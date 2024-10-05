Dometic turbocharges its extra-versatile 3-in-1 camping cooktop

Dometic's Cadac 2 Cook 3 stove has long been one of the most portably versatile camp cooking solutions out there, combining a regular dual-burner stove with drop-on grill and griddle toppers for a triple punch of cooking power. This year, Dometic adds even more capability with the launch of the Cadac 2 Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe. While there's no actual turbocharger hiding below the burner grates, the stove does pack in more cooking might and an extra layer of safety, further improving backcountry boiling, grilling, searing, griddling and all-around meal prep.

I've grown to love multifunctional cooking systems for camping thanks to the Camp Chef Yukon stove I've been using for several years. Beyond being a powerful 60,000-BTU camp stove with plenty of cooking space, it works with a modular ecosystem that includes a purpose-fit BBQ grill box, griddle and pizza oven. The stove burners remain the power source, letting one cook multiple ways without lugging along completely separate equipment.

But the large, freestanding 40-lb (18-kg) Yukon isn't exactly compact with or without those accessories, so long trips often see the whole system remain behind because sometimes it just doesn't fit in a loaded out vehicle.

Individual griddle and grill inserts turn the new Turbo stove into a multifunctional cooking powerhouse Dometic

I've had my eye on the Cadac Cook system for a while now as a possible lighter, more packable alternative. At just 12.6 lb (5.7 kg), 3.5 in (9 cm) thick and 22 in (55 cm) wide, the Cook dual-burner is far sleeker than the Yukon, sized comparably to any basic car camping tabletop stove. However, unlike the average tabletop dual-burner, this one comes packaged with single-burner grill and griddle inserts to increase cooking versatility. Those inserts even include an attachment point for a handle to easily pull them off the burners while hot.

Needless to say, I was all ears, eyes and hands when I saw Dometic updating the Cadac Cook system with the new Turbo model. It's worth noting that Dometic purchased South Africa-based Cadac International during its brand buying spree of 2021, which also saw it acquire Front Runner, Igloo and a few others. One negative result of that Cadac acquisition is an extremely awkward new model name: Cadac Dometic 2 Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe – we get what they're going for, but that's really an unnecessary alphanumeric mouthful. We'll just stick with "Turbo."

The Turbo model boasts more focused flame heating for more efficient cooking Dometic

The newest version of the three-in-one Cadac stove brings the same versatility and features of older models but with a few key updates. The "turbo" works into the design by way of what Dometic calls turbo burners, both designed for faster, more concentrated heating. The company says the updated burners can cut boiling time and, thereby, gas usage by as much as 20 percent. And when you're absolutely starving from a long day behind the wheel or out on the trail, 20 percent less time standing between you and that first well-earned bite is nothing to sneeze at.

The second new feature on the Turbo stove is what Dometic terms a "Flame Failure Device" or FFD. Should the flame get blown out, a common issue during open, windy outdoor cooking, the stove automatically shuts off the gas so it doesn't continue to flow out. This is particularly important when cooking inside an RV or small space, preventing hazardous gas from filling the small space and causing a breathing hazard or fireball flare-up.

The new Turbo stove is designed to be safe for use in and out of the camper van Dometic

The FFD may seem like an over-engineered redundancy to those who hover over the stove, spatula at the ready, and would immediately notice a blown-out burner. However, it could prove extremely valuable for those who get pulled away from a simmering pot.

Beyond those updates, the Turbo returns the same tried-and-true Cook system features. The Deluxe variant includes the flat plate griddle and ridged plate grill, both finished in a GreenGrill non-stick ceramic coating. Also included is a coffee pot stand, piezo ignition, storage bag and windshields.

The all-new Cadac Dometic 2 Cook 3 Turbo Deluxe stove is a dual-burner stove with some extra functions Dometic

Dometic introduced the new Cadac 2 Cook 3 Turbo at the recent 2024 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. The "Deluxe" package with grill and griddle retails for €199.95 (approx. US$220), while the stove alone starts at €129.95 ($143). Dometic also sells both the flat griddle and ridged grill plates individually.

We're not yet seeing US pricing advertised on Cadac's website or the Turbo model showing through US retailers, but Dometic did publish last month's announcement on its US press site, so it should be available in the US at a later date. For those who don't need to go full Turbo, the older Cadac 2 Cook 3 Pro Deluxe is available through US outdoor and overland gear retailers for $199.99.

Source: Dometic