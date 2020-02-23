NEW TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE NEWS
AI system discovers powerful new antibiotic to tackle superbugs
February 23, 2020
Bacteria are evolving resistance to antibiotics much faster than new drugs can be developed. Now, an artificial intelligence model has identified a powerful new antibiotic called halicin, which cleared infections of most superbugs in mouse tests.
Report claims two-thirds of global coronavirus cases have gone undetected
February 23, 2020
A new report from a WHO infectious disease team is estimating about two-thirds of Covid-19 cases worldwide have gone undetected. The analysis suggests the global spread of the novel coronavirus is greater than the current volume of confirmed cases.
The Mandalorian's "Unreal" sets: A new age of game-based filmmaking
February 21, 2020
Filmmaking is entering a new era, powered by the technology that's made video games some of the most compelling entertainment in recent history. It's not green-screen CGI as we know it, either – it's the creation of whole digitally projected sets.
George Lucas' LA museum on track for late-2021 completionFebruary 24, 2020The Renzo Piano-designed Academy Museum isn't the only major movie-related museum planned for Los Angeles. After a turbulent start, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is now on track for a late-2021 completion, according to MAD Architects.
Revonte's powerful e-bike motor has a built-in stepless transmissionFebruary 24, 2020Finnish company Revonte has given us a glimpse into the future of e-bikes with a new compact drive system that integrates a motor, automatic stepless transmission and a bunch of electronics into a single tight unit with open control software.
Knock over $400 off the cost of this Apple MacBook ProFebruary 23, 2020Everyone knows that Apple’s famed MacBooks are undeniably awesome, but not everyone knows that you can get a truly great and fully-functional MacBook for a fraction of its usual price when you opt for a refurbished model.
Tiny, cool star fires off enormous X-ray superflareFebruary 23, 2020Astronomers have spotted a tiny, cool star putting on a stellar light show that would shame our Sun. This X-ray “superflare” was 10 times more powerful than anything the Sun can produce, and is completely unexpected for a star this small.
Review: Sony A9G OLED impresses on image and audio frontsFebruary 23, 2020Sony announced the A9G as its new flagship 4K OLED TV at CES 2019 and in the past year it has managed to rack up its fair share of awards and recognition. We spent a few weeks with the TV, which addresses a major oversight of its predecessor.
Experimental study speeds up bone healing with 2 common medicationsFebruary 23, 2020A combination of two commonly used drugs may boost the release of stem cells from bone marrow and accelerate the healing of broken bones. The researchers suggest clinical trials could progress rapidly as the drugs have already been shown to be safe.
Hinged bow lets any violin player sound like a quartetFebruary 23, 2020Who knew the venerable violin still had surprises in store for us, after nearly 500 years as one of the leading voices in music? A Tasmanian master bowmaker, has built a simple device that allows violinists to easily play four-or five-note chords.
Antarctic survey shows increased blue whale numbersFebruary 23, 2020A new survey led by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) indicates that blue whales and other large whale species are making a welcome comeback in waters off South Georgia, with 55 of the critically endangered whales spotted in 2020.
Electric aircraft could find a role on short-range commuting routesFebruary 22, 2020DLR and Bauhaus Luftfahrt are studying how to make electric commuter aircraft practical. The CoCoRe project is using the example of a 19-seat hybrid-electric commuter aircraft to learn about the economics and environmental impact of the technology.
US Navy deploys first anti-drone laser dazzler weaponFebruary 22, 2020The US Navy has successfully installed its first Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy (ODIN) laser weapon aboard one of its warships. During dry-dock operations, the destroyer USS Dewey received the stand-alone laser system designed to blind drone sensors.