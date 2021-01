The top 100 highlights of the 2020 science, sci-fi and technology auction year

One of nature’s masterpieces, this 102.39-carat D color flawless diamond was cut from a 271 carat rough, and is just the eighth D-color flawless white diamond to sell at auction in three decades. It sold for HKD121,562,000 ($15,685,621) at Sotheby’s on October 5, 2020. The world record price for a flawless d-color diamonds is the $33.7 million fetched by a 163.41-carat diamond sold in Geneva in 2017