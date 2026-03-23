Irsay auction recalibrates music memorabilia record books

The last of Christie’s four auctions of the Jim Irsay Collection has closed, setting 28 new world record prices, most notably the largest memorabilia auction in history (US$94.5 million), the first two guitars to sell for more than $10 million (here and here), the world’s most expensive trumpet, the world’s most expensive saxophone, the world’s most expensive drum kit (twice), the world's most expensive music concert poster and a near miss on the world’s most expensive piano. In total, the sale included nine of the top 21 guitars ever sold at auction.

The biggest news was the return of Dave Gilmour’s “Black Strat” to the top of the heavyweight guitar price rankings, with a price of $14,550,000 – Irsay purchased the Fender Stratocaster in 2019 for what was then a world-record $3,975,000. Since then, the prices of elite collectible guitars have skyrocketed.

The top 25 guitar sales at auction in history. Recent auction prices of collectible guitars are soaring, and where a guitar is on this list of the list of the world's most valuable guitars depends a lot on when it was last sold, and there are many guitars that might take the crown should they ever present again at auction. There are also four notable past private (and hence unverifiable) sales of guitars that might one day also present at auction. The foremost of these is Jimi Hendrix's 1968 White 'Woodstock' Fender Stratocaster that played "The Star Spangled Banner" ($2,000,000). Given Hendrix' generally acknowledged "best of all time" tag, on a level playing field, the Hendrix Isabella strat would most likely be the most valuable of all-time. Three other private sales that clearly command a spot on the above list if they'd been sold at auction are the the Peter Green/Gary Moore 1959 Les Paul Standard ($2,000,000), Bob Marley's Washburn Wing-Series Hawk ($1,200,000) and Keith Richards' Gibson ’59 Les Paul Standard ($1,000,000). We'll follow up in the next few weeks with an all-time Top 50 guitars listing.

Hence when the most comprehensive and extensive guitar collection ever assembled began selling on March 12, 2026, we figured we were heading for a major recalibration of society’s cultural self-worth. Everyone reading this has lived through an unprecedented period in human history where technological change has transformed the communication and information vacuum of just 100 years ago, into the information-rich existence we live today.

One hundred years is not long when compared to the eternity that brought us to here, but commercial radio began to emerge just 100 years ago, making music available to the masses for the first time.

For the last century, the subsequent invention of the car and transistor radio, television, the computer, the internet and mobile communications have increasingly enabled us to listen to music at will.

The guitar has been the most prominent musical instrument during the post-WW2 period, and if you look back at the soundtrack of your life, you’ll likely find that there are a few guitars that you remember.

Kurt Cobain’s “MTV Unplugged" Martin guitar sold for $6,000,010 at Julien's Auctions in Hollywood on June 20, 2020, becoming the most expensive guitar ever sold to that point in time. The record stood until 12 March 2026. Julien's / NewAtlas.com

The contest for the top lot in the guitar section of the auction appeared to be a straight shoot-out between David Gilmour's Black Fender Stratocaster (sold last for $3,975,000 at Christie's in 2019) and Kurt Cobain’s "Smells like Teen Spirit" Fender Mustang (sold last at Julien’s for $4,550,000 in 2022), and much interest was focused on whether the top guitar price would surpass the $6,010,000 world record held by Kurt Cobain's "MTV Unplugged" Martin D-18E that was sold at Julien’s in 2020.

In June 2019, Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour auctioned his entire 125-guitar collection, donating the resultant $21.5 million to fighting global warming. Three guitars broke the million-dollar barrier that day, with the biggest prize being the Black Strat that fetched $3,975,000. That's the final moment of the Christie's auction with the black Strat front and center Christie's

Gilmour's "Black Strat" can be heard on almost everything Pink Floyd created between 1970 and 1983, including all The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977), and The Wall (1979). A half dozen of the world’s most admired guitar solos emanated from Gilmour’s Black Strat, including "Shine On You Crazy Diamond", which Gilmour insists “came out” of this guitar of it's own accord, with some of its other guitar solos including "Comfortably Numb", "Money", “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2", "High Hopes" and "Sorrow."

Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond [Official Music Video]

Likewise, Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" marked a seminal moment in music history, and the music video release (from Christie's lot essay): "sparked a cultural sea change that saw grunge break through to the mainstream and let to the widespread popularization of alternative rock."

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video)

For those who grew up watching MTV in the 90s, Kurt Cobain’s teal blue Fender Competition Mustang with racing stripes is equally as important as the Black Strat.

On the big day, Cobain's Fender increased its price from the $4,550,000 it last fetched at auction in 2022, to $6,907,000 less than four years later, but it didn't threaten the "Black Strat" for top lot of the sale.



One of the world’s more unpredictable spectator sports

Jerry Garcia’s Doug Irwin "Tiger," another custom guitar made by master luthier Doug Irwin. This was the primary guitar of Grateful Dead lead guitarist Jerry Garcia from 1979 to 1985. It was also the last guitar Garcia played publicly. It last sold at auction for $957,500 at a Guernseys auction on 8 May, 2002. A quarter century later, it became one of just two guitars to have fetched more than $10 million at auction. Guernseys

Auctions are one of the world’s more unpredictable spectator sports, though, and surprises are never far away when it comes down to who will bid for a particular prize and how much they’re prepared to pay.

Every auction boils down to a supply/demand equation and when demand is off-the-charts, and the supply is ONE, and every relevant collector in the world is watching, you never know what might happen.

In retrospect, it was entirely predictable that Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia’s "Tiger" Doug Irwin custom guitar might feature at the finish line of the Irsay Auction, because each time an Irwin/Garcia guitar has gone to auction previously, it has either set a world record price or gone close.

In 1971, Garcia began working with Alembic luthier Doug Irwin, with their collaboration eventually birthing a total of five guitars, the best known of which are those known as "Tiger" and "Wolf."

Jerry Garcia's custom guitars made by Doug Irwin have regularly been among the most valuable in the world over the last few decades. Garcia's most expensive guitar prior to the Irsay auction was "Wolf", which fetched $1,900,000 for charity at Guernseys on 31 May 2017. "Tiger" fetched $957,500 when it last went to auction in 2002 and a highly modified Fender Strat named "Alligator" fetched $524,075 at Bonhams in 2019. Guernseys

In May 2002, Guernsey's auction house sold Jerry Garcia’s "Wolf" guitar for $789,500, breaking the then world guitar price record of $497,500 held by Eric Clapton’s “Brownie” guitar (Christie’s 24 June 1999). When Wolf went back to auction in 2017, it sold for $1.9 million, making it the third most expensive guitar ever sold at that time, behind John Lennon’s 1962 Gibson that was used to write "Please Please Me", "I Want to Hold Your Hand" & "All My Loving", and the "Reach out to Asia" Fender Stratocaster that sold for $2.7 million in 2005 to aid victims of the 2004 tsunami.

For many years, this was the most expensive guitar in history. It sold for $2,700,000 at a "Reach out to Asia" charity auction on 16 November, 2005. It was signed by a "who's who" of the world's greatest guitar exponents and rock stars including Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian May, Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Jeff Beck, Pete Townsend, Mark Knopfler, Ray Davis, Liam Gallagher, Ronnie Wood, Tony Iommi, Angus & Malcolm Young, Paul McCartney, Sting, Ritchie Blackmore, Def Leppard, and Bryan Adams. Sadly, there's no auction link remaining. Reach out to Asia

Generational collector change is happening in all other auction categories right now, so many people discounted the possibility that a niche 1960s band might generate a guitar capable of challenging the famous "Black Strat" or the guitar that produced Nirvana's generational anthem "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Grateful Dead - Touch Of Grey (Orchard Park, NY 7/4/89)

In the end, Jerry Garcia’s glorious Tiger custom came from the clouds to almost upstage the entire auction, becoming the second guitar of the day to sell for more than $10 million.

Jerry Garcia did things differently, at every juncture, and the Grateful Dead's famous Stanley Mouse poster that became known as "Skeletons & Roses" is now one of the most sought-after concert posters in history, with the survivor at left selling for $137,000. At far right is another of the most culturally significant concert posters of the psychedelic era. The 1965 "Can You Pass the Acid Test?" poster features names such as avant-rock band The Fugs, Allen Ginsberg, Neal Cassady, The Merry Pranksters, and the very first appearance of the newly-named "Grateful Dead", the local Palo Alto band previously known as "The Warlocks". The poster sold for $15,000 a few years ago. The "Acid Tests" came to an end when LSD was criminalized on 24 October 1968, though they were immortalised in Tom Wolfe’s 1968 novel, The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. These posters might help explain how a local band known as the Grateful Dead became the house band for the computer industry. Heritage Auctions

The Grateful Dead was founded in Palo Alto in the San Francisco Bay Area during the rise of the counterculture movement of the 1960s. Palo Alto at that time was also the epicenter of the fledgling computer industry and the innovative band was at the very core of the evolution of the computer.

Among the long-haired hippy people who turned up in 1965 to see the Warlocks play their first gigs at "Magoo's Pizza Parlor" in Menlo Park and "The In Room" in Belmont were those who would ultimately change the world: Apple founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) founder John Perry Barlow, Stewart Brand (Founder of the Whole Earth Catalog and co-founder of the WELL, the first virtual communities) and members of the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab (SAIL) who were such big fans of the Grateful Dead they created one of the first non-technical communities on ARPANET in 1973, dedicated just to their beloved local band. Also among the audience at that time would have been the likes of Allen Ginsburg, Jack Kerouac, Neal Cassady, and Ken Kesey.

Other emerging San Francisco bands at that time include Jefferson Airplane (featuring Grace Slick), Big Brother & the Holding Company (featuring Janis Joplin), Country Joe and the Fish, and a young Mexican-American named Carlos Santana who kicked away his eponymous band just down the road in 1966.

With an audience largely comprised of high-tech devotees and digital pioneers, the Grateful Dead ethos was constantly infused with new thought and the Dead was one of the first organizations of any type to begin collecting e-mail lists and its interaction with its beloved deadheads was pioneering in many ways not recognized for years.

From Wikipedia: Known for their eclectic style that fused elements of rock, blues, jazz, folk, country, bluegrass, rock and roll, gospel, reggae, and world music with psychedelia, the (Grateful Dead) band is famous for improvisation during their live performances, and for their devoted fan base, known as "Deadheads". According to the musician and writer Lenny Kaye, the music of the Grateful Dead "touches on ground that most other groups don't even know exists". For the range of their influences and the structure of their live performances, the Grateful Dead are considered "the pioneering godfathers of the jam band world".

The "deadhead" tag has turned out to help identify fans of the band, particularly those who are credible, like Bob Dylan who became a deadhead and close friend of Garcia's when touring with the band, plus Elvis Costello, Neil Young and Tom Petty ... and the diversity of musical genres amongst a long list of high profile endorsees covers ... everything.

Hence, although Grateful Dead lead guitar player Jerry Garcia has always been regarded as one of the world's best guitar players, any Grateful Dead memorabilia has always performed far better at auction than Garcia's best ranking of #13 in Rolling Stone’s seminal 2002 listing of the world’s foremost guitar players would suggest it should.

We think part of the reason the Grateful Dead consistently performs beyond expectations (Christie's official guidance for Tiger's price was $1,000,000 to $2,000,000) is due to the band's computer-industry-centric roots and the likelihood that the band's original baby boomer fans are now extremely wealthy, even among the wealthiest generation in history.

Beginning with folk roots, and inspired by Bob Dylan going electric, the Grateful Dead continually adapted and evolved and became indelibly linked with both of the revolutions which began in San Francisco in the post-WW2 period. The Dead might become one of the bands that transcends history as we move into the next era of AI-generated entertainment for 10 billion audiences of ONE.

Our intention at the beginning of this article was to list the history of the world's most expensive guitars and all the other important musical instruments that were sold during the two-week four-auction Christie's Irsay epic, but the task was just too great for one article.

Here's an example of why it's so complex – the world's most expensive piano.

John Lennon The making of Imagine 1971

As with guitars, the most expensive piano sold at auction depends on which piano sold most recently as music memorabilia prices continue to rise rapidly.

The Broadwood Upright piano that sat in the lounge room of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's apartment sold as part of the Irsay auction.

At $3,247,000 (against an estimate of $400,000 to $600,000), it went within a whisker of the world record of $3,413,000 set by the piano from the movie Casablanca on which Sam plays "As time goes by" for Ingrid Bergman.

Play it, Sam

Lennon's $3.4-million Broadway was nowhere near his most significant piano, but the price it fetched is an indication of what a few other Lennon pianos might be worth next time they cross the block. In the above clip of the timeless classic "Imagine" being first played on a Steinway Model Z (sold for $2.37 million in 2000) you'll also see the white baby grand piano on which it was recorded. The baby grand piano is still owned by Yoko Ono.

Now you can spend millions buying a new piano of exquisite design, engineering and materials, but we're only dealing here with pianos with genuine entertainment provenance that have sold at auction, and there are quite a few of those over history as well.

Bono & Chris Martin Perform Perfect Day

The Heintzman Crystal Piano played by Lang Lang at the 2008 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony sold at auction for roughly $3.22 million in 2009. Another to sell past the million-dollar mark was the "Red Pops for (RED) Steinway" which fetched $1.925 million at Sotheby's original RED charity auction.

Hence, we'll address the back story to the world’s most expensive trumpet, the world’s most expensive saxophone, the world’s most expensive drum kit (twice), and the world's most expensive music concert poster over the coming weeks.

Finally, the sale of two guitars for more than $10 million at auction might suggest that the guitar has become the most valuable musical instrument in the world.

That's not even remotely true, and although we've begun compiling a list of the most valuable musical instruments of all-time, we're not sure yet if both $10-million-plus guitars will make the top 10 of all-time.

The "Lady Blunt" Stradivarius is a 1721 violin crafted by Antonio Stradivari and sold for $15.9 million in 2011 – the highest price ever fetched by a violin at auction. Lady Anne Blunt comes from one of history's highest-achieving families. Grandpa was "mad, bad and dangerous to know" literary giant (Lord) "Byron" (far right), who helped birth science fiction (see Mary Shelley's Frankenstein - $1,170,000). Lady Anne's mother was Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace, who didn't rate a footnote in her father's biography for a century after his death, but will likely eclipse her father in the annals of time. Better known now as Ada Lovelace, Lady Anne's mother worked with British Polymath Charles Babbage on the Difference and Analytical Engines (the world's first mechanical computers), writing the world's first computer algorithm and becoming the first person in history to recognize that computers had applications beyond pure calculation. Lady Blunt also did some remarkable things in a lifetime she filled with adventure, but the family's lasting legacy will be the contributions to mathematics and computers from her mother, who is destined to become one of history's most important people as the dawn of the computer age achieves historical perspective. Tarisio / Wikipedia / Wikipedia

There are several more violins that have sold privately for more money than Lady Blunt's violin in the last 15 years, and the violin is not the most expensive musical instrument to have sold at auction either.

The most expensive musical instrument ever sold at auction is an ancient Chinese Guqin (similar to a zither) from the Song Dynasty (960–1279), which fetched 137 million yuan (US$22 million) at Polyauction (Beijing) in a 2010 Beijing auction. The 900-year-old instrument had imperial provenance, and is believed to have been produced by Emperor Song Huizong’s imperial workshop. There are more than 2,000 extant ancient guqin.

