New antibiotic halicin (top row) shows much stronger antibacterial effects against E. coli than existing antibiotic ciprofloxacin (bottom row), to which many bugs are already resistant
Medical

AI system discovers powerful new antibiotic to tackle superbugs

February 23, 2020
Bacteria are evolving resistance to antibiotics much faster than new drugs can be developed. Now, an artificial intelligence model has identified a powerful new antibiotic called halicin, which cleared infections of most superbugs in mouse tests.
This scanning electron microscope image shows the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 (colored in orange), isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab
Health & Wellbeing

Report claims two-thirds of global coronavirus cases have gone undetected

February 23, 2020
A new report from a WHO infectious disease team is estimating about two-thirds of Covid-19 cases worldwide have gone undetected. The analysis suggests the global spread of the novel coronavirus is greater than the current volume of confirmed cases.
Disney's The Mandalorian has been mostly filmed in a real-life video game environment using fascinating new filmmaking techniques
Games

The Mandalorian's "Unreal" sets: A new age of game-based filmmaking

February 21, 2020
Filmmaking is entering a new era, powered by the technology that's made video games some of the most compelling entertainment in recent history. It's not green-screen CGI as we know it, either – it's the creation of whole digitally projected sets.

Top Stories

Australian company HB11 says it's well on the way to nuclear fusion energy generation without the radioactive fuels or super-high temperatures
Energy

Radical hydrogen-boron reactor leapfrogs current nuclear fusion tech

A new predictive test for bladder cancer shows promise but still needs further verification in larger cohorts of patients
Medical

Urine test detects bladder cancer up to 10 years before clinical signs

The G700 is powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines
Aircraft

Gulfstream's flagship G700 business jet makes its maiden flight

This flexible graphene supercapacitor design can store 10 times more energy than comparable existing technology
Energy

Researchers achieve a 10x supercapacitor energy density breakthrough

From the Grand Prize Winner's portfolio, 'The Desert Nomad'. Taken with iPhone XS Max
Digital Cameras

Smartphone style: The winners of the Annual Mobile Photography Awards

A new study suggests BPS (bisphenol S) confers the same potentially hazardous effects as BPA
Health & Wellbeing

More research questions safety of "BPA-free" plastics

Latest News

Editor's Picks

If there's one thing you can rely on neural networks to do, it's act strange
Computers

The wonderful weirdness of neural nets

This full-sized aerobatic multicopter can carry a passenger and pull extreme aerobatic tricks – just not at the same time – not yet, anyway
Aircraft

World's first manned aerobatic drone shown pulling loops and rolls

AL-KO addresses the motorhome segment of the market with its Hybrid Power Chassis
Automotive

AL-KO e-chassis tech could jumpstart the electrified RV age

Scientists claim to have identified a tiny area of the brain that can switch consciousness on and off when hit with electric stimulation
Science

Researchers find a "consciousness switch" deep in the brain

A systematic review of the evidence suggests any weight loss from herbal medicines is most likely clinically insignificant
Health & Wellbeing

Meta-study finds herbal weight loss remedies don't work

Electronics

How to extend the life of your lithium-ion batteries

Popular photo galleries

Shortlisted in the Documentary category. From a series titled The Burning, looking at Australia's recent bushfire crisis
Digital Cameras

The professionals shine in 2020 Sony World Photography Award finalists

'Station squabble'
Digital Cameras

Mouse fight! The people's choice awards for best wildlife photography

Sometimes oddballs hit you in the face so hard, you kind of fall for them. This Golden Sahara concept has $30,000, color-changing, illuminated tires and a cocktail lounge in the back seat
Automotive

In photos: Oddballs and oddities at the Chicago Auto Show 2020

Commended, Thrills & Adventures. Senja Island, Norway
Digital Cameras

Tour the world with the Travel Photographer of the Year winners

Crab-Eater Seal, by Greg Lecoeur, took first place in Cold Water and the overall Best of Show award in the 2019 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition
Digital Cameras

The stunning winners of this year's Ocean Art underwater photo contest

Simon Vitse and his BBR Mercier Racing quad are kissed by beautiful sunlight on dust outside Neom
Automotive

Gallery: 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia was a photographic feast

Reviews

Features

