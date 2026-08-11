Technology, Innovation & Outdoor News
Ultra-rare Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato is up for sale
August 11, 2026 | Utkarsh Sood
Hundreds of retro cars turn up on the market every week, but when something like the 1990 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Zagato pops up, you’re going to stop and take notice. Officially unveiled at the 1986 Geneva Motor Show, only 52 units were ever built.
Drone review: Vcopter Falcon Mini is unique, but can be frustrating
August 10, 2026 | Ben Coxworth
I like oddball inventions, so when I first heard about the Falcon Mini bicopter drone, I knew I had to try it out. Well, I can now say that it is indeed a quirky li'l aircraft … but you should probably just go with the HOVERAir line of quadcopters.
Bürstner's slick, transformable camper van learns some new tricks
August 10, 2026 | C.C. Weiss
At the 2025 Caravan Salon, Bürstner revealed two small motorhomes with shape-shifting interiors. This year, it's adding a new camper van that incorporates transforming features from both those series to create a new sense of space and versatility.
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If you're in the market for a V-twin cruiser with AMT, you’d barely get any options. The closest mainstream offering is Honda's Rebel 1100 DCT, which starts at around US$10,400 – but even that doesn't come with a V-twin. Enter the Rieju Coaster 407.
We wouldn't call the all-new Invento Geo multitool "revolutionary" in the sense of changing the market forever, but it does blend physical revolution into the multitool formula. The result is what could prove a quicker of switching between tools.
Tiny houses have been trending larger in recent years, but this model proves you don't need a massive trailer to create a practical home. With a length of just 22 ft, but an increased width, it manages to fit a livable interior.
The MegCell Pulse is a 3D-printable robotic system that can fit on any acoustic guitar and play music you feed it in a digital tablature format. With this, you can hear compositions rendered right in front of you, no speakers necessary.
Modern projectors come in all shapes and sizes, but the Fujifilm Z line stands out from the crowd. This isn't due to notably high brightness, though that's certainly the case, but the industry's only folded-type rotatable lens mechanism.
China's automotive industry has taken the lead in developing EV technology, and it looks like campers might be next. A 1,000-mile electrified SUV that just happens to integrate key RV functions sure sounds like an impressive camper evolution to us.
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August 10, 2026Skip the expensive Adobe Acrobat subscription — every tool you need for editing PDFs is at your fingertips with SwifDoo PDF Pro. Plus, it’s only $29.97 for life. Snag this smart deal with code SAVE5 to save 77% until Aug. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
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August 10, 2026 | Maryna HolovnovaItalian designer Paolo Caviglia reimagined Lego-style bricks and found a way to give them a purpose beyond decoration. By integrating electronic adapters, he created a modular audio system that can be redesigned and customized in different ways.
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August 10, 2026 | Monica J. WhiteGodox’s $45 C100 is a lightweight screen-free digital camera with a transparent optical viewfinder, HUD overlays, four aspect ratios and a built-in light meter that could make it surprisingly useful for film shooters.
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Health and Science news from our sister site: Refractor
Longevity has become a bit of a buzz word, and has become increasingly aligned with the tech industry. But a timely report from Harvard Medical School reminds us that we have a lot of power when it comes to how we age – and it's backed by science.
In somewhat of a surprise announcement, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first US influenza vaccine engineered from the mRNA technology that gave us one of the most administered COVID-19 shots during the pandemic.
“Remove the plank from your eye before pointing out the speck in another’s,” says a popular proverb. For millions with geographic atrophy, the speck is literal. Relief may now be coming, after a sight-restoring implant received approval for sale in Europe.
An AI present in your consultation promises better notes, less admin and more time for patients, but what exactly is being recorded, where does the data go, and did anyone really ask for your consent?
Hookworms are freeloaders that live at the host’s expense inside their gut, drinking about two drops of blood per day. This parasite could soon pay its way with engineered hookworms serving as living medicine factories.
Sixteen different PFAS compounds have been discovered in the feathers of Antarctic penguins, demonstrating that the insidious spread of "forever chemicals" now reaches the most remote wildlife on Earth.
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August 10, 2026 | Simon HeptinstallA pioneering student-built solar-powered mobile clinic called the Stella Juva is heading to Kenya for real-world trials, aiming to deliver hospital-grade healthcare to remote communities without roads, fuel or electricity.
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August 10, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalI've relied on USB docks to expand my laptops' connectivity options, both in my home office and on the road, for years. This new one from Cabletime adds a surprisingly versatile screen to earn its keep on your desk.
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August 09, 2026 | Maryna HolovnovaDrones are becoming lighter, faster, and can reach places people can’t, but battery life remains a major limitation. Researchers in China have developed a technology that allows a flying drone to be charged from the ground using a laser beam.
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August 09, 2026Microsoft 365 isn’t the only way to get the industry-standard programs. For a one-time purchase, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access can be yours for only $54.99.
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August 09, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalToronto, Canada-based Beachman makes highly desirable vintage-style electric café racers that we've covered on here before. It's now expanding its shop to convert classic cars and motorcycles into full-fledged electric vehicles.
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August 08, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalE-mobility brand Augment's new vehicle is designed for folks who don't want to bother with parking their ride outside. The 360 can fold up and easily roll into an elevator, your apartment, or your office – making city commutes a whole lot easier.
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August 08, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalThe US Space Force is investing billions of dollars in next-gen tech to expand its threat detection capabilities. One of its programs will see flat-pack satellites being deployed to low earth orbit to track airborne threats.
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Editor's Picks
Almost a century and a half after construction began on La Sagrada Familia, the exterior structure of the tallest church in the world was finally completed last Friday in Barcelona, Spain. Its tallest tower has reached its maximum height of 566 ft.
This week, talk of the AI bubble bursting has intensified with Google top executive Demis Hassabis throwing some fuel on the fire while discussing the release of the tech company's Gemini 3 model. He also thinks some players will weather the storm.
Scientists have uncovered an odd superpower triggered by tapping your finger to a beat – it may help you understand someone talking to you in a noisy place, like at a busy cafe. While it sounds a little woo-woo, there's emerging science behind it.
Yamaha has been working with storied British carmaker Caterham on its new electric sports car. Dubbed the Project V, it is finally here. And not only is it coming to America, but it is coming for Porsche.
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
It's double-barreled, it uses lasers instead of LEDs, and it's machined from a solid block of 6061 aluminum alloy. Come meet the Lumitwin DL700 flashlight, which belts out two converging beams up to a distance of 2 km (1.24 miles).
Volkswagen has added an 8-seat option to the Multivan lineup, turning its MPV into an even more capable people-mover. The 8-seat option won't be on offer in the new California camper van range, but there will indeed be an available 8-seat camper.
The most egg-shaped of all the egg campers, the Barefoot Caravan has been wowing RVers with its shapely fiberglass for over a decade. Prices have risen quickly during that time, but now Barefoot offers the Bothy as a lighter, cheaper entry model.