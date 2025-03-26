Crafty 3D printer multitasks as a laser engraver, cutter, and plotter

Bambu Lab's latest flagship 3D printer does a whole lot more than 3D printing for serious makers, and promises to be good at every one of its tasks.

The H2D desktop printer can print using two materials at once, laser engrave graphics on flat and curved surfaces, precisely cut materials like leather and wood, and draw on your creations in color.

The company says this all-in-one device unlocks a wider range of possibilities for what you can create, without taking up a ton of room in your workspace. However, it's aimed at folks with some 3D printing experience, and isn't meant to be your first desktop printer.

Meet Bambu Lab H2D | Your Personal Manufacturing Hub

Check out the promo video above showing how you could make an elaborate costume for a cosplay convention, detailed sculptures, shoes, and bicycle gear (though I don't know if it's safe to wear an untested helmet printed at home).

The H2D can handle complex tasks like cutting leather and engraving on curved surfaces to create stuff like this detailed costume Bambu Lab

The H2D comes with dual nozzles to print using two different materials or colors at the same time, print speeds of 600 mm/s, and a roomy 350x320x325-mm build space. It can work with carbon or glass fiber reinforced filaments too.

There's a vision-based alignment system on board to help with precise motion accuracy for laser cutting and engraving. And since these processes can heat things up, the H2D gets laser-safe windows, flame sensors, AI camera-powered fire detection, and even an optional CO2 fire extinguisher.

The H2D doesn't just come with these four attachments for more printing possibilities, but also a range of cameras, sensors, and capabilities for precise output Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab says it's developed a custom brushless servo motor for its extruder, which helps detect nozzle clogs and prevent filament grinding so your projects' surfaces are cleanly executed. This is also assisted by an AI-powered macro lens camera which keeps an eye on the nozzle tip for any faulty operation.

The new digital cutting and pen drawing tools should come in handy for folks who work with vinyl, custom stickers, and technical drawings.

While it offers a generous 350×320×325-mm build volume, the H2D is pretty compact given everything it can do Bambu Lab

The company says you should see accurate output across projects regardless of the complexity of your designs, thanks to all the HD2's new tech. It also takes care of a lot of calibration and alignment on its own, and uses a BirdsEye camera to arrange your project to reduce material waste.

The base H2D sans laser printing gear will set you back by US$1,899, and will ship this June. If you need the redesigned Automatic Material System 2 Pro that handles filament drying, you're looking at a MSRP of $2,199. Laser printing versions are available right now, and cost $2,799 for the 10-W variant, while the 40-W one comes in at $3,499. Find them all on the company's site.

Source: Bambu Lab