Mike Hanlon

Mike grew up thinking he would become a mathematician, accidentally started motorcycle racing while at university, got a job writing road tests for a motorcycle magazine and became a writer. As a traveling photojournalist during his early career, his work was published in a dozen languages across 20+ countries. He went on to edit or manage over 75 print publications, with target audiences ranging from pensioners to plumbers, many different sports, many car and motorcycle magazines, with many more in the fields of communication - narrow subject magazines on topics such as advertising, marketing, visual communications, design, presentation and direct marketing. Then came the internet and Mike managed internet projects for Australia's largest multimedia company at that time (Empire Ridge), Telstra.com.au (Australia's largest Telco), Seek.com.au (Australia's largest employment site), top100.com.au, hitwise.com, and had a hand in numerous other internet start-ups before founding New Atlas in 2002. Mike continues to travel and attend technology events and his travel footprint in 2026 will be China and the emerging Asian economies.