It's one thing to design a great product, and another entirely to produce it in a way that's efficient, cheap, green and scalable. We're always on the lookout for breakthroughs in manufacturing and production tech that can turn a great idea into a world-changer at scale.
The 3D printing of certain items could soon get a lot faster, simpler and more eco-friendly. That's because scientists have developed a new 3D printing ink which is easily extruded as a liquid, then solidifies on contact with a saltwater solution.
May 23, 2024Researchers have used AI attached to off-the-shelf headphones to isolate the voice of one speaker in a noisy crowd just by looking at them. The code for their next-level noise cancelling system is freely available if you want to build your own.
May 22, 2024Let's face it, eating a reheated meal in a cramped coach seat is never going to be a fine-dining experience, but airlines are now looking to new technology to give us more of what we want, ultimately reducing the current shameful amount of food waste.
May 21, 2024Text-to-image AI models trained on original images can memorize them, generating replicas that raise an issue of copyright infringement. A new AI model has been developed that’s trained on only corrupted images, removing that particular legal headache.
May 10, 2024A robotics company likely most famous for a demo of its dexterous robot hand at Amazon re:MARS with Jeff Bezos has now unveiled a new robust model designed for machine learning research, which was developed in collaboration with Google's DeepMind.
May 09, 2024Google DeepMind's groundbreaking new AI predicts not only the structure of proteins, ligands, DNA, RNA and "all of life's molecules," but how they'll interact. It promises a radical, revolutionary acceleration in many fields of science.
May 03, 2024Though OpenAI is yet to make the Sora text-to-video model available to the public, its ability to produce realistic, high-res video clips already has movie makers worried for job security. Now the tool has moved into the world of pop music videos.
May 01, 2024An AI model accurately tracks emotions like fear and worry in the voices of crisis line callers, according to new research. The model’s developer hopes it can provide real-time assistance to phone operators as they work to prevent suicides.
April 19, 2024Microsoft Research Asia has revealed an AI model that can generate frighteningly realistic deepfake videos from a single still image and an audio track. How will we be able to trust what we see and hear online from here on in?
April 08, 2024A recently developed system could revolutionize the world of 3D printing, by streamlining the adoption of new print media. Such materials could include ones made from all-renewable ingredients, or that are more recyclable than current options.
March 26, 2024OpenAI has asked creatives to produce their own short films using text-to-video model Sora. The public's response has been a mixture of awe and fear about the potential uses of this technology and the real-world impact it may have.
March 20, 2024Scientists have developed a new "ink" that allows objects to be 3D-printed out of wood. The material could reduce the amount of wood that gets wasted in the manufacturing of various products, plus it could utilize existing wood waste.
March 20, 2024This week’s global NVIDIA GTC, GPU Technology Conference, included a discussion about using accelerated computing to drive climate action. Three startup companies have taken advantage of NVIDIA's AI and Earth-2 platform to do just that.
March 14, 2024The AIs aren't just coming for our jobs. They aren't just taking over our means of creative artistic expression. Soon, we're going to have to fight the bastards for the Playstation too. Google DeepMind has created SIMA, a multi-world gaming agent.
February 26, 2024Google DeepMind's Genie turns images into playable video games in one step – but it's just the latest in a rapidly converging list of technologies that point to a bizarre sci-fi future of interactive entertainment, designed and run by real-time AIs.
February 20, 2024Scientists have created a 3D-printing media that can take on different colors in different parts of a single print job. The secret lies in utilizing ultraviolet light to selectively alter the surface structure of the material as it's being dispensed.
