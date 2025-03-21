Outdoor Cooking
Take your camp kitchen to the next level, whether at vehicle base camp or deep in the backcountry, with portable stoves, compact cookware, and clever gadgets designed for delicious meals in the great outdoors.
The new Kitchen Cruiser is a nomadic camp kitchen that packs neatly and flips up into an RV-like kitchen block at camp. Throw it in the trunk of a roof tent-topped car, and you have yourself a deconstructed RV ready to explore and camp.
The new Ulti Stove System makes impossible meals possible, says its creator Primus. In fact, Primus straight-out declares the Ulti its most wind-resistant, powerful cooking solution ever. High-alpine and Arctic camp cooking just got easier.
Dometic's Cadac 2 Cook 3 stove has long been one of the most versatile camp cookers out there, combining a dual-burner stove, grill and griddle. This year, Dometic adds even more capability with the launch of the Cadac 2 Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe.
March 21, 2025 | C.C. WeissJetboil's latest Fast Boil backcountry stove series makes cooking that much quicker and more seamless with critical upgrades that include a smoother quick-dial ignition, better pot-to-stove locking system, and surer, more user-friendly grip.
February 04, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalKamado Joe's new grill is designed for pitmasters who need plenty of room to cook up a feast, and also appreciate the convenience of high-tech features in their barbecue gear. It offers 450 sq in of cooking space, and temperature control via an app.
November 08, 2024 | Ben CoxworthAlthough we've seen a number of packable camp kitchens recently, most of them are large enough that they have to be transported in a vehicle. The iKSPLOR Adventure BBQ is different, in that it fits into its own custom backpack.
July 01, 2024 | C.C. WeissGrill Game takes the concept of modular, multipurpose cooking equipment to new ends with its G1. Call it a grill, griddle, stove or smoker – it's all four and more, firing up over charcoal, campfire or an included propane burner.
October 25, 2023 | Ben CoxworthWe all know someone who prepares delectable meals on camping trips, while we settle for instant noodles or baked beans. If you want to be that someone, the multi-functional Box-Pot may just allow you to do so.
July 31, 2023 | C.C. WeissWhile induction cooktops have become prized in RVing for their clean, efficient design, they're not designed for use away from a power source. Newr is looking to go where others haven't, developing a lithium-powered self-contained induction cooker.
April 21, 2023 | C.C. WeissA VW California camper van with built-in charcoal grill – what could possibly exemplify "summer" better than that? Calicamp has prepared an add-on kitchen system specifically for VW vans that will turn a scenic pull-over into a five-star meal.
November 30, 2022 | C.C. WeissWith the new UltraPress Ti, Grayl injects its titanium know-how into its original water filter bottle design, creating a versatile tool that can quickly purify water and cook over a fire. It's a lightweight, hardwearing food-and-beverage multitool.
November 22, 2022 | C.C. WeissThe versatile Adventure Fork can cook kebabs, sausages, chicken tenders, vegetables and other delectable foods over the fire on its own or combine into a spit to hold larger poultry and roasts at campsites reached only by foot, bike or raft.
November 15, 2022 | Nick LavarsRecently, Solo Stove has rolled out cooking accessories to go with its impressive smokeless fire pits, and the Pi Fire is the latest to join the party, promising crunchy crusts and delicious pies cooked over open flames.
June 15, 2022 | C.C. WeissHitchFire has established itself as the go-to source for hitch-mounted grilling, and now it's looking to master hitchable cooking at large. Its new Hitch Kitchen packs a stove, sink and worktop inside a rugged box that stores behind the bumper.
May 17, 2022 | Ben CoxworthWhile many campers like to eat well in the wilderness, they don't necessarily want to pack along a full-on camp stove setup. The Daggerfish Campfire Grill was designed with just such folks in mind.
May 12, 2022 | C.C. WeissAirstream and Weber have teamed up on a rollable, foldable Traveler grill that transports easily, quickly expands into grilling form via its scissor frame, and quick-connects seamlessly to Airstream's external propane port to fire up in seconds.
March 15, 2022 | C.C. WeissSolo Stove emerged as one of the true all-stars of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it shows no signs of slowing down. The company behind some of the world's favorite smokeless fire pits has now expanded its outdoor kitchen offerings with a pizza oven.
January 17, 2022 | C.C. WeissMagma has established itself as a marine grill brand, and now it's looking to become a staple in RVing and tailgating. The company's new Crossover Series debuts as one of the most versatile outdoor cooking systems on the market.
