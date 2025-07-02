Laser-wielding device is like an anti-aircraft system for mosquitoes

While we may still not have flying cars, robot butlers or food replicators actually in our possession, you can now order something else you may have long dreamt of. It's called the Photon Matrix, and it uses lasers to track and kill airborne mosquitoes.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the Chinese-designed device is claimed to be capable of detecting a mosquito and gauging its distance, orientation and body size within just 3 milliseconds.

It does so using a LiDAR (light detection and ranging) module which determines the locations of objects by emitting laser light pulses, then measuring how long it takes that laser light to be reflected back by whatever it hits. When a mosquito is detected in this fashion, a second galvanometer-directed laser is instantaneously used to fatally zap the insect.

It should be noted that mosquitoes won't be detected if they're flying any faster than 1 meter (3.3 ft) per second. For this reason, the device isn't ideal for use on speedier pest insects such as houseflies.

The Photon Matrix can be used inside or outdoors, and is IP68 waterproof (meaning it can withstand being submerged to 1.5 m / 4.9 ft for 30 minutes)

The Basic Edition model of the Photon Matrix has a 90-degree, 3-meter (9.8-ft) scanning/killing range, which is boosted to 6 meters (19.7 ft) in the Pro Version. Both models are claimed to be capable of dispatching up to 30 mosquitoes per second. And yes, they even work in pitch-black bedrooms.

Importantly, the device additionally uses millimeter-wave radar to scan its field of view for larger objects such as people and pets. If any of these are detected, its mosquito-zapping laser will not fire.

Power is supplied via a wall outlet, or by an optional rechargeable power bank. One charge of the latter should be good for either eight or 16 hours of use, depending on which of two models is selected.

Assuming the Photon Matrix reaches production, a pledge of US$468 will get you a Basic Edition, with $629 required for the Pro Version. The planned retail prices are $697 and $897, respectively. You can see the technology in action, in the video below.

Potential backers should note that the device is presently still in functional prototype form. If you're looking for something that's already in production, you might want to check out the $339 Bzigo Iris. Although it doesn't kill mosquitoes, it does use a laser-tracking system to highlight them for easier swatting.

photonmatrix Anti-mosquito air defense

Source: Indiegogo

