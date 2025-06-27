© 2025 New Atlas
Space

France's VORTEX spaceplane to land like a jet, operate like a shuttle

By David Szondy
June 27, 2025
France's VORTEX spaceplane to land like a jet, operate like a shuttle
Rendering of VORTEX
Rendering of VORTEX
View 8 Images
A mock-up of VORTEX at the Paris Air Show
1/8
A mock-up of VORTEX at the Paris Air Show
VORTEX is being developed in four phases
2/8
VORTEX is being developed in four phases
VORTEX is designed for both cargo and passenger missions
3/8
VORTEX is designed for both cargo and passenger missions
Rendering of VORTEX
4/8
Rendering of VORTEX
VORTEX is based on a long line of European and American spaceplane projects
5/8
VORTEX is based on a long line of European and American spaceplane projects
Rear view of VORTEX
6/8
Rear view of VORTEX
Reaction jets on VORTEX
7/8
Reaction jets on VORTEX
VORTEX has support from the French military for defense missions
8/8
VORTEX has support from the French military for defense missions
View gallery - 8 images

What will the orbital spacecraft of tomorrow look like? If Dassault Aviation has its way, it could be similar to its Véhicule Orbital Réutilisable de Transport et d’Exploration (VORTEX) reusable spaceplane unveiled at the recent Paris Air Show.

Just as fast-turnaround reusable rockets are migrating throughout the launch industry, so is the development of reusable orbital spacecraft for carrying passengers and cargo to and from Earth. Currently, all of these are essentially ballistic capsules that haven't changed fundamentally since the heyday of the Space Race, but now various companies and government space agencies are taking another look at spaceplanes for their ferry work.

The announcement at the recent Paris Air Show may seem to be coming out of le bleu, but Dassault has a surprising body of experience when it comes to spaceplanes. From 1975 to 1992, France was heavily involved in developing the Hermes spaceplane, with Dassault as the major contractor. The company was also involved in the Intermediate eXperimental Vehicle (IXV) project, NASA's X-38 Crew Rescue Vehicle program, the VéHicule Hypersonique RéUtilisable AéRoporté (VEHREA), and Véhicule Suborbital Habitable (VSH) project.

VORTEX

Today, Dassault hopes to cash in its experience chips for VORTEX, which has received €30 million (US$35 million) from the French Ministry of Armed Forces, with hopes for more support from ESA later this year after the agency's ministerial meeting in November.

According to Dassault, VORTEX is a four-phase project, with Phase 1 aiming at the VORTEX-D demonstrator that's a one-third scale craft about 13 ft (4 m) long with an 8-ft (2.5-m) wingspan that will be used to refine configurations for hypersonic reentry. This will be followed by the Phase 2 VORTEX-S (Smart Free Flyer) that's a two-third-scale vehicle, the Phase 3 VORTEX-C (Cargo), which will be a full-scale cargo ship, and the Phase 4 VORTEX-M (Manned) that is a full-scale version 39 ft (12 m) long with a wingspan up to 22 ft (7 m) for carrying passengers.

Intended to provide France and Europe with full sovereign access to space, VORTEX is designed to lift off atop a rocket without a fairing, have full orbital and atmospheric maneuverability, and land on a conventional runway. It's supposed to be completely reusable, with a large payload bay and is designed to be used for a wide variety of missions, including ferry work to space stations, acting as an autonomous orbital platform, servicing and recovering satellites, tending to refueling depots, and countering military threats.

"Like Dassault Aviation’s civil and military aircraft, the VORTEX spaceplane is designed to be highly versatile," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. "It will contribute to transforming the uses of the space sector and opening up new fields of application. At the crossroads of aviation and space technologies, the VORTEX will undoubtedly pave the way for a new generation of space aeronautics, consolidating France’s strategic position as a leading space power. Dassault Aviation is proud to take on this historic challenge and thanks the French Ministry of Armed Forces for its confidence."

Source: Dassault

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

SpaceSpaceplaneFranceDassault Aviation
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!