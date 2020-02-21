Science
Wood waste makes recycled concrete stronger than ever
February 21, 2020
Production of cement is a big source of CO2 emissions, so the more we can recycle existing concrete, the better. That's where a new study comes in, which indicates that discarded concrete becomes stronger than it was before, when wood waste is added.
LATEST NEWS
-
Tiny, cool star fires off enormous X-ray superflareAstronomers have spotted a tiny, cool star putting on a stellar light show that would shame our Sun. This X-ray “superflare” was 10 times more powerful than anything the Sun can produce, and is completely unexpected for a star this small.
-
Experimental study speeds up bone healing with 2 common medicationsA combination of two commonly used drugs may boost the release of stem cells from bone marrow and accelerate the healing of broken bones. The researchers suggest clinical trials could progress rapidly as the drugs have already been shown to be safe.
-
AI system discovers powerful new antibiotic to tackle superbugsBacteria are evolving resistance to antibiotics much faster than new drugs can be developed. Now, an artificial intelligence model has identified a powerful new antibiotic called halicin, which cleared infections of most superbugs in mouse tests.
-
Antarctic survey shows increased blue whale numbersA new survey led by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) indicates that blue whales and other large whale species are making a welcome comeback in waters off South Georgia, with 55 of the critically endangered whales spotted in 2020.
-
Human urine may be Number 1 for fertilizing plants on MarsShipping fertilizer to colonies on Mars could be quite a hassle – it would be better if the colonists could grow crops using whatever's on hand. The continuation of an existing study now indicates that urine might in fact serve as a good fertilizer.
-
-
Cranberry/citrus combo helps kill norovirus in fresh produceAlthough fresh produce is usually quite a healthy food choice, there's always a risk that it may be contaminated with norovirus. That said, new research now indicates that a fruit-derived coating helps eliminate such viruses more effectively than ever before.
-
Radical hydrogen-boron reactor leapfrogs current nuclear fusion tech"We are sidestepping all of the scientific challenges that have held fusion energy back for more than half a century," says the director of an Australian company whose hydrogen-boron fusion technology is working a billion times better than expected.
-
Japan green lights first ever mission to sample a Martian moonJapan is moving ahead with a first-of-a-kind mission to explore the two moons of the Mars system. All going to plan, the Martian Moon Exploration mission will return to Earth with the first ever samples of a Martian moon by the end of the decade.
-
Magnetic stimulation enhances brain activity, aiding stroke recoveryData presented at the International Stroke Conference suggests non-invasive magnetic brain stimulation can enhance brain activity in patients after stroke. It's hoped the device can speed up recovery and promote motor function in stroke survivors.
-
Nearly all coral reefs set for collapse by end of century, study findsNew research suggests the world's coral reefs face a battle to survive in the face of warming and more acidic waters, with scientists behind the new study projecting that as much as 90 percent of them could disappear within a couple of decades.
-
Urine test detects bladder cancer up to 10 years before clinical signsA compelling new study from the International Agency for Research on Cancer is suggesting a simple biomarker in urine may be an effective test for bladder cancer, signaling the disease's presence up to 10 years before clinical signs appear.