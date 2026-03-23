All-in-one mini PC aims to replace your dock, screen, and phone charger

The ViewDock Gen2 is a mini PC that combines Ryzen-powered performance with a built-in display, wireless charging, and a full I/O in a compact vertical design.

Mini PCs have come a long way in recent years, becoming increasingly capable, delivering near-desktop level performance despite their compact size. Most still rely on various external accessories to create a full workspace, though: docks, secondary displays, and charging pads.

The ViewDock Gen2 is going for a more combined design. Currently in the early stages of crowdfunding on Kickstarter, it combines a mini PC, dock, and secondary display into a single unit. It's not the first time we've seen this kind of thing: Miniproca attempted to ship a similar mini PC back in 2024 – though it ultimately never made it to production.

The G2’s features and spread of ports are a clear sign of its aim: to reduce clutter and consolidate everything into a single device.

The G2 supports multiple external displays, allowing it to function as the core of a compact multi-screen workstation Kickstarter

A key part of the ViewDock G2’s all-in-one approach is its built-in 4.5-inch display. With a 480 x 854-pixel resolution, you’ll likely still want to use a secondary display for your main screen – but this display can function as a small, persistent workspace. You can tilt the screen when you need better visibility, and it turns on and off alongside the PC.

It can show system stats, widgets, media previews, or reference material, while you use your main display for the task at hand. In practice, this means you can stay more focused on your work and minimize how often you need to swap windows.

Under the hood, the G2 is built around AMD Ryzen mobile processors, with boost speeds of up to 4.9 GHz, and paired with Radeon 680M integrated graphics. Combined with up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and dual M.2 SSD slots supporting up to 4 TB of storage, the system is well positioned for everyday productivity, creative tasks, and even light gaming.

Cooling is handled by an active fan and a vapor chamber. The company says this setup keeps temperatures in check without excessive noise. It’s certainly not a high-end desktop replacement, but it’s a real contender for a mid-range setup with a small footprint.

The ViewDock G2 includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C/USB4, multiple USB-A ports, and dual 2.5G Ethernet. It can connect up to three external monitors. Combined with the built-in display, this enables a multi-screen setup without extra hardware.

Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Meanwhile, you can use the 15-W Qi charging pad on top to top up your phone or accessories, without needing additional cables, docks, or dongles.

A wide port selection and compact form factor aim to eliminate the need for dongles and external hubs Kickstarter

The G2 sits somewhere between a traditional mini PC, docking station, and desktop hub, and reflects a shift toward combined desktop setups. It’s currently raising production funds on Kickstarter, where pledges for the different configurations currently range from US$639 to $1,229 – representing discounts on the expected retail price between around 40 and 50 percent.

Crowdfunding campaigns always carry an element of risk, and caution if advised. However, this is the second Kickstarter from ViewDock – its first running last year and successfully delivered to the apparent delight of backers. The latest project has already met its funding goal, and if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated for August.

Rather than focusing on raw specs, the project emphasizes convenience and consolidation. If it delivers, it could represent a more streamlined evolution of mini PCs we see on the market today.

Source: Kickstarter

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