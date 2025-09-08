Vegan diets for dogs likely as healthy as meat-based ones

As more people embrace veganism, for health, ethics, or the planet, they're bumping into a furry conundrum: what do you feed your meat-loving dog when you don't eat meat yourself? It's a real ethical puzzle. After all, is it right to serve animal products to your animal when you're trying to avoid them?

Enter the rise of plant-based dog food, now popping up on shelves with promises of being "complete." But here's the catch: many of these products haven't been rigorously tested for nutritional balance. Meanwhile, traditional meat-based dog food, often packed with industry by-products, is still considered the "natural" choice. Why? Because meat is rich in protein and amino acids.

Until recently, only a handful of studies had sniffed around the question: Can vegan dog food really meet all the nutritional needs of our four-legged friends?

Now, a fresh study, led by experts at the University of Nottingham, analyzed the nutritional content of complete, dry, meat- and plant-based foods available for dogs in the UK. The findings showed that vegan dog diets offer nutrition comparable to meat-based ones, but also emphasized the need for a well-balanced diet to keep dogs healthy.

Researchers took a close look at 31 dry dog foods sold in the UK: 19 meat-based, six plant-based, and six veterinary diets. They tested for protein, amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, vitamin D, and all B-vitamins.

Meat-based and plant-based dog foods were found to be broadly similar in overall nutrition, though plant-based options had lower levels of iodine and B vitamins. Of the veterinary diets, 66% were found to have lower total protein by design and were also deficient in one or more essential amino acids. Across all food types, some products didn't fully meet nutritional standards. When researchers checked specific nutrients, they found that 55% of foods met amino acid guidelines, 16% met mineral standards, 24% met B-vitamin requirements, and all foods met vitamin D guidelines.

The study authors explain, however, that every dog is unique, and dietary needs vary.

"Our study found that plant-based diets, when properly formulated, can be a healthy and viable alternative to meat-based options," explained study author Rebecca Brociek from the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science. "Ideally, the next step is long-term feeding studies. Still, as we begin to rethink pet nutrition, perhaps the alternative isn't only better for the planet, but also beneficial for our four-legged companions."

It's also worth noting the study was conducted independently of any dog food company. So the findings are not undermined by any plant-based product looking for a "study says" advertisement.

Ultimately, the researchers suggest that aside from iodine and B-vitamins, which could easily be supplemented, most plant-based products on the market are basically the same, nutritionally speaking, as their meat-based counterparts.

The study was published in PLOS One.

Source: University of Nottingham