Cutting-edge Leatherman multitool sells faster than it flips open

Founded on the back of its classic plier-based multitool in 1983, Leatherman celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. And what better way to mark the occasion than with a fully revamped, modernized version of its most iconic tool? The new Batch 005 40th Anniversary Tool celebrates the company's longstanding dedication to innovation and utility, combining the classic Leatherman plier chassis with the latest advances, including Free one-handed magnetic operation, the company's first MagnaCut steel blade, and a special edition Cerakote colorway. If that sounds like the ultimate multitool to you, it seems you're not alone ... the 005 sold out in a matter of minutes.

The latest release from the Leatherman Garage, the Batch 005 celebrates 40 years of market-defining tools while serving as a contemporary multitool featuring the latest advances. The original 1983 Pocket Survival Tool (PST) created by company founder Tim Leatherman carried its implements on the inside of its folded chassis, but Leatherman follows its more modern tradition for the 22-tool Batch 005, pushing the tools to the outside and utilizing the Free platform. This way, each implement can be independently deployed from the handle with a one-handed flip without opening the entire tool. The magnetic locking system ensures smooth, confident operation and tool use.

Leatherman modernizes its classic plier multitool Leatherman

The other immediately noticeable feature on the 005 is the contrast brown blade, which highlights not only the limited edition status of the multitool but also the CPM MagnaCut steel used in its construction. MagnaCut is a stainless tool steel formulation prized for its combination of durability, corrosion resistance and edge retention. It's become a sought-after feature in EDC knives, and Leatherman says the Batch 005 marks the first time the steel has found use in a multitool. The color derives from a "Burnt Bronze" Cerakote ceramic finish that contrasts nicely with the white Cerakote tool body.

Beyond the distinctive MagnaCut straight blade, the 005's remaining 21-tool set includes among others a saw, a wood/metal file, replaceable wire cutters, large and small bit drivers, bottle and can openers, spring-action scissors, and, of course, spring-action pliers, with both regular and needle-nose capabilities.

The Leatherman Batch 005 multitool includes a regular bit driver and a small driver with eyeglass bit Leatherman

The readily pocketable 005 measures just under 4.3 inches (10.9 cm) from tip to tip when folded and weighs 8.7 oz (245 g).

Sadly for anyone wanting to add the Batch 005 to their EDC collection, the 1,983 handcrafted examples sold out almost immediately after Leatherman announced the knife's availability on Wednesday morning. The premium-grade $275 price tag didn't seem to slow down anxious buyers in the least.

Leatherman provides a closer look at the Batch 005 design and features in the video below.

Leatherman Garage: 40th Anniversary Tool

Source: Leatherman

