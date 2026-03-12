Modular yard robot mows lawns, plows snow, gathers leaves and trims grass

Owning a house and maintaining a yard all year round can feel like having a second job. Homeowners usually end up with a garage filled with various equipment: a lawn mower, snow blower, shovels, and tools for clearing fallen leaves. Currently available on Kickstarter, the Yarbo M attempts to combine all those individual tools into one compact robotic platform that can automatically do all the yard work.

This is an updated version of Yarbo’s earlier device. The new model is lighter and designed for mid-size lawns.

The system is built around a central robotic unit that can be paired with interchangeable modules depending on the task and season: a lawn mower, snow plow blade, leaf collector, and grass trimmer.

Initial setup is done through a mobile app where users can map their yard and set working zones for the robot. According to the creators, this should take around 30 minutes.

The device is available in three versions: the M10, M20, and M20i. The M10 is the most basic model and is designed for standard yards of about one acre. The M20 and M20i are intended for larger properties of up to 1.5 acres and can operate twice as long as the base model. On top of that, the M20i also includes LiDAR sensors and AI-powered computer vision cameras that help the robot detect obstacles such as people, pets, walls, or curbs.

The Yarbo M and its multiple modules Yarbo

The Yarbo M uses a 20Ah battery and supports 630W wireless fast charging through its docking station. Charging takes between 30 and 80 minutes depending on the model. When the battery drops below 10%, the robot automatically returns to the charging station and resumes work once the battery is recharged.

In mowing mode, the M20i can reportedly cover about 0.2 acres per charge, with an estimated runtime of around 110 minutes. The runtime depends on terrain, grass density, and the number of obstacles. For this reason, 1 to 1.5 acres is the recommended size for the most efficient operation, although the robot can actually be programmed to manage areas of up to 5.25 acres. These metrics also vary depending on the module being used.

Let’s take a closer look at the four module options. Each one is designed for a different seasonal task.

The Yarbo M with its lawn-mowing module in place Yarbo

The mowing module uses dual straight blades with an adjustable cutting height between 5 and 10.2 cm (1.2 to 4 in) and can handle dense or wet grass. The mowing module may struggle with tight corners and edges, so these areas can be finished with a trimming module that follows borders more closely.

The grass-trimming module Yarbo

The snow-clearing module features a 60-cm (25.6-in) angled blade with ±25° steering. It follows corners and edges while pushing the snow without leaving large messy ridges. This module can be used for clearing sidewalks and driveways and is quiet enough to operate at night or early in the morning.

The Yarbo M in snow-plowing action Yarbo

The leaf-collection module gathers leaves and debris around the yard. Users can program up to 50 designated dumping spots around the property where the robot will deposit the collected leaves.

Time to do some leaf-collecting Yarbo

The robot is designed to handle challenging terrain: 35° slopes, uneven surfaces, and slippery paths. It can also operate within a wide temperature range, from -25 °C to 45 °C (-13 °F to 113 °F). The creators promise that the device is easy to maintain, and components that are subject to wear (such as blades and tracks) can be replaced when needed.

The robot is not particularly light: the core unit weighs about 40 kg (88 lb), the lawn mower module 14 kg (31 lb), and the plow blade module 20 kg (44 lb).

The device doesn’t require any boundary wires to operate – it relies on wireless positioning technology and several connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HaLow, and optional 4G cellular. NetRTK positioning technology allows for highly accurate navigation around the property. For Kickstarter backers, the NetRTK service will be provided for life, while pricing for future retail customers will be announced later.

Early Kickstarter backer prices start at US$2,199 for the M10 with the mower module only. A full set with all four modules costs $4,199 for early backers, with a planned retail price of $5,099. The more advanced M20i model with four modules is priced at $4,899 for early backers and $5,999 at retail. Modules can be purchased individually, and their price varies between $699 and $799.

Assuming everything works out, it should ship in August.

Yarbo M: The Universal Modular Yard Robot. 1 Core. 4 Jobs.

