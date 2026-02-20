Full-size bed rolls into a wooden box at the press of a button

Living in a smaller space saves money, but often comes at the cost of comfort: in a tiny studio apartment, a full-size bed can take up 80% of the room. Today’s market offers some solutions, but none seem perfect: inflatable mattresses are time-consuming, Murphy beds occupy an entire wall, and sleeper sofas are notoriously mediocre couches and even worse beds.

Challenging those trade-offs became the goal for Croatian designer Luka Buljan. The result of his years-long work, Roll, is now available on Kickstarter. It's a full-sized bed that literally rolls into a compact wooden cabinet in 30 seconds at the push of a button.

The Roll bed all rolled up and in its cabinet, looking a bit like the Ark of the Covenant Roll Bed

When you buy a new mattress, it usually arrives compressed and rolled for easier shipping. But can it handle that process repeatedly – maybe even daily? This exact question essentially sparked the whole project. The idea of compressing a mattress every day sounds like a shortcut to premature wear. However, the creators of Roll tested their mattress for a year, rolling and unrolling it multiple times, and are confident enough to offer a five-year warranty.

The Roll mattress is built from layered polyurethane foam and consists of three layers: a 4-inch base support layer for spinal alignment, a 2-inch pressure-relieving memory foam layer, and a 400-gsm (grams per square meter) knit outer surface.

One key metric for mattress quality is SAG, which shows the ratio between initial softness and deeper supporting force. The higher the number, the better – it indicates that the foam is both more supportive and more comfortable. Roll’s memory foam reportedly has a high SAG factor and rebounds quickly, similar to premium mattresses. The foam’s fine-cell structure also provides breathability and moisture control, so the mattress remains well-ventilated even when stored inside the cabinet. The recommended lifespan is pretty standard: seven to 10 years.

The queen-size Roll bed blends in with this apartment's decor Roll Bed

No IKEA-style instructions here – the bed comes fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box. There is no need to unroll it in advance – the mattress gets back into shape immediately, although if it has been stored in a cold environment, you might need to wait up to an hour.

The size of the mattress varies slightly depending on the country, and will be picked for shipping according to each country’s standards. The bed comes in two sizes: the twin measures 36 inches wide for the US (or 90 cm for the EU), and the queen measures 60 inches (or 160 cm). The cabinet is always 20 cm (8 inches) wider than the mattress.

Roll: A Real bed in an unreal size

The electric motor system is quiet and energy-efficient. The bed needs to be plugged in, but can also run on a removable rechargeable battery when an outlet is not within reach. The mattress can be rolled with a thin sheet on it, but rolling it with a blanket is not recommended, as it may get stuck or become damaged.

The bed features a reinforced cantilevered aluminum frame with soft-close actuation. The base structure is made of honeycomb cardboard. It’s claimed to be sturdy and durable, though not very light: the twin bed weighs about 60 kg (130 lb), while the queen weighs close to 90 kg (200 lb). It includes wheels for easier relocation. That makes it a practical solution for hosting overnight guests, for people who move frequently, or anyone who enjoys rearranging their space.

The bed comes fully assembled and ready to go Roll Bed

When rolled up, Roll just blends into the room and can serve as a TV stand, a surface for plants or books, or even as a bench. It is planned to be available in six color options: white, charcoal, walnut, birch wood, light grey, and oak. LED lighting is included in the base price.

Early backers can get the product for a pledge of US$1,159, while the planned retail price is $1,680 – assuming it reaches production. Shipping is expected to begin in June 2026.

Sources: Kickstarter, Roll Bed

