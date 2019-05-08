If you were trying to harm the environment, you couldn't do much worse than invent a flimsy, single-use styrofoam box, a hunk of non-biodegradable pollution destined to haunt this world for thousands of years after an afternoon of fishing or Saturday night of camping. Of course, you'd be late to the punch because that product already exists – the disposable foam cooler, an outdoor accessory so environmentally unfriendly government bodies stretching from New York City to San Diego have been banning its sale. Thus, a new market opens, and Igloo steps in with a disposable cooler that's both reusable and biodegradable. Cooling convenience no longer has to weigh so heavily on one's eco conscience.

