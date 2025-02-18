Pranjal Malewar

Pranjal is a seasoned science writer passionate about transforming complex scientific ideas into clear, compelling stories. With interests spanning astronomy, emerging technologies, and everything in science. Pranjal crafts narratives that bridge the gap between research and public understanding. Her work has appeared in platforms such as Tech Explorist and Inceptive Mind, covering everything from cutting-edge inventions to cosmic wonders. She is committed to sparking curiosity and promoting science literacy through accessible, insightful storytelling.