To turn this into even stronger concrete ... just add lignin?
Wood waste makes recycled concrete stronger than ever

February 21, 2020
Production of cement is a big source of CO2 emissions, so the more we can recycle existing concrete, the better. That's where a new study comes in, which indicates that discarded concrete becomes stronger than it was before, when wood waste is added.
