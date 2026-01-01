© 2026 New Atlas

Mike Hanlon

Mike grew up thinking he would become a mathematician, accidentally started motorcycle racing while at university, got a job writing road tests for a motorcycle magazine and became a writer. As a traveling photojournalist during his early career, his work was published in a dozen languages across 20+ countries. He went on to edit or manage over 75 print publications, with target audiences ranging from pensioners to plumbers, many different sports, many car and motorcycle magazines, with many more in the fields of communication - narrow subject magazines on topics such as advertising, marketing, visual communications, design, presentation and direct marketing. Then came the internet and Mike managed internet projects for Australia's largest multimedia company at that time (Empire Ridge), Telstra.com.au (Australia's largest Telco), Seek.com.au (Australia's largest employment site), top100.com.au, hitwise.com, and had a hand in numerous other internet start-ups before founding New Atlas in 2002. Mike continues to travel and attend technology events and his travel footprint in 2026 will be China and the emerging Asian economies.

Random stories from this author
Automotive
Citroen C6 becomes the world's safest car
December 13, 2005 In a world of testosterone and adrenalin, it’s easy to concentrate on how powerful a car is rather than how clever. Well, we’re about to addr
Mobile Technology
Cellular Signal Amplifier
MoGo’s intelligent amplifiers for cellular phones are finally here, branded as Cellranger, and offering increased signal strength in marginal areas, incr
Outdoors
Britain to monitor EVERY car journey
December 27, 2005 When George Orwell’s book Nineteen Eighty-Four was published in 1949, he wrote of a world where humanity’s every movement was monitored by Bi
Weight is the enemy of almost all things enjoyable about motoring: acceleration, braking, efficiency, handling and brain-crushing cornering G-forces. This textile-skinned solution means that you don't need to endure the spartan hardships of an Ariel Atom to get motorcycle-like performance or economy on four wheels.
3D Printing
EDAG Light Cocoon concept employs weatherproof textile skin over a bionically-inspired, back-lit trellis frame
EDAG always creates a concept car demonstrating new thought for the Geneva Motor Show and the 2015 concept offers the ultimate in lightweight engineering. The "Light Cocoon" uses a weatherproof Jack Wolfskin textile stretched over a bionically-inspired trellis frame then back-lights it for effect
Motorcycles
BMW shows new 1000 supersport BMW S1000RR
BMW Motorrad (motorcycles) declared its hand last night in the toughest category of all – superbike territory. The company’s first entry into the area will be the S 1000 RR, a 1000cc four cylinder that looks a treat, at least based on the racing prototype shown overnight in Munich.
Automotive
Up close and personal with SAIC's Yez Concept Car
A few days ago, I drove SAIC's Yez Concept in Shanghai. The Yez is the first automobile ever conceived to have a negative carbon footprint. Is it fantasy or a sneak preview of what you'll be driving two decades from now?
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