Top News
In what researchers have called an "unprecedented" response, a promising antibody that treats locally advanced rectal cancer has completely eradicated tumors in Phase II trial patients. There's now hope it'll be as effective in other cancers.
The biggest tragedy of pet ownership is that they just don’t live long enough. Thankfully scientists are working on that, with a new cancer vaccine for dogs that almost doubles their survival rates in the face of certain types of the disease.
Getting a tattoo, regardless of its size, increases the risk of developing lymphoma by 21%, according to a new study. The researchers say they’re not trying to dissuade people from getting inked, they just want to ensure the procedure is safe.
Latest News
September 18, 2024Scientists have demonstrated a new potential treatment for bone cancer. A bioactive glass laced with a toxic metal was able to kill up to 99% of the cancer without harming healthy cells, and could even help regrow healthy bone after.
July 08, 2024For the first time, scientists have successfully created a mouse with a 100% functional human immune system and microbiome. This 'humanized' mouse takes the guesswork out of research and may revolutionize how we test new drugs and understand diseases.
July 08, 2024The World Health Organization's cancer research agency has delivered a damning report on the soft mineral talc, calling it "probably" carcinogenic to humans, in particular powders that have been contaminated with asbestos during the mining process.
June 17, 2024Fasting for 24 hours twice a week boosts the cancer-fighting abilities of specific immune cells called natural killer cells, according to a new study. The findings open up a number of options for supplementing cancer treatment in the future.
June 12, 2024Using very low-dose X-rays to activate compounds that light up and generate cancer-killing free radicals stalled brain tumor growth and doubled survival time, according to a new study. Importantly, healthy cells were left unaffected.
May 09, 2024There's already a link between salt intake and stomach cancer in Asian populations. Now, a broader study has confirmed those earlier findings: Always adding salt to food at the table significantly increases cancer risk, no matter where you're from.
May 06, 2024Glioblastoma is one of the most deadly cancers, with few treatment options available. Now, a small human clinical trial has demonstrated an mRNA vaccine that quickly rallies the immune system to fight off the tumors, with promising results.
April 23, 2024Aspirin, taken by around 29 million Americans daily, has increasingly been linked to inhibiting the growth of certain cancers – but we didn't quite know how. Now, scientists have uncovered how it helps the immune system see and kill cancer cells.
March 18, 2024A common, usually harmless bacteria has been found to have a significant role in causing stomach cancer. Researchers identified the bacteria’s mechanism of action, opening the door to developing therapeutics that prevent it triggering cancer growth.
March 11, 2024If someone you know has gone through chemotherapy, you might be familiar with the side effect 'chemo brain.' Scientists have now demonstrated a simple way to protect brain cells from damage using flashing lights and sounds at a certain frequency.
February 22, 2024The 102-year-old tuberculosis vaccine shrank liver cancer tumors in mice, which suggests it may be replicated in a human trial. If this was the case, the vaccine might prove successful in tackling this notoriously hard-to-treat cancer.
February 22, 2024A radioactive form of fructose, a natural sugar found in fruit, can illuminate cancer and inflammation in medical scans. This approach has the potential to make diseases easier to spot than current techniques, leading to better early detection.
February 01, 2024Researchers created model tumors using the tissues of patients with bowel cancer and used them to predict how the disease will respond to specific drugs with 83% accuracy. The pioneering approach could ensure patients get the most effective treatment.
January 29, 2024No matter how important something is, too much of anything is bad for you. Scientists have now put that principle to work to kill cancer, with a new drug that causes calcium to build up and choke the tumor to death.
January 28, 2024Scientists have demonstrated an intriguing new technique to treat cancer – “molecular jackhammers” that latch onto cancer cells, then vibrate vigorously to kill them when activated by infrared light.
