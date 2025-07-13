Smaller, cheaper "partial rowing machine" works with existing bike trainers

Stationary bike trainers provide a good workout for the lower body and core muscles, but they don't do much for the upper body. That's where the S-Rower comes in, as it's a relatively low-cost partial rowing machine that connects to your third-party bike trainer to provide a full-body workout.

Manufactured in Italy, the device was invented in 2024 by cyclist and bicycle component designer Raz Malchi. It was presented to the public last month at Eurobike 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The aluminum-bodied S-Rower looks for the most part like a traditional rowing machine, except for the fact that the business end of the thing lacks a flywheel or any other type of resistance mechanism. Instead, that end quickly mounts on the hub of your existing smart trainer via a thru-axle.

The S-Rower, all set up and ready to go S-Rower

From there, it's just a matter of pulling and releasing the S-Rower's handle and reeled cable to spin up the trainer's flywheel (or fan, or whatever the case may be). An accompanying app receives sensor data from the trainer via Bluetooth, and translates it into rowing-specific metrics such as stroke rate, split times, distance rowed, energy expenditure per session, plus stroke power and efficiency.

The app additionally allows users to select and create workout programs, track their performance over time, and vary the amount of resistance. When not in use, the whole rig can be disconnected from the trainer by hand, then hung up on the wall via an integrated hanger.

The setup is claimed to be compatible with all makes and models of smart trainers S-Rower

You can preorder an S-Rower of your own by placing a US$49 deposit via the product website, which will go towards a discounted total price of $520 – the planned retail price is $695. Delivery is estimated for the second quarter of next year. You can see it in action on Vimeo.

For reference, the Concept2 RowErg (one of the world's most popular rowing machines) is priced at $990.

Source: S-Rower

