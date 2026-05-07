This egg-shaped mouse is the latest to offer less wrist strain

Engineers have been experimenting with alternatives to the traditional mouse for years, producing pen-shaped, flat, and even ring-shaped mice. And just when it seems like we’ve seen it all, UK-based startup NextAxis Design has introduced an egg-shaped mouse called Ovo, currently available for backing on Kickstarter.

Ovo weighs 98 grams (3.5 oz) and measures 48 x 61 mm (1.9 x 2.4 in). It is designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand and reportedly supports more natural hand movement and positioning. It can be used in the air or on a mouse pad, but in both cases, it’s claimed to reduce wrist strain. However, such an innovative design definitely comes with some learning and adaptation, which might be one of the device’s main drawbacks.

Unlike a traditional mouse, Ovo does not require a surface to slide on. Instead, it’s designed to interpret the orientation and movement of the user’s hand in 3D space. You move the cursor by rotating and tilting the device instead of dragging it across a desk. Ovo also supports standard features such as clicking and scrolling.

Kickstarter pledges for Ovo start at $109 NextAxis Design

The device requires no drivers, and operates wirelessly across all major operating systems including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. It can support multiple devices and connects via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It is also compatible with smart home systems.

One of the key features is customization. Users can adjust sensitivity, assign personalized macros and gestures, and create profiles for different workflows. With the two-part-shell design, different actions can be assigned for each part: the top can be used for tapping and cursor control, while the bottom section can be used for swiping/scrolling.

The mouse is said to have a stable and precise cursor, so it should work well for 3D operations, presentations, and design software. For example, if you do a lot of work in video editing, you may find it easier to navigate along the timeline through continuous rotation instead of drag-and-drop movement with the traditional mouse.

One of these things is not like the others NextAxis Design

Although Ovo has all the same functions as a traditional mouse, the creators acknowledge that it might not fully replace one in all workflows. It’s primarily designed as a pointing device, which means that for some high-precision tasks you might still want to use your old-school mouse.

Ovo includes a rechargeable battery with up to 80 hours of use per charge and can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. It features a glossy polymer finish and is available in three colors: black, white, and orange.

The early backing price on Kickstarter is US$109, with a planned retail price of $199. This includes the Ovo device, the USB-C cable, and a charging pad. If the campaign is successful, shipping will begin in December.

OVO: Not a Mouse. A New Way to Point.

Source: Kickstarter

