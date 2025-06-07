Camping Trailers
Versatile camping trailers that bring comfort and convenience to any campsite, from rugged off-road explorers to luxurious glamping setups.
Top News
-
With the new Capax camping trailer, Exodus harnesses today's tech toward automating and improving the base camp experience for the digital generation. It packs in smart home-like automation, instant electric setup and satellite connectivity.
-
A wide-open cargo trailer that becomes a two-story camper, the Sportcaravan Cube 3 is a "great transformer." It alternates between sleeping, gear-hauling and base camping dominance without ever becoming a burdensome hunk of metal on the tow vehicle.
-
From the outside, the Lutz Minicamper looks like a basic utility trailer. And that's because it is, a single-axle box from Humbauer. Open the rear door, though, and you'll find a homey space with sofa bed, soft-touch surfaces and rustic-chic accents.
Load More
Latest News
-
June 07, 2025 | C.C. WeissHow do you improve upon a timeless design icon? By pulling a little inspiration from a master in an adjacent field. The Airstream Frank Lloyd Wright trailer is Silver Bullet outside but filled with an organic multipurpose interior inspired by Wright.
-
May 23, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe Tusca HitchHiker chassis-less camper pod has been renamed the Freedom Camper and is now available in a lighter, sleeker version that fits trucks as small as the Ford Maverick and requires just two people to lift on and off the vehicle.
-
May 09, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe Highcountry Unlimited UTV trailer leaps to life with a retro-inspired design featuring a big, old towable tub, specialized walking beam suspension connecting its four wheels, and the ability to transform into a modern-day covered wagon.
-
May 07, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalPebble, the California-based RV company looking to shake up the space with modern features and design, has begun manufacturing its Flow electric trailer. Pre-ordered units (which start at $109,500) are scheduled to ship this spring.
-
May 03, 2025 | C.C. WeissHappier Camper has long combined colorful retro styling with modular living. As it has expanded its lineup, it's added more permanent fixtures to its otherwise modular floor plans. The new Traveler Summit trailer is the next step forward.
-
May 01, 2025 | C.C. WeissAustralia's largest RV brand is rolling out a simple but highly functional toy-hauling off-road camper. The new Crosstrail carries a quad or three bikes plus everything you need for a day trip or for a full adventure holiday.
-
April 21, 2025 | C.C. WeissBean Trailer is back with its first non-sleep-in camping trailer. The rugged Bean Pod still features teardrop-like sizing but replaces the sleeper cabin with a gear storage setup ready to support the multi-adventure backcountry escape of your dreams.
-
April 14, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe Trail Mod trailer is one in a new wave of ultra-modular trailers that build up from bare bones to fully capable adventure wagons. It starts as a rugged utility flatbed and builds up into a capable toy-hauling micro-camper.
-
April 08, 2025 | C.C. WeissEscapod already builds some of the market's sleekest composite teardrop trailers. Now it's turning its attention to developing a trailer tailored to mountain bikers. The new Topo2 MTB features an integrated rack system and a veritable bike workshop.
-
March 29, 2025 | C.C. WeissOriginally designed as a towable pickup bed for hauling cargo, the Let's Go Aero LittleGiant trailer now transforms into a pull-behind pop-top pickup camper. It's an affordable, hassle-free and versatile way to travel and camp through the wild.
-
March 24, 2025 | C.C. WeissBivoak brings together the advantages of camper van and trailer into an RV it calls the Bivan. The 4-sleeper caravan has a layout and features derived from classic VW pop-tops and offers a new style of 'van life for a new breed of roadway voyager.
-
March 05, 2025 | C.C. WeissA trailer you can see clean through, the Naledi Camper is as simple as any other teardrop trailer but with two big distinguishing features: oversized picture windows on each side sandwiching campers between huge views of their local surroundings.
-
March 04, 2025 | C.C. WeissDesigned to rip 90% of the load off a hiker's back and drop it on wheels, the X-Trek is a versatile hiking tool. It stays light by using hiking poles as part of its frame, quickly transforming into a backpack for carrying over rough terrain.
-
March 03, 2025 | C.C. WeissAirstream's Basecamp series already represents its best trailers for getting far off the beaten path. The all-new Basecamp Xe brings on a high-powered all-electric camping architecture for full off-grid power.
-
February 26, 2025 | C.C. WeissWe knew the Stockman Rover was a special little hunk of micro-camping the minute we saw it. It's gotten even more special in its second generation, bringing on a multipurpose swivel griddle, Redarc power system, and integrated wine rack.
Load More