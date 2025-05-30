© 2025 New Atlas
Collectibles

If Steve Jobs’ card sold for $181,000, then what’s Albert Einstein's worth?

By Mike Hanlon
May 30, 2025
If Steve Jobs’ card sold for $181,000, then what’s Albert Einstein's worth?
View 40 Images
These two cards from technology entrepreneurs Steve Jobs and Elon Musk are now the two most expensive business cards that have ever been sold - both are sealed and authenticated.
1/40
These two cards from technology entrepreneurs Steve Jobs and Elon Musk are now the two most expensive business cards that have ever been sold - both are sealed and authenticated.
Albert Einstein was Time magazine's "Person of the Century." This business card sold at Heritage Auctions for $8,125
2/40
Albert Einstein was Time magazine's "Person of the Century." This business card sold at Heritage Auctions for $8,125
Two Steve Wozniak personal and business cards from the very early days sold for $5,375 on 22 August 2024, but Wozniak's later metal business cards have not yet caught the imagination of collectors - we think they will become even hotter property than his old Apple cards.
4/40
Two Steve Wozniak personal and business cards from the very early days sold for $5,375 on 22 August 2024, but Wozniak's later metal business cards have not yet caught the imagination of collectors - we think they will become even hotter property than his old Apple cards.
Steve Wozniak's more recent metal business cards have not yet caught the imagination of collectors but we think they will become even hotter property than his old Apple cards.
5/40
Steve Wozniak's more recent metal business cards have not yet caught the imagination of collectors but we think they will become even hotter property than his old Apple cards.
James Dewey Watson co-authored (with Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins) an academic paper in Nature proposing the double helix structure of the DNA molecule. All three were awarded the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "for their discoveries concerning the molecular structure of nucleic acids and its significance for information transfer in living material."
6/40
James Dewey Watson co-authored (with Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins) an academic paper in Nature proposing the double helix structure of the DNA molecule. All three were awarded the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "for their discoveries concerning the molecular structure of nucleic acids and its significance for information transfer in living material."
Vinton Cerf (born June 23, 1943) is one of "the fathers of the Internet," sharing this title with TCP/IP co-developer Robert Kahn. Recognition for his ongoing contributions to the greater good already include the National Medal of Technology, the Turing Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Marconi Prize! A treasure trove of 42 Vinton Cerf Vint autographs, sketches, signed photos, and business cards sold for $1,880 at RRAuction in January 2025.
7/40
Vinton Cerf (born June 23, 1943) is one of "the fathers of the Internet," sharing this title with TCP/IP co-developer Robert Kahn. Recognition for his ongoing contributions to the greater good already include the National Medal of Technology, the Turing Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Marconi Prize! A treasure trove of 42 Vinton Cerf Vint autographs, sketches, signed photos, and business cards sold for $1,880 at RRAuction in January 2025.
Gordon Earle Moore (1929 – 2023) proposed Moore's Law (the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years), initially as an observation but it became the industry benchmark, driving exponential growth in processing power that is beginning to radically change the world. A thousand years from now, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore will quite possibly be the most revered and best known person on this list. His Intel business cards exist and can be regularly seen at Intel exhibitions. Just as Einstein gave us history's best known formula, Moore gave us its most life-changing graph.
8/40
Gordon Earle Moore (1929 – 2023) proposed Moore's Law (the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years), initially as an observation but it became the industry benchmark, driving exponential growth in processing power that is beginning to radically change the world. A thousand years from now, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore will quite possibly be the most revered and best known person on this list. His Intel business cards exist and can be regularly seen at Intel exhibitions. Just as Einstein gave us history's best known formula, Moore gave us its most life-changing graph.
English engineer and computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee (born 1955) was the inventor of the World Wide Web.
9/40
English engineer and computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee (born 1955) was the inventor of the World Wide Web.
Robert Kahn (born December 23, 1938) is an American electrical engineer who, along with Vint Cerf, first proposed the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and the Internet Protocol (IP), the fundamental communication protocols at the heart of the Internet. In 2004, Kahn won the Turing Award with Vint Cerf for their work on TCP/IP. This card along with those of Vint Cerf, Leonard Kleinrock, Radia Perlman, Tim Berners-Lee and Ronald Wayne, sold for $275.
10/40
Robert Kahn (born December 23, 1938) is an American electrical engineer who, along with Vint Cerf, first proposed the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and the Internet Protocol (IP), the fundamental communication protocols at the heart of the Internet. In 2004, Kahn won the Turing Award with Vint Cerf for their work on TCP/IP. This card along with those of Vint Cerf, Leonard Kleinrock, Radia Perlman, Tim Berners-Lee and Ronald Wayne, sold for $275.
The era of the business card effectively covers the period of time between now and the beginning of the industrial revolution. Though we've been unable to locate a business card for James Watt whose Watt steam engine drove the Industrial Revolution, this printing plate for one of James Watt's cards proves they existed. When history is written with the clarity of 1,000 years of hindsight, Watt and Jobs will likely have equal billing.
11/40
The era of the business card effectively covers the period of time between now and the beginning of the industrial revolution. Though we've been unable to locate a business card for James Watt whose Watt steam engine drove the Industrial Revolution, this printing plate for one of James Watt's cards proves they existed. When history is written with the clarity of 1,000 years of hindsight, Watt and Jobs will likely have equal billing.
It is ironic that one of the highest prices paid for a scientist's business card should be for one of the most prolific producers of signed Carte de Visites. Darwin's enthusiasm for and professional interest in photography saw him sit for many portraits, some of which sell for surprisingly little.
12/40
It is ironic that one of the highest prices paid for a scientist's business card should be for one of the most prolific producers of signed Carte de Visites. Darwin's enthusiasm for and professional interest in photography saw him sit for many portraits, some of which sell for surprisingly little.
This Einstein business card sold for $11,250 a decade ago.
13/40
This Einstein business card sold for $11,250 a decade ago.
The $8 billion per annum sports card marketplace is clearly well advanced in comparison to the business card marketplace. Most importantly, all these cards have been graded and authenticated, and the number of cards in the market is known. By comparison, the number of extant business cards of historical figures is very small.
14/40
The $8 billion per annum sports card marketplace is clearly well advanced in comparison to the business card marketplace. Most importantly, all these cards have been graded and authenticated, and the number of cards in the market is known. By comparison, the number of extant business cards of historical figures is very small.
The Countess of Lovelace (Ada Lovelace) was the mathematician daughter of poet ("mad, bad and dangerous to know") Lord Byron and mathematician Lady Byron. By 18 years of age, Ada was working alongside Charles Babbage - the father of computers - and was the first human to recognize that Babbage's Analytical Engine had applications beyond just calculation. Ada wrote and published the first ever computer algorithm and was hence the world's first computer programmer. The programming language ADA is named after her.
15/40
The Countess of Lovelace (Ada Lovelace) was the mathematician daughter of poet ("mad, bad and dangerous to know") Lord Byron and mathematician Lady Byron. By 18 years of age, Ada was working alongside Charles Babbage - the father of computers - and was the first human to recognize that Babbage's Analytical Engine had applications beyond just calculation. Ada wrote and published the first ever computer algorithm and was hence the world's first computer programmer. The programming language ADA is named after her.
Maria Salomea Skłodowska-Curie (1867 – 1934), known as Marie Curie was a Polish and naturalized-French physicist and chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the first person to win a Nobel Prize twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two scientific fields. Her husband, Pierre Curie, was a co-winner of her first Nobel Prize, making them the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes.
16/40
Maria Salomea Skłodowska-Curie (1867 – 1934), known as Marie Curie was a Polish and naturalized-French physicist and chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the first person to win a Nobel Prize twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two scientific fields. Her husband, Pierre Curie, was a co-winner of her first Nobel Prize, making them the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes.
Elon Reeve Musk (born 28 June 1971) is the wealthiest person in the world and is no doubt already familiar to most readers, initially for his leadership of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter) and more recently as a senior advisor to United States President Donald Trump and as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Forbes estimates his net worth to be US$345 billion. He was named Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2021. Elon Musk's signed SpaceX Business Card was authenticated and assessed as a PSA GEM MT 10, helping it to an ultimate sale price of $39,238
17/40
Elon Reeve Musk (born 28 June 1971) is the wealthiest person in the world and is no doubt already familiar to most readers, initially for his leadership of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter) and more recently as a senior advisor to United States President Donald Trump and as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Forbes estimates his net worth to be US$345 billion. He was named Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2021. Elon Musk's signed SpaceX Business Card was authenticated and assessed as a PSA GEM MT 10, helping it to an ultimate sale price of $39,238
One of the most notorious business cards of the modern era, Mark Zuckerberg's "I'm CEO, Bitch" business card was a reflection of his brash approach to business, especially in the early days of Facebook/META. Zuckerberg (born 14 May 1984) launched Facebook in 2004, taking the company public in 2012, and becoming the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2008, at age 23. According to Forbes, as of March 2025, Zuckerberg's estimated net worth stood at US$214.1 billion, making him the second richest individual in the world, behind Elon Musk and ahead of Jeff Bezos.
18/40
One of the most notorious business cards of the modern era, Mark Zuckerberg's "I'm CEO, Bitch" business card was a reflection of his brash approach to business, especially in the early days of Facebook/META. Zuckerberg (born 14 May 1984) launched Facebook in 2004, taking the company public in 2012, and becoming the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2008, at age 23. According to Forbes, as of March 2025, Zuckerberg's estimated net worth stood at US$214.1 billion, making him the second richest individual in the world, behind Elon Musk and ahead of Jeff Bezos.
This signed Warren E. Buffett calling card, lists contact information for Berkshire Hathaway headquarters in Nebraska and is also signed by Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger. It sold for $15,115 in October 2024.
19/40
This signed Warren E. Buffett calling card, lists contact information for Berkshire Hathaway headquarters in Nebraska and is also signed by Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger. It sold for $15,115 in October 2024.
On 12 September 1958, Jack Kilby, a Texas Instruments engineer, invented the integrated circuit – the microchip - which would revolutionize the electronics industry, making smartphones and computers widespread today. Kilby later helped invent the hand-held calculator and the thermal printer used in portable data terminals.
20/40
On 12 September 1958, Jack Kilby, a Texas Instruments engineer, invented the integrated circuit – the microchip - which would revolutionize the electronics industry, making smartphones and computers widespread today. Kilby later helped invent the hand-held calculator and the thermal printer used in portable data terminals.
Guglielmo Marconi was an Italian electrical engineer, inventor, and politician known for his creation of a practical radio wave-based wireless telegraph system. This led to Marconi being credited as the inventor of radio and sharing the 1909 Nobel Prize in Physics with Ferdinand Braun "in recognition of their contributions to the development of wireless telegraphy." His work laid the foundation for the development of radio, television, and all modern wireless communication systems.
21/40
Guglielmo Marconi was an Italian electrical engineer, inventor, and politician known for his creation of a practical radio wave-based wireless telegraph system. This led to Marconi being credited as the inventor of radio and sharing the 1909 Nobel Prize in Physics with Ferdinand Braun "in recognition of their contributions to the development of wireless telegraphy." His work laid the foundation for the development of radio, television, and all modern wireless communication systems.
Danish physicist Niels Bohr (1885 – 1962) made foundational contributions to understanding atomic structure and quantum theory, for which he received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922. Bohr was also a philosopher and a promoter of scientific research. This autograph business card sold for $223.
22/40
Danish physicist Niels Bohr (1885 – 1962) made foundational contributions to understanding atomic structure and quantum theory, for which he received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922. Bohr was also a philosopher and a promoter of scientific research. This autograph business card sold for $223.
Louis Jean Lumière was a French engineer and industrialist who played a key role in the development of photography and cinema. His business card fetched €200.
23/40
Louis Jean Lumière was a French engineer and industrialist who played a key role in the development of photography and cinema. His business card fetched €200.
On 3 April 1973, American engineer Martin Cooper and his team at Motorola placed the first successful call on a handheld cellphone, a landmark device which has changed the world. In 2022, the pictured image of Cooper, signed and inscribed as "Father of the Cell Phone" plus two business cards, sold for $90.
24/40
On 3 April 1973, American engineer Martin Cooper and his team at Motorola placed the first successful call on a handheld cellphone, a landmark device which has changed the world. In 2022, the pictured image of Cooper, signed and inscribed as "Father of the Cell Phone" plus two business cards, sold for $90.
Renowned British physicist and engineer William Thomson, 1st Baron Kelvin (1824–1907) determined the correct value of absolute zero. Absolute temperatures are stated in units of kelvin in his honor. This signed Carte de Visite sold for $327 in 2013
25/40
Renowned British physicist and engineer William Thomson, 1st Baron Kelvin (1824–1907) determined the correct value of absolute zero. Absolute temperatures are stated in units of kelvin in his honor. This signed Carte de Visite sold for $327 in 2013
Michael Faraday (1791 – 1867) was an English chemist and physicist who discovered the principles underlying electromagnetic induction, diamagnetism, and electrolysis. His research on the magnetic field around a conductor carrying a direct current established the concept of the electromagnetic field in physics. Faraday also established that magnetism could affect rays of light and that there was an underlying relationship between the two phenomena. Although Faraday received little formal education, he became one of the most influential scientists in history as his inventions of electromagnetic rotary devices formed the foundation of electric motor technology, and it was largely due to his efforts that electricity became practical for usage across society. The SI unit of capacitance, the farad, is named after him. His card sold for $650.
26/40
Michael Faraday (1791 – 1867) was an English chemist and physicist who discovered the principles underlying electromagnetic induction, diamagnetism, and electrolysis. His research on the magnetic field around a conductor carrying a direct current established the concept of the electromagnetic field in physics. Faraday also established that magnetism could affect rays of light and that there was an underlying relationship between the two phenomena. Although Faraday received little formal education, he became one of the most influential scientists in history as his inventions of electromagnetic rotary devices formed the foundation of electric motor technology, and it was largely due to his efforts that electricity became practical for usage across society. The SI unit of capacitance, the farad, is named after him. His card sold for $650.
This is the only Jonas Salk business card we've been able to find - a copy of a copy - but there will be more out there. Salk developed of the first effective polio vaccine in 1955, but chose not to patent it, ensuring the vaccine would be produced on a large scale without the burden of patent royalties. In doing so, he forfeited an estimated $7 billion in personal income to save countless lives. Less than 25 years after the release of Salk's vaccine, domestic transmission of polio had been eliminated in the United States.
27/40
This is the only Jonas Salk business card we've been able to find - a copy of a copy - but there will be more out there. Salk developed of the first effective polio vaccine in 1955, but chose not to patent it, ensuring the vaccine would be produced on a large scale without the burden of patent royalties. In doing so, he forfeited an estimated $7 billion in personal income to save countless lives. Less than 25 years after the release of Salk's vaccine, domestic transmission of polio had been eliminated in the United States.
Florence Nightingale (1820 – 1910) was an English social reformer, statistician and the founder of modern nursing. Nightingale came to prominence while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War, in which she organized care for wounded soldiers at Constantinople (now Instanbul). She significantly reduced death rates by improving hygiene and living standards. Nightingale gave nursing a favorable reputation and became an icon of Victorian culture, especially in the persona of "The Lady with the Lamp" making rounds of wounded soldiers at night. The chart at left was pivotal in convincing the British army to change its ways, and has ultimately saved many lives.
28/40
Florence Nightingale (1820 – 1910) was an English social reformer, statistician and the founder of modern nursing. Nightingale came to prominence while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War, in which she organized care for wounded soldiers at Constantinople (now Instanbul). She significantly reduced death rates by improving hygiene and living standards. Nightingale gave nursing a favorable reputation and became an icon of Victorian culture, especially in the persona of "The Lady with the Lamp" making rounds of wounded soldiers at night. The chart at left was pivotal in convincing the British army to change its ways, and has ultimately saved many lives.
Thomas Alva Edison (1847 – 1931) was an American inventor and businessman who developed many devices in fields such as electric power generation, mass communication, sound recording, and motion pictures. These inventions, which include the phonograph, the motion picture camera, and early versions of the electric light bulb, have had a widespread impact on the modern industrialized world. He was one of the first inventors to apply the principles of organized science and teamwork to the process of invention, working with many researchers and employees. He established the first industrial research laboratory.
29/40
Thomas Alva Edison (1847 – 1931) was an American inventor and businessman who developed many devices in fields such as electric power generation, mass communication, sound recording, and motion pictures. These inventions, which include the phonograph, the motion picture camera, and early versions of the electric light bulb, have had a widespread impact on the modern industrialized world. He was one of the first inventors to apply the principles of organized science and teamwork to the process of invention, working with many researchers and employees. He established the first industrial research laboratory.
A century ago, Henry Ford was regarded by the American public with the same degree of reverence now reserved for Steve Jobs. Ford Motor Company will even sell you a facsimile of Henry Ford's 120-year-old business card for $44.
30/40
A century ago, Henry Ford was regarded by the American public with the same degree of reverence now reserved for Steve Jobs. Ford Motor Company will even sell you a facsimile of Henry Ford's 120-year-old business card for $44.
Just outside the top 10 science-related business cards of all time is Rudolf Ludwig Carl Virchow (1821 – 1902), globally known as "the father of modern pathology" and as the founder of social medicine, and to his colleagues, the "Pope of medicine."
31/40
Just outside the top 10 science-related business cards of all time is Rudolf Ludwig Carl Virchow (1821 – 1902), globally known as "the father of modern pathology" and as the founder of social medicine, and to his colleagues, the "Pope of medicine."
Mitchell Baker made significant contributions to the internet and the open web as a co-founder of the Mozilla Project and as a leader at Mozilla Corporation and the Mozilla Foundation. She is a strong advocate for the open web, open source, and the importance of connecting technology to its impact on individuals and society.
32/40
Mitchell Baker made significant contributions to the internet and the open web as a co-founder of the Mozilla Project and as a leader at Mozilla Corporation and the Mozilla Foundation. She is a strong advocate for the open web, open source, and the importance of connecting technology to its impact on individuals and society.
Physician and microbiologist Sir Alexander Fleming (1881 – 1955) discovered the world's first broadly effective antibiotic substance, which he named penicillin. His discovery in 1928 of what was later named benzylpenicillin (or penicillin G) from the mold Penicillium rubens has been described as the "single greatest victory ever achieved over disease." For this discovery, he shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1945 with Howard Florey and Ernst Chain.
33/40
Physician and microbiologist Sir Alexander Fleming (1881 – 1955) discovered the world's first broadly effective antibiotic substance, which he named penicillin. His discovery in 1928 of what was later named benzylpenicillin (or penicillin G) from the mold Penicillium rubens has been described as the "single greatest victory ever achieved over disease." For this discovery, he shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1945 with Howard Florey and Ernst Chain.
Neil Alden Armstrong (August 5, 1930 – August 25, 2012) was an American astronaut and aeronautical engineer who, in 1969, became the first person to walk on the Moon. He was also a naval aviator, test pilot, and university professor.
34/40
Neil Alden Armstrong (August 5, 1930 – August 25, 2012) was an American astronaut and aeronautical engineer who, in 1969, became the first person to walk on the Moon. He was also a naval aviator, test pilot, and university professor.
Prior to becoming the first humans to fly, Wilbur and Orville Wright made bicycles.
35/40
Prior to becoming the first humans to fly, Wilbur and Orville Wright made bicycles.
J Robert Oppenheimer's business cards definitely existed, and the Bradbury Science Museum recently found a copy of Kitty Oppenheimer's personal calling card tucked inside a private donation of Oppenheimer's copy of the Bhagavad-Gita. Oppenheimer's influence on history is profound.
36/40
J Robert Oppenheimer's business cards definitely existed, and the Bradbury Science Museum recently found a copy of Kitty Oppenheimer's personal calling card tucked inside a private donation of Oppenheimer's copy of the Bhagavad-Gita. Oppenheimer's influence on history is profound.
Alexander Graham Bell (1847 – 1922) invented the telephone, guaranteeing himself immortality and unfortunately obfuscating all of the other ways in which he advanced the world's understanding of myriad scientific fields. On 7 March 1876, Bell was awarded one of the most valuable patents in history. This monumental achievement obfuscated his other herculean contributions to the greater good, most notably his creation of the Aerial Experiment Association. Throughout his life, Bell fostered the advance of scientific knowledge in every field he touched. It was his "greater good" mindset that sets him apart. Bell consciously decided not to file patents on some of his inventions, enabling free propagation of his enabling technologies.
37/40
Alexander Graham Bell (1847 – 1922) invented the telephone, guaranteeing himself immortality and unfortunately obfuscating all of the other ways in which he advanced the world's understanding of myriad scientific fields. On 7 March 1876, Bell was awarded one of the most valuable patents in history. This monumental achievement obfuscated his other herculean contributions to the greater good, most notably his creation of the Aerial Experiment Association. Throughout his life, Bell fostered the advance of scientific knowledge in every field he touched. It was his "greater good" mindset that sets him apart. Bell consciously decided not to file patents on some of his inventions, enabling free propagation of his enabling technologies.
We couldn't find an image of the card of Sir Frederick Grant Banting (1891 – 1941) but we know they existed so we have pictured one of his paintings, which portrays the lab in which he, John Macleod and others isolated insulin. In 1923 at the age of 32, Banting was awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine (along with Macleod), making him the youngest person to ever become a Nobel laureate in medicine. In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 830 million people living with diabetes. Banting and Dr. Charles Best, then a medical student, gave their first insulin shot on January 23, 1922, finding a treatment for a previously untreatable disease. Banting and Best did not seek a patent for their discovery, instead selling the rights to the University of Toronto for $1, as a means of ensuring that insulin could be available to all those who needed it. Sadly, one of the grandest gifts ever given to humankind didn't work - pharmaceutical companies now earn $20 billion a year selling insulin. Few humans have given more to the greater good.
38/40
We couldn't find an image of the card of Sir Frederick Grant Banting (1891 – 1941) but we know they existed so we have pictured one of his paintings, which portrays the lab in which he, John Macleod and others isolated insulin. In 1923 at the age of 32, Banting was awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine (along with Macleod), making him the youngest person to ever become a Nobel laureate in medicine. In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 830 million people living with diabetes. Banting and Dr. Charles Best, then a medical student, gave their first insulin shot on January 23, 1922, finding a treatment for a previously untreatable disease. Banting and Best did not seek a patent for their discovery, instead selling the rights to the University of Toronto for $1, as a means of ensuring that insulin could be available to all those who needed it. Sadly, one of the grandest gifts ever given to humankind didn't work - pharmaceutical companies now earn $20 billion a year selling insulin. Few humans have given more to the greater good.
Nikola Tesla (1856 – 1943) was a Serbian-American engineer, futurist, and inventor. He pioneered the generation, transmission, and use of alternating current (AC) electricity, which can be transmitted over much greater distances than direct current.
39/40
Nikola Tesla (1856 – 1943) was a Serbian-American engineer, futurist, and inventor. He pioneered the generation, transmission, and use of alternating current (AC) electricity, which can be transmitted over much greater distances than direct current.
Unlike most memorabilia marketplaces, many of the major players are still alive - those are marked in blue
40/40
Unlike most memorabilia marketplaces, many of the major players are still alive - those are marked in blue
View gallery - 40 images

The recent auction prices paid for the business cards of Steve Jobs ($181,183, $103,750, $45,426, $15,344, $13,289, $12,905, $12,080, $11,898 and $10,050), Elon Musk ($39,238, $12,905 and $12,811) and Jeff Bezos ($8,659) raise some fascinating questions about the long-term value of all the business cards that have sold before ... and an Albert Einstein business card currently being auctioned by Remarkable Rarities and due to close on June 11.

Those recent prices have recalibrated the marketplace at the same time as creating a new collectibles genre unlike anything prior: a reality memorabilia marketplace in which many of the major players are still alive. That is, in a world ruled by the laws of supply and demand, supply is not yet fixed. Investors normally like to know whether they are investing in a one-of-one, one-of-10 or one-of-10,000.

On top of that, by reducing a collectible to a lowest common denominator (a piece of cardboard and a name), the value of a business card at auction is essentially based on the strength of that individual’s personal brand … and as the personal brands of individuals related to current events fade with time, there appears to be a recalibration looming and it's an ideal time to look at the characteristics for good long-term investments.

Here’s a list of the top 10 scientists and technologist business cards to have sold at auction, with each individual represented by their highest priced card.

Unlike most memorabilia marketplaces, many of the major players are still alive - those are marked in blue
Unlike most memorabilia marketplaces, many of the major players are still alive - those are marked in blue

Viewed on an individual basis, it's clear that the market does not have much depth as yet. We think that when historical perspective sets in, there will be a lot more $100,000 business cards from scientists and inventors. This may seem implausible given the depth of the highest prices paid to date, but it’s all about perspective. Different tribal groups (e.g. art patrons, movie buffs, music aficionados) have different perceptions of value and when an object falls into two different auction genres, there is often a contrasting perspective on its perceived value.

If you think $181,000 is a lot of money for a piece of cardboard, check out the prices paid for sports cards, nearly all of them paid since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $8 billion per annum sports card marketplace is clearly well advanced in comparison to the business card marketplace. Most importantly, all these cards have been graded and authenticated, and the number of cards in the market is known. By comparison, the number of extant business cards of historical figures is very small.
The $8 billion per annum sports card marketplace is clearly well advanced in comparison to the business card marketplace. Most importantly, all these cards have been graded and authenticated, and the number of cards in the market is known. By comparison, the number of extant business cards of historical figures is very small.

The business card marketplace was reframed by COVID-19 but not nearly as much as the sports card marketplace. If you wish to get a sense of how big the upheaval was, our summary of the 2021 auction year offers detailed coverage of what happened in every auction genre as a consequence of the pandemic.

Some categories such as video games saw auction prices jump an order of magnitude inside a few months, with the already massive sports card marketplace growing substantially as "shelter in place" reconnected many successful entrepreneurs with their childhood pursuits.

Albert Einstein was Time magazine's "Person of the Century." This business card sold at Heritage Auctions for $8,125
Albert Einstein was Time magazine's "Person of the Century." This business card sold at Heritage Auctions for $8,125

With the internet now remotely connecting everyone with money to invest in their passion, new auction marketplaces are emerging because the geographically disparate individuals with the necessary knowledge and passion can be easily assembled online and the frictional losses are low for an internet auction with a known object.

These two cards from technology entrepreneurs Steve Jobs and Elon Musk are now the two most expensive business cards that have ever been sold - both are sealed and authenticated.
These two cards from technology entrepreneurs Steve Jobs and Elon Musk are now the two most expensive business cards that have ever been sold - both are sealed and authenticated.

The authentication and sealing practices that commoditized the sports card marketplace are a natural fit to enable the business card marketplace to flourish. Once a card has been authenticated and sealed, it is an entirely known quantity.

English engineer and computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee (born 1955) was the inventor of the World Wide Web.
English engineer and computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee (born 1955) was the inventor of the World Wide Web.

The rise of sports card trading has turned some humble folk into High Net Worth Individuals based on their "investments of passion" but we figured that perhaps, the people who were collecting the business cards of entrepreneurs, heads of state, innovators and pioneers, were different.

It is ironic that one of the highest prices paid for a scientist's business card should be for one of the most prolific producers of signed Carte de Visites. Darwin's enthusiasm for and professional interest in photography saw him sit for many portraits, some of which sell for surprisingly little.
It is ironic that one of the highest prices paid for a scientist's business card should be for one of the most prolific producers of signed Carte de Visites. Darwin's enthusiasm for and professional interest in photography saw him sit for many portraits, some of which sell for surprisingly little.

RR Auction VP and Rainmaker Bobby Livingstone offered us some perspective on this. "If you wanted a stereotype of who is collecting the Jobs, Musk, Bezos, Gates and Wozniak business cards, it's a 40s to 50s very successful white male who appreciates what they've achieved and identifies with them.”

Vinton Cerf (born June 23, 1943) is one of "the fathers of the Internet," sharing this title with TCP/IP co-developer Robert Kahn. Recognition for his ongoing contributions to the greater good already include the National Medal of Technology, the Turing Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Marconi Prize! A treasure trove of 42 Vinton Cerf Vint autographs, sketches, signed photos, and business cards sold for $1,880 at RRAuction in January 2025.
Vinton Cerf (born June 23, 1943) is one of "the fathers of the Internet," sharing this title with TCP/IP co-developer Robert Kahn. Recognition for his ongoing contributions to the greater good already include the National Medal of Technology, the Turing Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Marconi Prize! A treasure trove of 42 Vinton Cerf Vint autographs, sketches, signed photos, and business cards sold for $1,880 at RRAuction in January 2025.

RR Auction sold all those cards and is leading the growth in the technology memorabilia auction marketplace.

The Countess of Lovelace (Ada Lovelace) was the mathematician daughter of poet ("mad, bad and dangerous to know") Lord Byron and mathematician Lady Byron. By 18 years of age, Ada was working alongside Charles Babbage - the father of computers - and was the first human to recognize that Babbage's Analytical Engine had applications beyond just calculation. Ada wrote and published the first ever computer algorithm and was hence the world's first computer programmer. The programming language ADA is named after her.
The Countess of Lovelace (Ada Lovelace) was the mathematician daughter of poet ("mad, bad and dangerous to know") Lord Byron and mathematician Lady Byron. By 18 years of age, Ada was working alongside Charles Babbage - the father of computers - and was the first human to recognize that Babbage's Analytical Engine had applications beyond just calculation. Ada wrote and published the first ever computer algorithm and was hence the world's first computer programmer. The programming language ADA is named after her.

So why is it that these markets are emerging so rapidly?

“I don't think you need that many people – say, maybe 20 to 30 participants - to make a market”, said Livingstone.

The era of the business card effectively covers the period of time between now and the beginning of the industrial revolution. Though we've been unable to locate a business card for James Watt whose Watt steam engine drove the Industrial Revolution, this printing plate for one of James Watt's cards proves they existed. When history is written with the clarity of 1,000 years of hindsight, Watt and Jobs will likely have equal billing.
The era of the business card effectively covers the period of time between now and the beginning of the industrial revolution. Though we've been unable to locate a business card for James Watt whose Watt steam engine drove the Industrial Revolution, this printing plate for one of James Watt's cards proves they existed. When history is written with the clarity of 1,000 years of hindsight, Watt and Jobs will likely have equal billing.

The era of the business card encompasses all scientific advancement since the industrial revolution. Almost all of our understanding of science has come in that time, and hence there are business cards out there that represent some important achievements and the individuals who made them.

Gordon Earle Moore (1929 – 2023) proposed Moore's Law (the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years), initially as an observation but it became the industry benchmark, driving exponential growth in processing power that is beginning to radically change the world. A thousand years from now, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore will quite possibly be the most revered and best known person on this list. His Intel business cards exist and can be regularly seen at Intel exhibitions. Just as Einstein gave us history's best known formula, Moore gave us its most life-changing graph.
Gordon Earle Moore (1929 – 2023) proposed Moore's Law (the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years), initially as an observation but it became the industry benchmark, driving exponential growth in processing power that is beginning to radically change the world. A thousand years from now, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore will quite possibly be the most revered and best known person on this list. His Intel business cards exist and can be regularly seen at Intel exhibitions. Just as Einstein gave us history's best known formula, Moore gave us its most life-changing graph.

The image gallery for this article contains images (and links to the auction sales) of the business cards of some significant contributors to human knowledge: Nikola Tesla, Louis Pasteur, Michael Faraday, Florence Nightingale, Alexander Graham Bell, Tim Berners Lee, Vinton Cerf, Lord Kelvin, Guglielmo Marconi, Niels Bohr, Wernher von Braun, Louis Lumière, Martin Cooper and Robert Kahn – and all of them sold for less than $1,000 at auction.

One day we believe they will sell for a LOT more. They represent an investment of a few thousand dollars now, that might some day pay for a great grandchild's education.

Alexander Graham Bell (1847 – 1922) invented the telephone, guaranteeing himself immortality and unfortunately obfuscating all of the other ways in which he advanced the world's understanding of myriad scientific fields. On 7 March 1876, Bell was awarded one of the most valuable patents in history. This monumental achievement obfuscated his other herculean contributions to the greater good, most notably his creation of the Aerial Experiment Association. Throughout his life, Bell fostered the advance of scientific knowledge in every field he touched. It was his "greater good" mindset that sets him apart. Bell consciously decided not to file patents on some of his inventions, enabling free propagation of his enabling technologies.
Alexander Graham Bell (1847 – 1922) invented the telephone, guaranteeing himself immortality and unfortunately obfuscating all of the other ways in which he advanced the world's understanding of myriad scientific fields. On 7 March 1876, Bell was awarded one of the most valuable patents in history. This monumental achievement obfuscated his other herculean contributions to the greater good, most notably his creation of the Aerial Experiment Association. Throughout his life, Bell fostered the advance of scientific knowledge in every field he touched. It was his "greater good" mindset that sets him apart. Bell consciously decided not to file patents on some of his inventions, enabling free propagation of his enabling technologies.

Conclusion

The recent Jobs/Musk/Bezos business card prices suggest that the 99% of the business card marketplace that has previously been to auction is now significantly undervalued, that there are many historical giants-in-waiting walking among us and that old pre-smartphone rolodex in the attic might one day be worth more than the entire house.

With regard to the letter and business card of Albert Einstein going to auction on June 12, in terms of historical gravitas, an Einstein business card was once the second-most valuable in history (there are a few in the image gallery) and we've been writing for 25 years about Einstein's "midas touch" on the auction block as being the equivalent of Marilyn Monroe, Eric Clapton, Steve McQueen and ... Steve Jobs. Until Jobs' memorabilia began spiking in value less than a decade ago, we regularly referred to Einstein as "science's rock star." Articles such as Einstein's violin fetches $516,500 at New York auction, Einstein paper heads for auction tonight – a bargain in the offing?, Einstein's (very cool) leather jacket heads to auction (it sold for $146,346), and Einstein stars in Christie's scientific books and memorabilia auctions demonstrate this phenom.

A 1954 Einstein letter penned at Princeton University to philosopher Eric Gutkind about religion, sold at auction for $404,147 in 2008, then again in 2012 fetching $3,000,000.

Regardless of the fortunes of Apple Computer over the next century, it's hard to believe that an Einstein card won't be worth more than a Steve Jobs card, and that's at $190,000 already.

The contribution to humanity of scientists and inventors can be reasonably expected to be reflected in their memorabilia prices when historical rigor mortis sets in and the technological evolution that enabled the sports card marketplace to flourish is directly transferable.

Maria Salomea Skłodowska-Curie (1867 – 1934), known as Marie Curie was a Polish and naturalized-French physicist and chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the first person to win a Nobel Prize twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two scientific fields. Her husband, Pierre Curie, was a co-winner of her first Nobel Prize, making them the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes.
Maria Salomea Skłodowska-Curie (1867 – 1934), known as Marie Curie was a Polish and naturalized-French physicist and chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, the first person to win a Nobel Prize twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two scientific fields. Her husband, Pierre Curie, was a co-winner of her first Nobel Prize, making them the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes.

We think that the best long-term investments in this marketplace are those names that will stand up to the erosion of history from public consciousness. One day we think names like Thomas Edison, Max Planck, Philo T Farnsworth, Jack Kilby, Sir Arthur C. Clarke, Marie Curie, Dmitri Mendeleev and Jonas Salk will be far more revered and valued than someone with a wicked batting average or a string of championships. Those are the names that history and education will repeat to generations of children forever.

You can check the live bidding on Einstein’s card here – it seems like a gold chip investment compared with sports card prices and the greater authenticity of a personally-crafted card, not a gimmick to sell cigarettes and chewing gum.

James Dewey Watson co-authored (with Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins) an academic paper in Nature proposing the double helix structure of the DNA molecule. All three were awarded the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "for their discoveries concerning the molecular structure of nucleic acids and its significance for information transfer in living material."
James Dewey Watson co-authored (with Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins) an academic paper in Nature proposing the double helix structure of the DNA molecule. All three were awarded the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "for their discoveries concerning the molecular structure of nucleic acids and its significance for information transfer in living material."

View gallery - 40 images

Tags

CollectiblesAuctionHistoryScientistsTechnology antiques
No comments
Mike Hanlon
Mike Hanlon
As a photojournalist, Mike’s work has been published in a dozen languages across 20+ countries. He has edited or managed over 75 different print publications, each with a different target audience: sports, automotive, advertising, marketing, design, ad infinitum. Mike has been working in the internet for more than 25 years and was the veteran of five internet start-ups before founding New Atlas in 2002.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!