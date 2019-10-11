© 2019 New Atlas
Leatherman expands magnetic tool family with K-series folding knives

By Nick Lavars
October 10, 2019
Leatherman has launched a new set of folding knifes, the Free K-series
Leatherman has today added to its Free family of free-swinging multitools, introducing the K-Series to bring a little difference in appearance and functionality to others in the lineup. The expansion includes four new knives, all defined by the Free collection’s magnetic locking mechanism for one-handed opening and closing.

The Free collection was introduced earlier in the year when Leatherman kicked things off with the P4 and P2 multitools. These were quite different to the Leatherman tools of the past, featuring a magnetic opening and closing mechanism that could be controlled with a single thumb. These are priced at US$140 and and $120 respectively.

Leatherman followed this easy-release theme with the T2 and T4 in June, which cut down on the number of tools, therefore saving on weight and on price, with a cost of $40 and $60 respectively.

The newly introduced K series splits the middle of these on cost, and is also a bit of a departure aesthetics-wise, with Leatherman describing it as a compact folding knife. With that comes a more traditional knife handle attached to a 8.4 cm (3.3 in) stainless steel blade.

The Leatherman Free K2 folding knife
The Leatherman Free K2 folding knife

The Free K2 is the more minimal of the new offerings, with seven other tools that fold outwards from the handle. These include a pry tool, Philips head screwdriver, medium and small screwdrivers, an awl, package opener and bottle opener. The Free K4 offers the same, but a set of spring-loaded scissors as well. Also available are the K2X and K4X, which are the same tools but add a serrated section to the stainless steel blade.

All available now, both K2 models are priced at $80, while the K4 models are priced at $90.

Source: Leatherman

