Hammerhead micro-camper packs velvety luxury in a battle-ready shell

One of the more interesting teardrop-sized off-road camping trailers to make its way across our computer screen in recent years, the Goliath G-47 is a towable juxtaposition that pairs one of the hardest-wearing exteriors out there with a cozy living concept all kitted out with features like a flip-up rainfall shower, off-grid electrical kit and swing-out grill. Hitch it up to a Land Cruiser or Patrol, and it'll ride over trail and stream to bring homey living to the type of biomes that would otherwise chew you up and $#@% you out in minutes.

We've received a little reader pushback lately about our liberal use of the word "teardrop" trailer. That's fair, and we can't argue with observations that a teardrop trailer should be curvy and shaped, generally speaking, like an actual drop of tear flowing out of the corner of an eye.

But the camping trailer market has become flooded with all kinds of body shapes around layouts very clearly inspired by the original teardrops – mattress-filled cabins with a few cabinets, tailgate galleys and not much else. We've come to embrace them as part of the extended teardrop family, if only to save from having to coin a new, unrecognizable name for every single bullet-drop and slash-drop that arrives to market trying to distinguish itself from the pack.

Not exactly a blacksmith hammerhead, but perhaps something like a blacksmith hammerhead reimagined by a designer Goliath Campers

The G-47 from Goliath campers, however, does remind us much more of a heavy-duty tool than a teardrop. It's vaguely similar in shape to a blacksmith hammer, so we're going with "hammer-drop" for this one and hope to fill out the category with some future towable off-road hammerheads. In the meantime, we can backfill the category with past launches like anything from Track Trailer or Mammoth Overland.

We extend that new term as a peace offering to the "NOT a teardrop!!!" folks, even though Goliath does, in fact, call it a teardrop. We also reserve the right to otherwise continue to use the term "teardrop" liberally, likely starting in the very near future.

The full-height door and fridge drawer just inside it are rare features on trailers of this size Goliath Campers

Now, back to the actual 15.4-foot (4.7-m) G-47 off-road camper. Another in a long line of post-pandemic escape vessels, the trailer's hammerhead shape isn't merely for show, as the trailer joins the ranks of other small Aussie boulder-busters as a muscly, venture-anywhere tool mounted atop a powder-coated steel chassis. A twin-shock Cruisemaster independent suspension system cushions the toothy 35-in mud-terrain tires clung to 18-in off-road wheels while delivering a very breezy ground clearance up to 23.5 inches (60 cm).

That gritty-looking paint is a stone-resistant Raptor coating applied all over the G-47's foam-core fiberglass body, and somehow the trailer manages to wear its black protective coating better than a $1-million camper van. In our opinion, anyway.

Goliath ensures the G-47 complements its off-road capability with full off-grid readiness, wiring a pair of 150-Ah gel batteries to a 2,000-W inverter, 200-W solar blanket and Redarc Red Vision management system with accompanying mobile app. The Red Vision system not only monitors the electrical hardware but provides control of various standard and add-on features, including the lighting, refrigeration, TV and audio equipment.

Goliath's "open and cook" tailgate galley Goliath Campers

Around back, the G-47 earns its "'drop" trailer credentials with what Goliath calls the "open and cook" kitchen. Goliath stretches the countertop clean across the width of the trailer with help from a drop-in sink lid, providing 63 x 24 in (160 x 60 cm) of working space. If that's not enough, the swing-out worktop serves as a secondary counter and a stand for the Weber portable grill.

There's also an upright 65-L fridge/freezer behind the counter, custom wine rack, custom spice rack and 300 liters worth of drawer and cabinet space. The induction cooktop has two burners, and the sink is plumbed to a diesel hot water heater and 170-L fresh tank.

The flip-up rainfall shower is a unique feature we haven't seen on other micro-campers Goliath Campers

Just around the cook's righthand corner, the G-47 has a flip-up side panel that serves as the shower. Impressively, it includes a rainfall shower head for a natural, relaxing outdoor shower. A drop-down privacy tent is also available.

Inside its full-height door, the G-47 has the usual double bed filling out the floor area of the interior. The cabin gets elevated with features like an above-pillow stargazing hatch, available Kicker stereo system, temperature-controlled automatic fan, multicolor mood lighting, and even an available 30-L under-bed fridge drawer for drinks and snacks.

The interior also includes a command center in the corner Goliath Campers

The G-47 weighs in at 2,535 lb (1,150 kg) dry. Goliath doesn't offer a price sheet on its website, but a new model currently listed on Caravan Camping Sales starts at AU$69,500 (approx. US$46,150). Advertised options include a portable toilet, heat and air conditioning, and 24-in TV. Based in Queensland, Goliath builds its trailers in Australia.

Source: Goliath Campers

