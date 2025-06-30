Triple-bunk 'hypercamper' raises US caravanning to Aussie level

One of the most livable, high-functioning Australian hybrid caravans we've seen in years, the new Iconn E4 XK from Lifestyle Campers offers enough space for a family of five combined with a deluxe feature set. Its entire side wall is a massive gourmet kitchen that'll support a small army of overland chefs, and its floor plan is a spacious, flexible space that adapts to each individual buyer. Best of all, the 22.6-foot (6.9-m) hypercamper is already touring the Australian Outback and is on its way to the US.

Yeah, we know, "hypercamper" isn't likely to win many fans, as overused and functionally meaningless as terms like "supercar," "hypercar" and "ultracar" have become. But this time around, we didn't use it for effect but as the identifier Lifestyle has adapted for some of the latest high-tier caravan models in its individual Fusion, Iconn and Recon families. The Iconn E4 XK became one of the latest to receive a full "hyper" designation when it made its world premiere earlier this year.

Worry not, though; that'll be the last time we'll subject you to that particular term for the remainder of the article. We can't really stand using it anymore.

The Iconn E4 XK is a hybrid camper with pop-up roof that adds 1.3 feet to the exterior ride height of 104 in Lifestyle Campers

Whether you love or hate the superlative term not to be mentioned again, the new Iconn E4 XK definitely sets itself apart from other camping trailers, no matter if we're talking about older Lifestyle models or the Australian hybrid caravan market at large.

If you're wondering, there is in fact a regular E4 model, and the "XK" in this case stands for the eXternal Kitchen that really steps the model well above average. Because while plenty of other caravans do have outdoor kitchens, they don't have one like this.

With two large hatches, plus two narrower ones up front, the E4 XK has a long, highly capable kitchen area Lifestyle Campers

The upgraded kitchen design evolves from the outdoor kitchen Lifestyle first introduced in its Reconn series in 2016, growing in size and scope to offer a true gourmet-level cooking experience. It's contained not within one or two compartments but a total of four large cabinets that span the length of the left sidewall from the rear entry door through to the frontmost crease of the trailer body.

The heart of the space is located in the two largest compartments directly fore of the entry door. The first contains a rectangular sink with wooden cutting board top and a dual-hob induction cooktop that barely rises above countertop level for a clean look. That doesn't leave much space for worktop, but that's okay because what little there is flows right into the lower countertop in the next hatch, which is joined by a second wood top that sits aboard the 40-L EvaKool drawer fridge seen below absolutely devouring more than a case of beers.

The outdoor EvaKool fridge easily swallows more than a 24-pack of beer Lifestyle Campers

Both of those large compartments also offer overhead storage, and the fridge compartment also offers under-counter storage space and two central roller-door pantries behind the counter area. The outer hatch doors include triple seals to keep out every drop of water and speck of dust.

The taller, narrower compartment fore of the fridge zone houses the main electrical hardware but leaves plenty of space open for storage. In fact, it can be outfitted optionally with a slide-out pantry drawer topped by yet another wood countertop. Alternatively, it can be used to house an optional clothes washing machine.

An optional storage slide-out for one of the kitchen cabinets adds extra storage and another worktop Lifestyle Campers

Finally, the frontmost compartment houses a full pass-through with a slide-out worktop aimed primarily at carrying a portable grill but also potentially useful as another work space or side shelf. This front cabinet also houses a long east/west shelf for fishing rods and other long items and an air compressor system with hookup.

That's already a ridiculous amount of kitchen, but Lifestyle doesn't actually stop there. If you thought a 40-L fridge drawer a little limited for supplying such an expansive kitchen area, you weren't wrong. Or at least Lifestyle agrees with you, because a larger 175-L fridge/freezer combo is located just inside the entry door for easy access from both outside and inside the trailer. The interior also has an extra-long countertop of its own, along with a sink.

During the day, the top bunk folds away, and the bottom bunk turns into a vis-a-vis dinette Lifestyle Campers

Every E4 XK model comes with a semi-island queen bed up front, complete with a nightstand and reading lamps. From there, buyers can choose from three side layouts, starting with a basic sofa dining lounge. The vis-a-vis dinette transforms into a single bed, and buyers can add an upper bed to create a double bunk area. There's also a triple-bunk option that brings total sleeping capacity up to the maximum of five.

An ensuite bathroom with combination shower/toilet area and roof-mounted shower head completes the floor plan.

Wet bathroom area Lifestyle Campers

The Iconn E4 XK stands atop a galvanized steel chassis and includes a Cruisemaster ATX Stage 3 airbag suspension system and 33-in off-road tires. The three different suspension positions can be adjusted from the air compressor controls in the kitchen area cabinet.

Lifestyle ensures the E4 XK is off-grid-ready, wiring it up with a full Victron electrical system with 300-Ah lithium battery, 3,000-W inverter, dual 350-W solar panels and a touchscreen command center. A 240-L fresh water tank and filtered dust suppression system help it live comfortably deep in the outback. Tare weight starts at 2,330 lb (5,137 kg).

The Iconn E4 XK is designed to roll over some rough terrain on the way to making the wild more comfortable for all Lifestyle Campers

The Iconn E4 XK is available in Australia now for prices starting at AU$87,950. Lifestyle's American distributor XGrid Campers is offering it for preorder at a US$76,900 base price.

Note that the photos and specs included here pertain specifically to the Australian model; the US appears to share the same specs but may vary.

Source: Lifestyle Campers, XGrid Campers