Fold-flat mouse gets thin 'in a snap' for easy stowage

The search for the most compact and comfortable alternative to the traditional computer mouse continues, and GoFold is one of the latest attempts to rethink this everyday tool. Currently available for backing on Kickstarter, it is designed with a modern work approach in mind. As remote and hybrid work becomes the new norm, device portability becomes more essential, and this mouse seems to check that box.

Weighing 36 grams (1.27 oz) and measuring 130.5 mm (5.14 in) in length and 73.3 mm (2.89 in) in width, it has roughly the same footprint as a standard mouse. What sets it apart is its origami-inspired design: the device lies completely flat when folded down, at a thickness of just 6.5 mm. It may not be quite as thin as a sheet of paper, but it’s noticeably slimmer than any conventional mouse. Even travel-sized models remain rounded and relatively bulky, still taking up quite a bit of space in a bag. GoFold easily slides into a laptop sleeve, a notebook, or even a pocket.

Turning it into a full-size device is simple: with a quick snap, the flat surface arches into a curved, ergonomic shape. The design follows origami principles: the structure is built through folding rather than mechanical hinges that can loosen or break over time. Because there are no traditional joints, the device can withstand thousands of folds.

The GoFold has a claimed battery life of about 50 hours per charge

It features all the same functions as a traditional mouse, including left and right mechanical buttons and a scroll pad. The click switches are reportedly very quiet, making the device suitable for late-night work sessions or quiet libraries.

The body is made from vegan leather with a fabric-like texture. The material is sweat-resistant and easy to clean with a quick wipe. The creators describe the construction as a unibody, meaning there are no complex moving parts or fragile joints that could snap under the pressure. The high-resilience material can absorb impact, so the mouse just bounces off a surface rather than breaking apart when dropped.

GoFold charges via a USB-C port in about two hours and provides up to 50 hours of continuous use – essentially a full workweek on a single charge. It can connect to up to three devices simultaneously and switch between them quickly. The mouse is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android devices that support Bluetooth or USB-A/C connectivity.

The underside of the GoFold mouse

The device is primarily aimed at designers, students, and digital nomads – people who occasionally need to turn any space into an office, whether it’s a café, an airplane seat, or park bench. Its main strength is compactness and convenience rather than high-speed precision, so it’s not an ideal choice for gaming.

The mouse comes in color choices of black and white, and includes a USB-C charging cable. Early backers can secure one for a pledge of US$49 – assuming the Kickstarter is successful – with a planned retail price of $69. Shipping is expected to begin in May.

Potential backers might also want to check out the successfully crowdfunded Air.0 origami mouse.

Source: Kickstarter

