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Technology, Innovation & Outdoor News

The V8 Vantage Zagato is powered by Aston's 5.3-liter “X-pack” V8
Automotive

Ultra-rare Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato is up for sale

August 11, 2026 | Utkarsh Sood
Hundreds of retro cars turn up on the market every week, but when something like the 1990 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato pops up, you’re going to stop and take notice. Officially unveiled at the 1986 Geneva Motor Show, only 52 units were ever built.
The Falcon Mini sells for just US$289.99, although its maker offers other models for not much more that we liked better
Drones

Drone review: Vcopter Falcon Mini is unique, but can be frustrating

August 10, 2026 | Ben Coxworth
I like oddball inventions, so when I first heard about the Falcon Mini bicopter drone, I knew I had to try it out. Well, I can now say that it is indeed a quirky li'l aircraft … but you should probably just go with the HOVERAir line of quadcopters.
Burstner expands its Habiton camper van lineup with an alternative layout
Campervans

Bürstner's slick, transformable camper van learns some new tricks

August 10, 2026 | C.C. Weiss
At the 2025 Caravan Salon, Bürstner revealed two small motorhomes with shape-shifting interiors. This year, it's adding a new camper van that incorporates transforming features from both those series to create a new sense of space and versatility.

Top Stories

The Coaster 407 is a proper V-twin cruiser coming out of Spain
Motorcycles
V-twin cruiser with automatic transmission slides under $6,000
If you're in the market for a V-twin cruiser with AMT, you’d barely get any options. The closest mainstream offering is Honda's Rebel 1100 DCT, which starts at around US$10,400 – but even that doesn't come with a V-twin. Enter the Rieju Coaster 407.
Geo changes the shape of multitool design
Knives and Multitools
Tiny multitool disc spins between functions
We wouldn't call the all-new Invento Geo multitool "revolutionary" in the sense of changing the market forever, but it does blend physical revolution into the multitool formula. The result is what could prove a quicker of switching between tools.
The Mini House 300 x 700, by Mini Domy, features an extra-wide frame that provides a spacious interior
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house makes for roomier living on wheels
Tiny houses have been trending larger in recent years, but this model proves you don't need a massive trailer to create a practical home. With a length of just 22 ft, but an increased width, it manages to fit a livable interior.
This odd contraption plays your guitar for you – and you can 3D print one at home
Music
Watch: 3D-printable 'robot' performs guitar masterpieces in your living room
The MegCell Pulse is a 3D-printable robotic system that can fit on any acoustic guitar and play music you feed it in a digital tablature format. With this, you can hear compositions rendered right in front of you, no speakers necessary.
The 12000-lumen installation projector can be had with a "unique rotatable lens mechanism that enables multidirectional image projection and large‑screen projection from very short distances"
Technology
Cyclops laser projector goes super bright up to 400 inches
Modern projectors come in all shapes and sizes, but the Fujifilm Z line stands out from the crowd. This isn't due to notably high brightness, though that's certainly the case, but the industry's only folded-type rotatable lens mechanism.
Xiaomi's latest launch highlights a flexible future
Automotive
China's stealthy camper wagon roams over 1,000 miles per pit stop
China's automotive industry has taken the lead in developing EV technology, and it looks like campers might be next. A 1,000-mile electrified SUV that just happens to integrate key RV functions sure sounds like an impressive camper evolution to us.

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Health and Science news from our sister site: Refractor
You don't need Silicon Valley to add years to your life, according to Harvard medical researchers
Aging Well
Living healthier longer is easier and more affordable than you think
Longevity has become a bit of a buzz word, and has become increasingly aligned with the tech industry. But a timely report from Harvard Medical School reminds us that we have a lot of power when it comes to how we age – and it's backed by science.
This landmark decision comes as a surprise given the FDA's earlier stance on mRNA influenza vaccine research
Infectious Diseases
First mRNA flu vaccine has been approved for US adults
In somewhat of a surprise announcement, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first US influenza vaccine engineered from the mRNA technology that gave us one of the most administered COVID-19 shots during the pandemic.
The PRIMA wireless retinal implant
Medical Innovations
Wireless retinal implant approved for sale across 30 countries
“Remove the plank from your eye before pointing out the speck in another’s,” says a popular proverb. For millions with geographic atrophy, the speck is literal. Relief may now be coming, after a sight-restoring implant received approval for sale in Europe.
An AI transcription tool listens in as a doctor consults with a patient, promising easier notes while raising questions about privacy and consent
AI in Health
AI medical scribe consent raises patient rights concerns
An AI present in your consultation promises better notes, less admin and more time for patients, but what exactly is being recorded, where does the data go, and did anyone really ask for your consent?
hookworm larva
Illnesses and conditions
Genetically modified hookworms could protect against deadly pufferfish toxin
Hookworms are freeloaders that live at the host’s expense inside their gut, drinking about two drops of blood per day. This parasite could soon pay its way with engineered hookworms serving as living medicine factories.
Emperor penguins and chick
Environment
Penguins carry forever chemicals in their feathers
Sixteen different PFAS compounds have been discovered in the feathers of Antarctic penguins, demonstrating that the insidious spread of "forever chemicals" now reaches the most remote wildlife on Earth.

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Editor's Picks

After 144 years, the Basílica de la Sagrada Família will no longer be photobombed by construction cranes as its exterior is now complete
Architecture
World's tallest church nears completion after 144 years of construction
Almost a century and a half after construction began on La Sagrada Familia, the exterior structure of the tallest church in the world was finally completed last Friday in Barcelona, Spain. Its tallest tower has reached its maximum height of 566 ft.
Top AI players are very aware of the precarious position the AI industry is in right now
AI and Humanoids
'AI industry is in a bubble' warns Google DeepMind co-founder
This week, talk of the AI bubble bursting has intensified with Google top executive Demis Hassabis throwing some fuel on the fire while discussing the release of the tech company's Gemini 3 model. He also thinks some players will weather the storm.
The rhythm method: Not just what you tap, but how often, seems to have the biggest impact on hearing
Learning & Memory
Brainpower boosted by tapping out a specific rhythm, study finds
Scientists have uncovered an odd superpower triggered by tapping your finger to a beat – it may help you understand someone talking to you in a noisy place, like at a busy cafe. While it sounds a little woo-woo, there's emerging science behind it.
The Project V is coming for Porsche
Automotive
The Yamaha sports coupe is finally here, and it's coming for Porsche
Yamaha has been working with storied British carmaker Caterham on its new electric sports car. Dubbed the Project V, it is finally here. And not only is it coming to America, but it is coming for Porsche.
The Mysa 400 is an extra-wide tiny house that provides a spacious interior suitable for full-time living
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
The Lumitwin DL700 is claimed to be the world's first dual-barrel LEP (Laser Excited Phosphor) flashlight
Gear
Double-barreled flashlight packs lasers to shine dual beams up to 2 km
It's double-barreled, it uses lasers instead of LEDs, and it's machined from a solid block of 6061 aluminum alloy. Come meet the Lumitwin DL700 flashlight, which belts out two converging beams up to a distance of 2 km (1.24 miles).
The new Volkswagen Multivan gets a new trick that makes it even more versatile than before
Campervans
Volkswagen now sells an 8-seat camper van with Swiss Army versatility
Volkswagen has added an 8-seat option to the Multivan lineup, turning its MPV into an even more capable people-mover. The 8-seat option won't be on offer in the new California camper van range, but there will indeed be an available 8-seat camper.
Same great eggshell, different flavor ...
Camping Trailers
Impossibly curvaceous egg camper drops price and weight
The most egg-shaped of all the egg campers, the Barefoot Caravan has been wowing RVers with its shapely fiberglass for over a decade. Prices have risen quickly during that time, but now Barefoot offers the Bothy as a lighter, cheaper entry model.