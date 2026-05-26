Deluxe adaptable vise spins and locks on two axes

Hobbyists may have wished for a third hand at times, when having to pause work in order to reset a vise clamp, but AxiGlide – a dual-axis vise currently on Kickstarter – offers a new angle on how such devices work.

Made by Hong Kong-based brand VogueMech, AxiGlide features a turntable mount that can rotate 360 degrees, allowing for freedom and easy access in positioning a workpiece. The turnable is attached to a 90° tilt base that facilitates fluid maneuvering from horizontal to vertical alignment, enabling precise access from any rotation.

"Our focus isn't just clamping the workpiece, but also flexible repositioning as well as stable support to eliminate interruptions in your workflow," says Luke Von, designer of AxiGlide. "By engineering a system where rotation and tilt operate independently, we are providing artisans with greater confidence in their workpiece positioning."

Pledges start at $239 VogueMech

AxiGlide's main body weighs 4.9 lb (2.2 kg) with a desktop footprint of 5.91 x 3.94 inches (150 x 100 mm) and an overall height of 5.24 inches (133 mm). It's constructed of aluminum alloy with the axis bearings, threaded elements and brake system made of stainless steel for durability.

It comes with a standard pin jaw in 10-mm, 15-mm and 20-mm lengths suited for flexible gripping of irregular shapes, with an expandable modular system (with possible future expandability) that allows for quick-swap add-ons that adapt for different materials.

AxiGlide can be used in three different modes VogueMech

Two other jaws include the Parallel jaws for flat surfaces with a maximum opening of 3.1 inches (85 mm) and the Fractal jaws with a maximum opening of 2.5 inches (65 mm). The Fractals are intended for irregular-shaped objects, with the option of aluminum material for hard metal parts and PEEK (polyetheretherketone) panels for delicate parts.

With three spring-loaded switch modes, the makers claim a gentle push is all it takes to flip over to the next mode, making usage simple and intuitive.

Backers can choose between color choices of gray, blue, red, green or natural metal (pictured) VogueMech

Free-spin Mode

A precision-machined spindle inside the tilt base for the turnable enables the vise to rotate or adjust the tilt angle steadily without restrictions, so a workpiece is set in the most comfortable clear line of sight for the user without the need for hunching or uncomfortable wrist contortions.

Indexed Precision Mode

Secures the workpiece in place and locks the angle by way of the 60-position indexed disc that divides the full rotation into precise 6° increments controlled by a spring-loaded column for angled drilling, an off-axis assembly or fine carving with stable strength.

Full-lock Mode

For exacting tasks that require a solid fixed and stable locked position hold.

The AxiGlide Vise Standard with Pin Jaw set is available for a US$239 pledge in choice of five colors, and is set to ship in September if all funding and production goals are met. The planned retail price is $398.

AxiGlide: Next-gen Pivoting Vise for Smooth, Precise Control

Source: Kickstarter

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