both last year’s Sián and the Terzo Millennio concept car from 2017.

Continuing with the supercar theme, the luxury speedboat is powered by a pair of V12-2000 hp engines that send it to a top speed of 60 knots. This is helped along by a nimble body crafted with the help of carbon fiber, bringing the total weight to 24 tons and placing the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 squarely in the ultra-lightweight boat category.

The boat measures 63 feet long (19.2 m) and cuts a sporty and aerodynamic figure from the outside, while inside features an array of details straight out of the Lamborghini playbook. These include a nautical interpretation of the car cockpit that includes all navigation and control systems, a helm styled like a steering wheel, sports seats finished in carbon fiber and two start-stop buttons to fire the yacht up, one for each engine.

The interior will be offered in two configurations, while the well-heeled clients purchasing their own Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63s will have an “extensive” range of exterior colors and liveries to choose from. Lamborghini says the very first unit will be available at the beginning of 2021.

”This yacht represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership, at its best: our co-operation allows the essence of both organisations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment,” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration.”

If you’ve got 15 minutes to spare and want to dive into the details of the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, the below video offers a deeper look at the yacht.

