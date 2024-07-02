Striking panoramic Kube teardrop bushwhack-camps the American outback

When Kimberley Kampers first presented its ultramodern all-terrain-ready Kube camper trailer, it didn't mention whether its newest model would make it over to the United States. And while the company's US arm didn't have one to show at this year's Overland Expo, it did launch the uniquely fashioned teardrop around the same time. Kimberley's smallest trailer is now available for preorder and will soon be road-tripping and rock-crawling across the US with its unique combination of rugged underpinnings, space-age thermoplastic-composite construction, cushy king-sized al fresco living and panoramic viewing.

It barely took a full month for the Kube camper to get official confirmation for the US, as Kimberley USA announced preordering in early May on its Facebook page. It's also added the 17-foot-long (5.2-m) teardrop to its website, complete with a downloadable brochure and full pricing breakdown.

The Kube starts at US$53,297 for the entry level "Classic" – well more than the average teardrop trailer but a little less of a gut punch compared to the $68,500 (AUD) starting price in Australia ... at least until you do the conversion math and see that equates to US$45,650.

The panoramic windows bring serious light and local scenery into the king bedroom Kimberley Kampers

A "Kube" teardrop sounds like an oxymoron, but it does reflect Kimberley's design. The trailer couples a rounded front-end inspired by traditional teardrop design with a squarer, vertically walled upper body that maximizes interior space. That opens room for Kimberley to push beyond the average teardrop, making the Kube cabin large enough to step in and out of via a full-width entry aisle in front of the 72 x 80-in (183 x 203-cm) Australian king bed immersed in the panoramic scenery of dual-pane windows on every side.

While the single bed makes the trailer a technical two-person, it's large enough to squeeze a child or two in for family camping. Throw down a dog bed on the entry aisle and every family member has a space to sleep. Just be ready to upgrade when the kids get too big and independent to sleep in mom and dad's bed. Kimberley does offer an optional futon kit for the front entry/lounge area.

The front console features loads of storage, a shelf for placing drinks and other things, and an 85-L fridge Kimberley Kampers

The Kube isn't tall enough to stand in but plenty tall for sitting up in bed. Sitting on the foot of the bed provides access to the front storage console with Corian countertop and 85-L upright fridge/freezer. The remainder of the kitchen equipment is located on the other side of the wall, courtesy of an expanding slide-out with dual-burner gas stove, hot/cold sink and storage drawers. A quick awning rolls out some shade overhead.

Kimberley gives the Kube a larger interior without taking up floor-to-ceiling space with a tailgate galley, providing plenty of awning-protected cooking space on its slide-out Kimberley Kampers

Stepping up to the $59,969 Kube Ecotrek flagship loads in additional exterior equipment, including a slide-out stainless steel dining table, ensuite privacy tent with hot/cold shower, Bluetooth soundbar, and 200-W solar charging system with ultra-thin Merlin panels. That solar system charges the upgraded 300-Ah lithium-ion battery (from 200 Ah in the Classic) that can be doubled in capacity and paired with a 2,000-W inverter optionally.

Both Classic and Ecotrek models carry a 121-liter fresh water tank and Kimberley's Visiflow pump system, which bypasses the tank and pulls cleaning water directly from streams and lakes. An available Thirsty Nomad off-grid system brings aboard multi-stage water filtration, and an optional 61-L auxiliary fresh water tank adds more carrying capacity.

Getting ready to cook dinner Kimberley Kampers

Every Kube starts out as a molded thermoplastic-composite body shell affixed to a stout, laser-cut hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis. A standard custom air suspension with trailing arms ensures the Kube is able to venture as deep into the wild as you're willing to pull it, assisted by steel off-road wheels wrapped tidily inside BFG KO2 AT 275/75/R17 tires. The Classic weighs 2,450 lb (1,111 kg) and has an 1,850-lb (839-kg) payload, while the Ecotrek's extras drive weight up to 2,690 lb (1,220 kg) and payload down to 1,610 lb (730 kg).

Kimberley offers a number of options for both the Classic and Ecotrek, starting with diesel heating and 12-V rooftop A/C. Other add-ons include a 24-in smart TV, winterization package, multi-color underbody lighting with app control, and various roof and bike racks.

Source: Kimberley Kampers USA