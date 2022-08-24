Five-function Leatherman multitool switches gears with swappable blades

Leatherman has introduced a stylish pocket knife with a few tricks up its sleeve, spearheaded by an interchangeable blade system built around two forms of high-end steel. The new Parts folding knife is imagined from the ground up as a robust and capable cutting tool, and packs the tiny implements needed to easily swap one blade for the other.

The Parts tool is a product of Leatherman's Garage project, an in-house division with a big emphasis on experimentation. It is the third product to emerge from this initiative, and is made from 26 parts found around the Leatherman factory.

Parts users can choose between a premium S30V stainless steel workblade or a 154CM blade more geared toward everyday use Leatherman

Users can choose between a premium S30V stainless steel workblade or a 154CM blade more geared toward everyday use, and switch between the two using an included Torx #6 drive bit. This is accompanied by a #8 Torx and standard bit driver, all of which are built into the end of the included lanyard.

A tool attachment for the Parts' lanyard features a Torx #6 drive bit, #8 Torx and standard bit driver Leatherman

Leatherman has opted for G-10 glass laminate scales that house the blade when not in use, and also feature a removable pocket clip for an additional carry option. Weighing just 3 oz (85 g), the Parts knife has a closed length of 4.3 in (11 cm), a thickness of 0.425 in (1 cm) and is priced at US$215.

Source: Leatherman