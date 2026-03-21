Viral inventor creates a 'storage chair' for your half-dirty clothes

Do you know that feeling of coming home exhausted after a long day at work, and the last thing you want to do is neatly fold your clothes? So instead, they just pile up on a chair. And even though a lot of people might be embarrassed to admit it, let’s be honest: most of us do this. And actually, it might not be as bad a habit as it seems at first.

A shirt or pair of pants you’ve only worn once doesn’t necessarily need to be washed right away. When you leave it hung on a chair instead of folding it, it can air out, freshen up, and even get fewer wrinkles. Washing clothes too often also shortens their lifespan, so the next time someone says your pile looks messy, tell them you’re actually practicing sustainable living habits.

The only problem with this approach – clothes can quickly pile up like a mountain, and you can’t even see your chair under it, let alone sit on it. Simone Giertz came up with the solution: the Laundry Chair, which serves as a chair and clothing storage at the same time, currently available for backing on Kickstarter.

Simone takes a seat on her chair Yetch

Simone is an inventor and YouTuber from Sweden, famous as the “Queen of Shitty Robots.” She taught herself to create robots, and her first prototypes were comically impractical: a Wake-Up Machine that would slap your face in the morning (see below), or a Breakfast Machine that spills food instead of feeding you. Simone filmed these experiments, and they went viral with millions of views on YouTube.

The Wake-up Machine TAKE #1

At some point, the joke felt played out, so she switched to making household products that are actually useful and solve day-to-day problems – still in her signature humorous way. Previously, Simone successfully launched a foldable hanger for clothes and a digital wall calendar for tracking daily habits – both via Kickstarter.

The Laundry Chair features a movable rail, so instead of forming a pile, clothes go around the chair. The rail is mounted on a smooth ball-bearing Lazy Susan mechanism, so you can rotate it, hide the clothes behind the chair, and still be able to sit. The rail can fit at least 10 items of clothing.

A closer look at the backrest and clothes-hanging rail Yetch

The product measures 93.2 x 92.4 x 93.2 cm (36.7 x 36.4 x 36.7 in) and weighs 20 kg (45 lb). It has a durable hardwood frame and a removable cotton corduroy cover with a zipper for easy washing. It ships disassembled in a compact box, and assembly is promised to be straightforward.

The base color of the chair is green, and Simone plans to release a second color option, depending on what people vote for.

Some of the Laundry Chair's finer details

The price tag is US$879 for early backers, while the retail price is $1,100. Call it a clever design or a luxury, but if this chair keeps your room tidy and essentially serves as two pieces of furniture in one, it might just be worth it. If the Kickstarter goes as planned, shipping will begin in November.

Laundry Chair: A Better Place for Half-Dirty Clothes

Source: Kickstarter

