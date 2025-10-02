Sleek, ultramodern glamper pod makes a cushy ebike-stowing base camp

Australia's Stockman Products got its start in what it calls Pod trailers, small, space-maximizing cargo trailers with tub-like plastic covers. It then expanded into some of the sharpest teardrop campers we've ever seen. It's now growing once again, with its largest trailer yet. The all-new Trekka debuts as a smooth-edged dual-axle trailer with a complete camper interior, two kitchens, and dedicated, secure interior space for ebikes, surfboards or other adventure gear.

While Stockman's Rover teardrop series can be equipped with a bike rack, the company sought a more purposeful bike-carrying solution that could properly protect expensive electric bikes, something that essentially brings more covered gear-hauling utility than its cargo pods, coupled with more comfort and space than its teardrops. In doing so, it's developed something far more elegant than the skeletal camper haulers that have been popping up around Australia.

Ebikes ready to ride for a multi-day camping adventure Stockman Products

We've known Stockman to design some highly distinctive, eye-grabbing campers, and the 6.5-m-long (21.3-ft) Trekka features a striking form that reminds us of a ruggedized dual-axle spin on Silicon Valley's Pebble Flow, with a hint of Kimberley Kube thrown in for good measure. The two axles are cushioned by a Cruisemaster independent suspension system, with the flagship model gaining an auto-leveling body control system.

Each Trekka trailer extends forward with a roomy fiberglass nose cone built to serve as a gear garage for two ebikes, a set of surfboards, inflatable paddleboards or other preferred tools of adventure. An available integrated ramp system simplifies rolling and sliding away bikes, and internal 12- and 240-V outlets are there to charge ebikes on the move. The bike carrier is optional, and those who don't want it can opt to use the front garage for a fridge slide sized for fridge boxes up to 90 L.

The $3,500 optional ebike loader includes a retractable ramp and slide-away platform for easily storing two ebikes in the nose cone gear garage Stockman Products

Stepping back from the storage cone, the Trekka interior is accessed via an electrically deployed step and entry door on the left side of travel. An electrically actuated pop-up roof adds more height and overall volume inside for increased comfort.

The interior opens up into a compact but comfortable space with everything two people could ask for from a camper. To the immediate left of the doorway, the sofa serves as a comfortable place to relax, while the swivel table provides space for both occupants to eat and work.

The Trekka interior features a roomy layout for two people Stockman Products

The rear of the trailer is dedicated to the queen-size bed and features nightstand cubbies and adjustable gooseneck reading lights on both sides. An available swivel-mounted 24-in TV can be secured to the wall for watching from bed.

The front corner across from the entry door houses the wet bathroom with shower and flushable cassette toilet. The indoor kitchen, meanwhile, separates the bathroom from the bed and comes stocked with an available induction cooktop, rectangular sink, and 130-L Bushman door fridge/freezer and storage under the counter.

Inside the Stockman Trekka Stockman Products

The kitchen sink with hot/cold water doubles as a bathroom sink since there's no separate unit inside the wet bathroom. It's served by a 200-L fresh water and 120-L waste water tanks. For those who don't add the optional indoor induction cooktop, we suppose the interior kitchen is actually more of a wet bar.

As we've seen on a few other Australian camping trailers, the Trekka complements its indoor kitchen space with a separate exterior kitchen area that supports outdoor cooking in fair weather. It's located behind a flip-up hatch on the side that works as its own overhead awning and comes stocked with an induction cooktop and sink of its own. Buyers can also upgrade with the available 30-L Engel fridge drawer behind the counter.

The outdoor galley includes an induction cooktop, sink and available Engel drawer fridge Stockman Products

Stockman wires up a Renogy electrical system with between 300 and 900 Ah of lithium battery power and 400 to 800 watts of roof-mounted solar charging. The system also includes a 3,000-W inverter, 120-A AC charger, 50-A DC-to-DC charger, and touchscreen command center with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control. The Trekka comes standard with a Truma diesel air/water heater, and buyers can also add a Webasto air conditioner.

Stockman introduced the Trekka in September at the Melbourne Leisurefest and sells the On Road base model for a price of AU$99,990 (approx. US$66,200). The Ultra XT off-road/grid model slots in at $114,990 (US$76,125), and the fully equipped Platinum XT off-road/grid flagship with top-tier electrical system, auto-leveling suspension, full outdoor galley, air conditioner, indoor TV and more starts at $129,990 (US$86,050).

Laying down a scenic base camp Stockman Products

Interestingly, while the trailer was designed with ebike hauling in mind, the slide-out bike carrier featured in photos is only available as a $3,500 option for all trim levels. Other options include a reverse camera system, awning walls for creating an outdoor auxiliary tent, and an anti-sway braking system.

Source: Stockman Products via Caravan Camping Sales

