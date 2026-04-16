Forget scrubbing in the sink – this is a full-on shoe-washer and dryer

Washing shoes by hand is one of those chores that feels almost punishing: it takes time, effort, patience, and it’s not even that efficient. Tossing shoes into a regular washing machine is always a gamble. They will definitely come out clean, but there is also a good chance they will be damaged. Specialized footwear washers already exist on the market, but most of them only handle the washing part, leaving you to wait hours for your shoes to dry. Casaboom's Midishi M1 aims to solve all of these problems and is currently available on Kickstarter.

The device combines four main functions: washing, spinning, drying, and sanitizing. You can choose from several modes – Quick Wash, Standard, Deep Wash, or Self-Cleaning – depending on the type of shoes, the material, and how dirty they are. If the shoes are covered in mud, gravel, or debris, it’s recommended to give them a rinse before placing them in the machine.

The process is quite straightforward: plug the device in, add water, select a mode, and let the machine handle the rest. In under 30 minutes, the shoes will be both cleaned and dried.

The Midishi M1 tips the scales at slightly less than 9 kg (19.8 lb) Casaboom

The device measures 34.8 x 45.9 x 32.9 cm (13.7 x 18.1 x 13 in) and weighs just under 9 kg (19.8 lb), making it relatively compact and portable. If you find a permanent spot for it in your washroom or laundry room, you can connect the inlet hose to a household water source for regular use. Otherwise, you’d need to add water manually – about 8-10 liters for each wash. The machine operates at 55 dB, which is about as loud as a normal conversation.

The cleaning mechanism relies on high-speed rolling combined with a multi-brush drum system. This is claimed to provide sufficient contact with the shoe surface without damaging it. The creators state that this technology is effective enough on its own, but if you do want to add detergent or soap – feel free to do so, especially for stubborn or questionable stains. There are no specific recommendations on the type and amount though, so it might be a bit of a trial-and-error process.

Shoes can be dried with cool or warm air Casaboom

For drying, the Midishi M1 features an external pull-out design. It can use both cool and hot air, and switching between the two is simple depending on the shoe material. Both modes are intended to help preserve the shape of the shoes.

Sanitizing is included as a bonus feature. The machine uses UVC light and silver ions to reduce bacteria and odors, ensuring that the shoes are not just visibly clean, but also hygienic.

The Midishi M1 is primarily designed for sneakers and casual footwear. It’s safe to use for a wide range of materials including leather, mesh, cork, cotton, rubber, EVA foam, and nylon – so most everyday shoes should be compatible with it.

The machine can accommodate up to two pairs of adult shoes per cycle Casaboom

It can typically handle up to two pairs of adult shoes and three pairs of children’s shoes per cycle, although this depends on their size and shape. The internal drum measures 32 cm (12.6 in) in length and 28 cm (11 in) in width, which is generally suitable for sneakers up to a men’s US size 14. Larger or bulkier shoes, wide-fit, or high-top designs may need to be washed one at a time for better cleaning results.

Even though the machine sounds like an all-in-one solution, it does have some limitations. If you have a pair of sandals with glued-on accessories, delicate high heels, or leather boots like Dr. Martens, you might not want to risk washing those, unless you’re looking for an excuse to go shoe shopping.

Early Kickstarter backers can secure the device for a pledge of US$299, with a planned retail price of $525. This includes the machine itself, a water inlet, and drain kit. Assuming the campaign is successful, shipping is scheduled for October.

MIDISHI M1：All-in-One Automatic Shoe Washer & Dryer

Source: Kickstarter

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