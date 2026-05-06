The two-hour barrier falls: A new era for the marathon

For decades, the idea of a sub-two-hour marathon occupied a near-mythical place in endurance sport. Like Roger Bannister’s four-minute mile, it represented a physiological and psychological frontier that seemed just beyond human reach. That barrier finally fell in an official race at the 2026 London Marathon on April 26th, when Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe ran 1:59:30, followed moments later by Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in 1:59:41.

This was not merely a new world record, it was a transformative moment that may redefine the limits of human endurance. Yet, as quickly as celebrations began, debate intensified: how much of this achievement belongs to the athlete, and how much to technology, specifically, the latest generation of Adidas “super shoes”?

The sub-two-hour marathon has been pursued with increasing intensity over the past decade. In 2019, Eliud Kipchoge famously ran 1:59:40 during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, proving the barrier could be broken under controlled conditions. However, that effort was not officially recognized due to rule violations, including rotating pacemakers and external assistance.

What changed between 2019 and 2026 was not simply athlete capability, but the convergence of multiple performance-enhancing factors: improved training methodologies, advanced nutrition strategies, and crucially, dramatic innovations in footwear.

By 2026, the conditions were aligned. Two athletes breaking the barrier in the same race suggests that this was not a one-off anomaly but the arrival of a new performance plateau.

Sabastian Sawe poses with his new world record time written on his running shoe JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Central to this transformation is the emergence of so-called “super shoes” – highly engineered racing footwear designed to improve running economy. The shoes worn in London, Adidas’ Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, represent the cutting edge of this technology. Weighing just 97 grams, or roughly the mass of a bar of soap, these shoes are significantly lighter than previous elite racing models. Their design incorporates three key innovations:



A carbon-fiber plate: Embedded in the sole to provide stiffness and forward propulsion

Embedded in the sole to provide stiffness and forward propulsion Advanced foam (Lightstrike Pro Evo): Highly responsive cushioning that returns energy with each stride

Highly responsive cushioning that returns energy with each stride Ultra-light upper materials: Minimizing weight while maintaining structural integrity

Collectively, these features improve “running economy,” which is the amount of energy required to maintain a given pace. Adidas claims an efficiency gain of around 1.6%, which, over a marathon, can translate into minutes of time saved.

This is not trivial. At elite levels, marginal gains of even 1% can be decisive. Academic studies of earlier super shoes, such as Nike’s Vaporfly series, suggest performance improvements in the range of 1–3% for elite runners. In marathon terms, that equates to roughly 2–4 minutes, more than enough to bridge the gap between 2:01 and sub-2:00 performances.

Importantly, every sub-two-hour marathon performance to date, whether official or not, has been achieved in carbon-plated shoes. This consistency strongly indicates that footwear technology is not merely a contributing factor, but a necessary one at the current limits of human performance.

While the focus on footwear is justified, it risks oversimplifying a more complex reality. The 2026 London Marathon was the product of a broader ecosystem of innovation.

One major factor is nutrition. Modern marathoners are now able to consume unprecedented levels of carbohydrates during races, thanks to hydrogel delivery systems that reduce gastrointestinal distress. This allows athletes to sustain higher intensities for longer durations. Training methods have also evolved. Advances in altitude training, data analytics and recovery protocols enable athletes to push closer to physiological limits while minimizing injury risk.

In this context, the super shoe is best understood not as a standalone breakthrough, but as one component of a highly optimized performance system. The rise of super shoes has inevitably sparked controversy. Critics argue that such technology risks undermining the integrity of the sport by introducing an uneven playing field, particularly when access to the latest models is limited or prohibitively expensive.

Indeed, the Adios Pro Evo 3 is not widely available and may cost hundreds of dollars per pair, with limited durability of perhaps just a single marathon per pair. This raises questions about equity and accessibility, especially for athletes outside major sponsorship networks.

On the other hand, proponents argue that technological evolution has always been part of sport. From synthetic tracks to aerodynamic cycling equipment, innovation is often embraced once it becomes standardized.

World Athletics has attempted to strike a balance by regulating shoe dimensions and availability, ensuring that performance gains remain within acceptable limits. The fact that Sawe’s run was fully compliant with these rules underscores its legitimacy.

Sabastian Sawe with his Adidas "super shoes" Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Perhaps the most profound impact of the sub-two-hour marathon is psychological. Once a barrier is broken, it often falls repeatedly. Bannister’s four-minute mile was followed by a wave of similar performances within months. The same dynamic may now unfold in marathon running. With two athletes already under two hours in a single race, the achievement is no longer unimaginable, it is replicable.

As one commentator noted, this moment may divide the sport into “pre- and post-sub-two” eras. The sub-two-hour marathon is both a triumph of human endurance and a testament to technological innovation. It challenges traditional notions of what constitutes “pure” athletic performance, forcing us to reconsider the relationship between athlete and equipment.

Adidas’ super shoes undoubtedly played a significant role, perhaps even a decisive one, in enabling this breakthrough. Yet they did not run the race. The discipline, physiology, and mental resilience required to sustain a 4:33/mile pace for 26 miles and 285 yards remain extraordinary.

Ultimately, the achievement reflects a new reality: elite sport is no longer defined solely by the limits of the human body, but by the interplay between biology, technology, and ingenuity. The two-hour barrier has fallen, not because of one factor alone, but because everything aligned at once.

And now that it has fallen, the question is where to next?

