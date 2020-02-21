Lifestyle
Lumberjack's hard-edged teardrop trailer folds into a tiny cabin
February 21, 2020
Lumberjack presents its latest camper trailer, the Birdsville. It looks like a hard-edged teardrop while towing, but its roof folds forward to create a living space much larger than the typical tear, a comfortable option for intrepid families.
