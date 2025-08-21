© 2025 New Atlas
Folding-card multitool rolls up to roll out a bevy of functions

By Ben Coxworth
August 21, 2025
The Slidex is available in Screwdriver (left) and Standard (right) models, both of which can be used in either a rolled up (left) or flattened out (right) configuration
Laid flat, the Slidex is only about 4 mm thick
Shown here in its flat configuration, the Standard model of the Slidex multitool packs 12 functions – including a fold-out blade
The Screwdriver model, rolled up and doing some screwdriving
Although we've seen a number of multitools that take the form of a flat card, the Slidex still manages to put a new spin on the concept. It's a metal card that folds into a triangular column, packed with features such as a screwdriver and a knife.

Manufactured by a Hong Kong gear company of the same name, the Slidex is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. It's being offered in Grade 5 titanium or hard-anodized 6061-T6 aluminum construction, and in Standard or Screwdriver models.

Both versions measure 86.5 mm long by 54 mm wide by about 4 mm thick (3.4 by 2.1 by 0.16 in) when laid out flat in their card configuration, allowing them to fit easily into a pocket, purse or backpack compartment. In this form, the card consists of four long, skinny rectangular sections that are hinged together side-by-side.

Although some functions can be accessed with the tool in this configuration, the fun really starts when you roll it in on itself, folding it into a Toblerone-ish shape. It can then be grasped like a screwdriver, and is held in that form by integrated magnets.

Features shared by both models into a fold-out M390 steel cutting blade; a flathead screwdriver; a bottle opener; a retractable black ballpoint pen; an 8-cm ruler; a rope cutter; and an automotive window-glass-breaking stud.

The 479-g (1.65-oz) Screwdriver model's big extra feature is a total of eight magnetic storage slots for eight included bits, along with a magnetic bit driver socket for using the things. Its bit collection consists of two 2-mm bits (SL2 and SL4 flatheads), four 4-mm bits (T5 Torx, H3 hex, PH0 and PH00 Philips) and two 6-mm bits (T6 Torx, H5 hex).

Needless to say, users can also swap in their own third-party bits.

Although the 37-g (1.3-oz) Standard model lacks all of those bits – along with the storage for them – it does sport a few features of its own. These include a Philips screwdriver; 4-, 5- and 7-mm spanner wrench holes; a quarter-inch bit driver hole; a SIM card removal tool; and a file.

Assuming the Slidex's Kickstarter campaign is a success, a pledge of US$69 will get you your choice of the Standard or Screwdriver in aluminum (planned retail $109), with a pledge of $139 (retail $199) required for either one in titanium.

You can see the tool in use, in the video below.

Ti SLIDEX: Magnetic Folding Titanium Multitool-Cards

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

