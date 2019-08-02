If your Government is not auctioning personalized number plates, you are paying too much tax. Offering a personalized number plate sales system hurts no-one, extracts the most value for the common good, offers the market exactly what it wants, and provides a lucrative revenue stream for the government. What's more, it targets a segment of the population that can afford to pay, and will happily pick up the tab ... and road trauma victims, the people who pay the greatest price, might get a bit of extra help if there's more available at budget time.