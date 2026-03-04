EDC clamping tool gets a grip on retro/modern design

When it comes to everyday carry (EDC) tools, we usually think of folding knives, compact multitools, and ultralight flashlights. One category, however, is often overlooked – reliable clamping tools. The new MetMo Pocket Grip, developed by a small engineering team from the UK, reimagines a century-old device to fill that gap. It's currently on Kickstarter.

MetMo is known for recreating historic designs, which we’ve covered before.

The company's new tool draws inspiration from a 1913 prototype known as the Triplet Grip, which one of MetMo’s designers found at a flea market. It wasn’t perfect: its jaws failed to stay parallel, causing nuts and fittings to slip or deform under pressure. After months of redesign and testing, the modern Pocket Grip was developed. It addresses all the weaknesses of the original tool and adds several new features.

The MetMo Pocket Grip (bottom) alongside the 1913 device that inspired it MetMo

The result is lighter, smaller, and easy to carry in a pocket. Measuring 95.5 x 45.5 x 10 mm (3.75 x 1.75 x 0.4 in), it’s roughly palm-sized. This compact five-in-one tool functions as a parallel clamp wrench, pliers, hex driver, clamp, and tap holder. As an unofficial but practical bonus, it can also serve as a bottle opener.

The standout feature is its adaptive clamping jaws. They remain parallel up to 20 mm (0.78 in) while allowing the tool to clamp securely onto objects that are not perfectly shaped, such as M12 bolts, seized fittings, rusty nails, 3D-printed parts, and even glue lids. It also tightens quickly using a thumb screw. The maximum clamping force reaches 21 kg (46 lb), which is quite a bit for a tool of this size.

The clamping jaws open up to 20 mm MetMo

At the other end of the tool are hardened, serrated plier jaws that open up to 17 mm (0.66 in). They allow users to hold, twist, and pull nails, wires, and damaged fasteners while maintaining steady pressure. The creators also promise that worn-out jaws can be easily replaced.

The Pocket Grip also features a central hex drive that clamps a standard hex bit. This basically turns it into a small T-style driver that provides extra leverage for loosening screws or jammed fasteners.

The tool can be useful for high-precision work. Its jaws are designed to hold miniature figures ranging from 20 mm (0.8 in) to 100 mm (3.94 in), helping model makers with painting and gluing. The Pocket Grip is also aimed at woodworkers, bike mechanics, electrical technicians, and anyone who regularly fixes stuff around the house. Its design works well for both right- and left-handed users.

So that's what that little pocket is for MetMo

Backers can choose between stainless steel, titanium, or aluminum construction. The aluminum version weighs 84 g (2.95 oz), the titanium version 104 g (3.65 oz), and the stainless steel model weighs 141 g (4.97 oz). The stainless steel and titanium options are reportedly more durable, while aluminum offers the same functionality at a lighter weight. As an added bonus, the stainless steel version also includes sharp snips that can cut wire up to 6 mm in diameter.

The aluminum Pocket Grip is the most affordable option, priced at £99 (about US$115) for early backers, with a planned retail price of £124 ($144). The titanium model, at the other end of the scale, comes in at a pledge of £199 ($231) and a retail price of £234 ($272). Assuming the Kickstarter works out, shipping is scheduled for December.

MetMo Pocket Grip

Source: Kickstarter

