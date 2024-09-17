Consumer Tech
Technology you can get your hands on! Gadgets, gizmos and useful tools, including computers, games, home entertainment, mobile devices, music gear, smartwatches, wearables, VR setups, home automation and much more.
Top Consumer Tech News
Earlier this year, smart projector maker JMGO launched the N1S series with a 1080p entertainment hub and a flagship 4K model. Now the company has added two more variants to the tri-laser range that boast "high brightness, contrast and color accuracy."
Sony has launched a pair of pricey 4K home theater projectors packing a modified flavor of the XR video processing technology found in its Bravia TVs for the promise of "professional-grade visual experiences inside the home."
Few photography subjects offer the breadth of beauty as astronomy, and the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards celebrate that. The winners for 2024 have now been crowned, including breathtaking cosmic shots.
Latest Consumer Tech News
Don't miss this essential upgrade for Windows computersSeptember 17, 2024TL;DR: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $19.97 (reg. $199).
Longer nights mean more time to explore with this camper's must-haveSeptember 16, 2024TL;DR: See in the dark with these 4K Night Vision Digital Binoculars, now just $99.99 (reg. $169).
The upgrade your office deserves has just arrivedSeptember 15, 2024TL;DR: Organize your space with a CASA Hub laptop and tablet stand on sale for $139.99 (reg. $159).
Don't forget this $60 kit on your next fall hikeSeptember 12, 2024TL;DR: Stay safe with a Sidekick IFAK Pouch on sale for $59.99 (Reg. $74).
Stop getting caught in autumn rainfall with this live radar appSeptember 11, 2024TL;DR: Get live weather updates using the Weather Hi-Def Radar App while a lifetime subscription is $40 (reg. $149).
Snappy device makes smartphones more like real camerasSeptember 11, 2024Your smartphone may shoot great photos and videos, but it's still much more awkward to use than an actual camera. The Snappy is one of the latest gadgets to address that problem, as it brings camera-like functionality (including a shot-stabilizing gimbal) to your phone.
Evening hikes are on the menu with these night-vision binocularsSeptember 10, 2024TL;DR: Hike, fish, and forage at night with these Double Barrel Night Vision Binoculars, now $104.97 (reg. $297).
Sony PlayStation 5 Pro boosts graphics a little, price a lotSeptember 10, 2024It’s that time of the console generation again, when the big players refresh their hardware for graphics boosts of arguable importance. Sony has unveiled the Playstation 5 Pro, with better buzzwords than last time at an absolutely eye-watering price.
Triple-screen laptop combines immersion and portabilitySeptember 10, 2024Screen size is a laptop’s defining characteristic, and a major consideration when shopping around. Can you get a bigger display and still retain portability? The creators of the TriMax Pro aim to provide a bigger-screen experience in a still-portable package.
Discover why a small hard drive isn't a problem anymoreSeptember 09, 2024TL;DR: Get a 1TB cloud service when you get a $169.99 Koofr Lifetime Subscription for $169.99 (reg. $2,700).
This $35 app makes coding easierSeptember 08, 2024TL;DR: Make coding easier with Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 for Windows on sale for $34.97 (reg. $499).
Simply sublime: Minimalist Photography Awards 2024September 07, 2024The winners of the sixth annual Minimalist Photography Awards have been announced. These stunning images span 12 categories that capture the beauty, wonder and mystery of simplicity. Enjoy a selection of our favorites!
4K UST laser projector snuggles close to the wall for 150-inch moviesSeptember 06, 2024XGIMI has announced the launch of the next generation of its Aura ultra-short-throw 4K laser projector. The Aura 2 boasts a new light engine, can throw 100-inch visuals from just 7 inches away, and sports a nifty dust cover to protect the optics.
Do you even need a new computer when you have these?September 05, 2024Upgrading your computer on a budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise functionality. If you want to boost your productivity and get more out of your machine, consider two key upgrades: Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro.
$199 DJI Neo packs big-drone energy in a bite-sized packageSeptember 05, 2024If you're looking to enter the drone market without needing a pilot license or even knowing how to actually fly a drone, DJI now has a palm-sized, inexpensive, simple, yet incredibly capable drone for you that doesn't even require a controller.
