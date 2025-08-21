Folding-card multitool rolls up to roll out a bevy of functions

Although we've seen a number of multitools that take the form of a flat card, the Slidex still manages to put a new spin on the concept. It's a metal card that folds into a triangular column, packed with features such as a screwdriver and a knife.

Manufactured by a Hong Kong gear company of the same name, the Slidex is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It's being offered in Grade 5 titanium or hard-anodized 6061-T6 aluminum construction, and in Standard or Screwdriver models.

Both versions measure 86.5 mm long by 54 mm wide by about 4 mm thick (3.4 by 2.1 by 0.16 in) when laid out flat in their card configuration, allowing them to fit easily into a pocket, purse or backpack compartment. In this form, the card consists of four long, skinny rectangular sections that are hinged together side-by-side.

Although some functions can be accessed with the tool in this configuration, the fun really starts when you roll it in on itself, folding it into a Toblerone-ish shape. It can then be grasped like a screwdriver, and is held in that form by integrated magnets.

The Screwdriver model, rolled up and doing some screwdriving Slidex

Features shared by both models into a fold-out M390 steel cutting blade; a flathead screwdriver; a bottle opener; a retractable black ballpoint pen; an 8-cm ruler; a rope cutter; and an automotive window-glass-breaking stud.

The 479-g (1.65-oz) Screwdriver model's big extra feature is a total of eight magnetic storage slots for eight included bits, along with a magnetic bit driver socket for using the things. Its bit collection consists of two 2-mm bits (SL2 and SL4 flatheads), four 4-mm bits (T5 Torx, H3 hex, PH0 and PH00 Philips) and two 6-mm bits (T6 Torx, H5 hex).

Needless to say, users can also swap in their own third-party bits.

Shown here in its flat configuration, the Standard model of the Slidex multitool packs 12 functions – including a fold-out blade Slidex

Although the 37-g (1.3-oz) Standard model lacks all of those bits – along with the storage for them – it does sport a few features of its own. These include a Philips screwdriver; 4-, 5- and 7-mm spanner wrench holes; a quarter-inch bit driver hole; a SIM card removal tool; and a file.

Assuming the Slidex's Kickstarter campaign is a success, a pledge of US$69 will get you your choice of the Standard or Screwdriver in aluminum (planned retail $109), with a pledge of $139 (retail $199) required for either one in titanium.

You can see the tool in use, in the video below.

Ti SLIDEX: Magnetic Folding Titanium Multitool-Cards

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

