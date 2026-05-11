Is this desktop robot with a projector for a head the future of office work?

Let's answer the question in the headline right away: probably not. But it's worth thinking about why that might be the case, despite this being an interesting idea in some regards.

Amid all the chatter about integrating AI into enterprise and productivity applications to get things done, Lenovo is exploring what it would be like to physically embody artificial intelligence in the workplace. Its AI Workmate Concept, which it's showcasing at the MWC trade expo in Barcelona, puts a friendly face – and a projector – to your chatbot for office tasks.

This little stationary robot has a 3.4-inch LCD screen for a 'face,' cameras, and a Pico projector mounted on an articulating arm with a swiveling base. It's meant to sit on your desk, respond to voice and gesture commands, and recognize what you're writing and sketching on paper. The idea is that it'll have access to your office communications and work files, and be able to answer questions you have about ongoing projects, messages you've received, and updates from your team.

It uses its own synthesized voice to do all that, while its face is only really for animated 'expressions.' Meanwhile, it can use its cameras to capture anything you write or draw, and add it to slide decks; it can also project content from your work apps, like a presentation or document, onto a wall or desk. You can see what this might look like in Lenovo's slightly awkward promo video below:

Introducing the Lenovo AI Workmate Concept (2026) – Your Reliable AI Work Companion

It's hard to fully imagine integrating this kind of Workmate into my daily routine, particularly when it comes to thinking about granting it access to sensitive data and emails – and about how accurate its responses will be. That said, Lenovo describes this as running LLMs locally, so you don't have to upload or expose anything to the cloud for processing. I also appreciated the depiction of the Workmate capturing a handwritten signature in real time and using that to digitally sign a document.

It's not the worst idea for AI-powered hardware we've seen in the last couple of years, but it's far from the most sensible. Most of its utility really boils down to whether the LLMs it'll run locally will be up to the task of reliably and consistently making sense of your data and queries, and not responding with bogus sales figures, or booking meetings for February 31 on your calendar. And you've gotta wonder whether it really needs to be a gadget rather than an app on your various devices: the cameras, projector, and especially the LCD face aren't making your life a whole lot easier.

The other thing to note is it's hard to get businesses with hundreds or thousands of employees to adopt any new service or product like this, because it needs to be secure, maintainable, and cost-effective over years. Unless it's mission-critical, IT administrators aren't going to love the idea of adding yet another type of device to their list of things to manage for the teams they serve.

At this point, Lenovo's only showing off its vision for the Workmate, and doesn't yet have details to share on it whether it'll go into production or what it might cost. I don't see this becoming a thing in the immediate future – certainly not until it meaningfully earns its keep on your desk the way a company-managed phone or laptop might.

Source: Lenovo