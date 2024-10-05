© 2024 New Atlas
Outdoors

Dometic turbocharges its extra-versatile 3-in-1 camping cooktop

By C.C. Weiss
October 04, 2024
Dometic turbocharges its extra-versatile 3-in-1 camping cooktop
Using the all-new Dometic Turbo stove/grill/griddle in its element
Using the all-new Dometic Turbo stove/grill/griddle in its element
View 10 Images
Using the all-new Dometic Turbo stove/grill/griddle in its element
1/10
Using the all-new Dometic Turbo stove/grill/griddle in its element
The all-new Cadac Dometic 2 Cook 3 stove is a dual-burner stove with some extra
2/10
The all-new Cadac Dometic 2 Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe stove is a dual-burner stove with some extra functions
Individual griddle and grill inserts turn the new Turbo stove into a multifunctional cooking powerhouse
3/10
Individual griddle and grill inserts turn the new Turbo stove into a multifunctional cooking powerhouse
Cook foods exactly how you want them
4/10
Cook foods exactly how you want them
The Turbo includes a piezo ignition and individual burner control knobs
5/10
The Turbo includes a piezo ignition and individual burner control knobs
The new Turbo stove is designed to be safe for use in and out of the camper van
6/10
The new Turbo stove is designed to be safe for use in and out of the camper van
The new Dometic Cadac Cook Turbo stove is a versatile addition to van life or car camping
7/10
The new Dometic Cadac Cook Turbo stove is a versatile addition to van life or car camping
With flat accessories and a compact, rectangular package, the Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe is more portable than other multi-cooker options
8/10
With flat accessories and a compact, rectangular package, the Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe is more portable than other multi-cooker options
The Turbo model boasts more focused flame heating for more efficient cooking
9/10
The Turbo model boasts more focused flame heating for more efficient cooking
The grill and griddle plates can be used with or without a handle
10/10
The grill and griddle plates can be used with or without a handle
View gallery - 10 images

Dometic's Cadac 2 Cook 3 stove has long been one of the most portably versatile camp cooking solutions out there, combining a regular dual-burner stove with drop-on grill and griddle toppers for a triple punch of cooking power. This year, Dometic adds even more capability with the launch of the Cadac 2 Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe. While there's no actual turbocharger hiding below the burner grates, the stove does pack in more cooking might and an extra layer of safety, further improving backcountry boiling, grilling, searing, griddling and all-around meal prep.

I've grown to love multifunctional cooking systems for camping thanks to the Camp Chef Yukon stove I've been using for several years. Beyond being a powerful 60,000-BTU camp stove with plenty of cooking space, it works with a modular ecosystem that includes a purpose-fit BBQ grill box, griddle and pizza oven. The stove burners remain the power source, letting one cook multiple ways without lugging along completely separate equipment.

But the large, freestanding 40-lb (18-kg) Yukon isn't exactly compact with or without those accessories, so long trips often see the whole system remain behind because sometimes it just doesn't fit in a loaded out vehicle.

Individual griddle and grill inserts turn the new Turbo stove into a multifunctional cooking powerhouse
Individual griddle and grill inserts turn the new Turbo stove into a multifunctional cooking powerhouse

I've had my eye on the Cadac Cook system for a while now as a possible lighter, more packable alternative. At just 12.6 lb (5.7 kg), 3.5 in (9 cm) thick and 22 in (55 cm) wide, the Cook dual-burner is far sleeker than the Yukon, sized comparably to any basic car camping tabletop stove. However, unlike the average tabletop dual-burner, this one comes packaged with single-burner grill and griddle inserts to increase cooking versatility. Those inserts even include an attachment point for a handle to easily pull them off the burners while hot.

Needless to say, I was all ears, eyes and hands when I saw Dometic updating the Cadac Cook system with the new Turbo model. It's worth noting that Dometic purchased South Africa-based Cadac International during its brand buying spree of 2021, which also saw it acquire Front Runner, Igloo and a few others. One negative result of that Cadac acquisition is an extremely awkward new model name: Cadac Dometic 2 Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe – we get what they're going for, but that's really an unnecessary alphanumeric mouthful. We'll just stick with "Turbo."

The Turbo model boasts more focused flame heating for more efficient cooking
The Turbo model boasts more focused flame heating for more efficient cooking

The newest version of the three-in-one Cadac stove brings the same versatility and features of older models but with a few key updates. The "turbo" works into the design by way of what Dometic calls turbo burners, both designed for faster, more concentrated heating. The company says the updated burners can cut boiling time and, thereby, gas usage by as much as 20 percent. And when you're absolutely starving from a long day behind the wheel or out on the trail, 20 percent less time standing between you and that first well-earned bite is nothing to sneeze at.

The second new feature on the Turbo stove is what Dometic terms a "Flame Failure Device" or FFD. Should the flame get blown out, a common issue during open, windy outdoor cooking, the stove automatically shuts off the gas so it doesn't continue to flow out. This is particularly important when cooking inside an RV or small space, preventing hazardous gas from filling the small space and causing a breathing hazard or fireball flare-up.

The new Turbo stove is designed to be safe for use in and out of the camper van
The new Turbo stove is designed to be safe for use in and out of the camper van

The FFD may seem like an over-engineered redundancy to those who hover over the stove, spatula at the ready, and would immediately notice a blown-out burner. However, it could prove extremely valuable for those who get pulled away from a simmering pot.

Beyond those updates, the Turbo returns the same tried-and-true Cook system features. The Deluxe variant includes the flat plate griddle and ridged plate grill, both finished in a GreenGrill non-stick ceramic coating. Also included is a coffee pot stand, piezo ignition, storage bag and windshields.

The all-new Cadac Dometic 2 Cook 3 stove is a dual-burner stove with some extra
The all-new Cadac Dometic 2 Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe stove is a dual-burner stove with some extra functions

Dometic introduced the new Cadac 2 Cook 3 Turbo at the recent 2024 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. The "Deluxe" package with grill and griddle retails for €199.95 (approx. US$220), while the stove alone starts at €129.95 ($143). Dometic also sells both the flat griddle and ridged grill plates individually.

We're not yet seeing US pricing advertised on Cadac's website or the Turbo model showing through US retailers, but Dometic did publish last month's announcement on its US press site, so it should be available in the US at a later date. For those who don't need to go full Turbo, the older Cadac 2 Cook 3 Pro Deluxe is available through US outdoor and overland gear retailers for $199.99.

Source: Dometic

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

OutdoorsCampingOutdoors and CampingCookingdometicdusseldorf-caravan-salon-2024
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!