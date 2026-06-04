Leatherman gives lockable swivel-plier multitool a grand finale

Leatherman has become synonymous with the style of plier multitool it first brought to market in 1983. But not every single Leatherman plier tool has taken on the ubiquitous X-like form with plier teeth emerging simultaneously from split swiveling handles. The Crunch was a different breed of plier-based multitool with a set of angled pliers that emerged via a unique triple-folding action. It attracted its share of lovers and detractors over the years before retiring just a few years ago. Now it's back for one last run, and it's earned itself a military-grade promotion. Meet the Captain's Crunch.

The latest in the Leatherman Garage series, the Captain's Crunch is framed as the final run for the Crunch tool, which originally debuted back in 1999. The Crunch was designed from the start to be "unlike any multitool today," as Leatherman still remembers it fondly. It looks much like any other Leatherman when folded, featuring a chassis clearly comprising two separate halves ready to split into individual handles.

The all-new Captain's Crunch brings the locking pliers of the Crunch tool back for a final run Leatherman

Instead of those handle halves folding around close to 180 degrees to reveal a central set of pliers like many other Leathermans do, one of the Crunch's handles pulls out and swings downward via an internal arm to reveal the pliers, which in turn swing into position. The handle that pivoted downward then swings up to clip in place to the plier. A knurled dial on the stationary leg opens and closes the plier teeth and locks them into place.

Once the handles are split, the pliers fold out from inside before the lower handle folds up and secures to the plier head. The all-new Captain's Crunch has the same action shown here on the original Crunch Leatherman

The locking plier works in ways that standard pliers do not, taking on clamping functionality and providing solid grip in hard-to-reach places where you can't maintain the squeeze needed for regular pliers. It's essentially another light vise grip, similar to the one MetMo launched recently.

While it certainly sounds like a unique, valuable addition to any multitool collection, the original Crunch did take on some criticism for being a one-trick pony with just a few implements shoved into its leg to give it "multitool" status. There was also some question as to how capable of a locking plier it was, with some reports of worn and broken hardware.

Just try that with your usual Leatherman pliers ... Leatherman

Other users loved having a set of locking pliers they could fold small enough to pocket comfortably while carrying along a few extra tools for good measure. And those who loved it seemed to really love it, because after it was retired in late 2023, it left some serious demand in its wake. Used models spiked to several times the original MSRP, and plenty of Leatherman fans wished passionately for a Crunch return.

Two and a half years later, Leatherman heeds that call, if only briefly enough to give the Crunch one last encore ... at a time when outside-the-box lockable vises are running white hot.

Leatherman streamlines the build of its Garage Batch #008 Captain's Crunch but gives it much of the same functionality as the original. Instead of five individual implements, it complements the Captain's locking plier with just two swivel-outs near the base of the handle. Each of those, however, is a tool holder, not a specific tool – one large bit holder, one T-shank adaptor. Both are colored a gold shade that pops out against the Scotch-Brite-finished stainless steel frame.

The Captain's Crunch has a distinctive look thanks to its bright silver chassis and contrast gold implements Leatherman

The large bit driver complements the 1/4-in hex bit driver that returns at the base of the handle below the plier adjustment knob. Just like on the original Crunch, you can remove the knob to access the hex bit adaptor. Leatherman includes Phillips #1 and 2 and 1/4 and 3/16-in screwdriver bits.

The T-shank adaptor, meanwhile, comes with a scalpel holder and a 2.2-in #10 scalpel blade. Users can then swap in compatible T-shank tools like jigsaw blades. Leatherman packages in wood saw and file T-shank modules with the Captain's Crunch.

Between those two modular adaptors, the Captain's Crunch is able to offer a set of functions quite comparable to the original Crunch, plus plenty more the user can add by way of additional T-shank implements and bits. The only feature we notice that's missing is the dedicated bottle opener functionality listed for the original. We bet you could get either the pliers or that bottle opener-shaped swing arm to crack your top without much effort, though.

Swapping in a saw blade for the scalpel Leatherman

Beyond those features, the Captain's Crunch rounds out its list of 11 functions with regular pliers, standard and hard wire cutters integrated into the plier assembly, a wire stripper below on the swing arm between handles, and a pin vise function at the tips of the pliers. It also has an 8-in (19-cm) ruler marked into the back of the handle.

Thanks to having fewer swiveling components, the Captain's Crunch weighs slightly less than the original Crunch at 6.6 oz (187 g). It measures 4.2 in (10.7 cm) long when closed.

Leatherman launched the Captain's Crunch in the US this week for a special edition-level price of $250. Sadly, it sold out very quickly. The Australian/New Zealand-market variant goes on sale on Friday, June 5. Leatherman plans to build just 1,900 units worldwide.

The quick video illustrates how the various Captain's Crunch implements unfurl and swap components.

LEATHERMAN GARAGE BATCH #008 Overview

Source: Leatherman