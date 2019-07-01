Leatherman's magnetic multitools get cheaper and lighterView gallery - 14 images
Leatherman has began building out its "Free" collection of magnetic multitools with a pair of cheaper, lighter and simplified offerings, the T2 and the T4. Both promise the same single-handed opening capabilities that could save a finger nail or two, but with a simpler design that seriously undercuts others in the range both in price and weight.
Leatherman introduced its Free collection in April this year with the P4 and P2 the first multitools out of the gate. Priced at US$140 and $120 respectively, these implements packed upwards of 19 tools apiece so are very versatile everyday carry options, but may well be overkill for plenty of typical users.
What separates the Free collection from the many other multitools in Leatherman's catalogue is the reliance on a magnetic opening and closing thumb-release mechanism, which allows them to be used with one hand. This makes for easy-release tools that move into position much more freely than previous Leathermans, kind of like a butterfly knife, meaning they don't have to be painfully prised open with fingernails.
The T4 is the more expensive of the newcomers to the Free range. It packs 12 tools in all including a carbon-stainless steel blade, scissors, package opener. four screwdrivers types, a metal and wood file and a set of tweezers. It measures 9.3 cm (3.6 in) long when closed, with a weight of 4.3 oz (122 g).
A little cheaper is the T2, which is the same size but drops the file, tweezers, scissors and package opener and therefore around 30 g (1 oz) in weight. Still onboard are eight tools including a Phillips head, medium and extra small screwdrivers, bottle opener, the same carbon-stainless steel blade and an awl.
The Free T4 is priced at $60 and the Free T2 at $40. Both are available now through Leatherman's website and you can get a look at them in action in the videos below.
Source: Leatherman
