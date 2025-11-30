Reinvented Leathermans to Swiss Army skeletons: 2025's best multitools
Reinvented Leathermans to Swiss Army skeletons: 2025's best multitools
View 0 Images
After a rather slow year in multitools that saw us bring knives into the mix in 2024, 2025 saw more multitool debuts than we could keep up with. Many of them were rather underwhelming – limited utility, weird forms, copycats and other subpar debuts – but a few stood tall above the pack.
Our favorites of 2025 included a sharper, sweeter reimagining of Leatherman's most popular tool ever, a distinctively skeletal aluminum Swiss Army knife, a flat tool that goes 3D, and a Gerber campsite classic that starts fires. Take a look at all of the best of the
-
September 30, 2025 | Ben CoxworthMultitools with 10 or so functions are all very well and good, but why stop there if you can go all the way up to 22? That's exactly what XTrailor's P22 offers, including pliers, multiple blades, plus even a whistle and a firestarter.
-
May 30, 2025 | Michael FrancoIn the crowded world of multitool design, it's hard to stand out. Carve Design has managed to do just that by releasing a new version of its Geekey, this time turning the multitool into an affordable lighter case that's rich in functionality.
-
October 25, 2025 | C.C. WeissWith DNA linking back to Leatherman's original PST multitool, the Wave has long served as a cornerstone for the brand. Now it evolves into the Wave Alpha, adding serious cutting muscle while improving upon its staple one-handed operation and grip.
-
August 15, 2025 | Ben CoxworthSuccessfully Kickstarted last year, Team IF's wrench-sporting OmniPro Tool went on to be declared one of our Best Multitools of 2024. It now has an even more capable successor, in the form of the aptly-named OmniPro 2.0.
-
February 18, 2025 | C.C. WeissGerber grows its Stakeout camping tool into a small family with the all-new Stakeout Spark. True to its name, this base camp-to-backcountry handheld brings fire-starting capabilities and adds a new form factor to the Stakeout lineup.
-
August 21, 2025 | Ben CoxworthAlthough we've seen a number of multitools that take the form of a flat card, the Slidex still manages to put a new spin on the concept. It's a metal card that folds into a triangular column, packed with features such as a screwdriver and a knife.
-
September 02, 2025 | C.C. WeissRoxon presents what it calls the "most anticipated" multitool innovation in its lineup. The new Flex Shears tool combines Flex modular implements with Phantom interchangeable blades to give users the ultimate choice in what they pack every day.
-
October 15, 2025 | C.C. WeissDesigned to give you more of what you'll use and less tagalong bulk you won't, the new Tacray MT1 multitool has a thin open chassis with a pair of flip-out tools. And it adds a much-desired feature that most multitools leave behind: a flashlight.
-
November 04, 2025 | C.C. WeissVictorinox's new Alox Refined Swiss Army knife collection wears a set of skeletonized aluminum oxide scales for sure-gripping performance and a unique look. The flagship of the 3-knife series, the Synergy X brings 9 handy tools to your pocket.
-
July 29, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalThis compact multitool tackles a range of measurement, drawing, cutting, and positioning tasks. If you're an architect, engineer, contractor, woodworker, or DIY enthusiast – or if you have one of those in your life – the Omni-R is worth a look.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.