Spy-grade storage drive self-destructs on demand just like in the movies

It's not every day that you come across a product where the standout feature is its ability to go kaput at a moment's notice. That's exactly what the Team Group P250Q SSD (solid state drive) is all about. This industrial storage drive for computers and servers can physically destroy itself at the push of a button, so your secrets go up in smoke before they fall into the wrong hands.

That's way beyond what you get with traditional SSDs that you'd typically buy for your gaming laptop or video editing desktop rig – which are all about high sequential read/write speeds. Heck, it's also not common on many military-grade SSDs, which promise shock and vibration resistance, encryption, and preventing data loss in the event of a power failure.

Indeed, this new drive from the Taiwanese memory products brand offers two ways to keep your precious files from prying eyes. The software-based data erasure feature will wipe the SSD's contents on demand, and it will ensure it completes the job even if someone tries to interrupt it by cutting power to the device.

The nuclear option involves a patented independent destruction circuit that overloads the flash memory chip, melting it in the process. You can watch the drive fry in the demo video below.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first commercially available self-destructing SSD to ever exist. That honor might go to the InVincible SATA SSD from Chinese outfit RunCore, which had a similar feature back in 2012. According to Tom's Hardware, that drive also had the ability to automatically overwrite the contents of your storage with meaningless code so your original data couldn't be retrieved. However, it appears RunCore doesn't make those anymore, so if you're currently in the market for a Mission: Impossible-style storage device, the P250Q might be your best bet.

This SSD also offers impressive specs, like 7,000 MB/s read and 5,500 MB/s write speeds over a PCIe Gen4x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol, and the ability to withstand shock, vibration, and extreme temperatures. You can get it in a range of options from 256 GB to 2 TB, thought Team Group hasn't yet revealed pricing for this SSD.

