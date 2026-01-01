About New Atlas

Our Story

There’s always a better way.

That’s been our internal motto since we launched in March 2002, originally under the name Gizmag.

As a science, technology and innovation news service, we focus on the world-changing ideas moving humanity forward, across all fields of endeavor – as well as the practical innovations that can make life better day to day.

The last two decades have seen an incredible acceleration in technology as well as scientific discovery, and it’s been our privilege to tell the history of that progress in real-time.

Since 2002, we’ve produced more than 100,000 articles covering advances in technology, science, transportation, architecture, medicine, design, robotics, outdoor living and many other disciplines.



Ownership and Funding

Our company has always been privately owned, and it's never been beholden to outside investors. We’re a fiercely independent news organization, and our first obligation is to our readers.

We are primarily funded by advertising, including clearly marked sponsored content. We offer an affordable yearly membership program that gives readers an ad-free experience. We also participate in some affiliate sales programs, again with full disclosure to readers.

New Atlas is published by Gizmag Pty Ltd. Here's our Editorial Policy.



Audience

We have a readership of 5-9 million unique visitors a month, and more than 195,000 people receive our email newsletters each day.

Our primary audience is in the USA (52%), UK (7.3%), Canada (7.2%), Europe and Australia (4.8%), but we have readers all over the globe.

Our readership tends to skew around 70% male, and the vast majority of our readership falls between 25-65 years of age. The largest cohort is between 45-54 years old, leading 35-44s by a small margin. Mobile visitors are around 80% of our readership, with desktop representing 14.5%.

