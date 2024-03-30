Kube teardrop camper is a stunning panoramic pod ready for the Outback

Kimberley Kampers has been building some of Australia's most visually striking but still rugged camping trailers for 30 years. It's now shrinking its distinctive composite design down from family size to teardrop size. The new Kube is the company's take on the classic teardrop, offering a harder wearing, more luxurious experience than the average towable two-sleeper, with a king-size bed, expandable pull-out kitchen, indoor refrigerator, and underpinnings tough enough to explore the remote, rugged Kimberley region that inspired the brand name.

Kimberley is one of those companies that builds products that look so different and distinct – downright futuristic, in many cases – you immediately think they're the latest to hit the market (or maybe even a forward-looking design study). Then, after a little digging, you learn that the camping trailer in question has already been out roaming the most distant reaches of the Australian continent for years, maybe decades.

The Kimberley Kruiser lineup features three different size caravans; this one is the largest, the six-person dual-axle T3 Kimberley Kampers

Take the Kimberley Kruiser caravan pictured above. It looks quite unlike anything else we can think of and feels more like a concept we'd see at a major caravan show than a new product launch. In fact, it's neither – it's been on the market since 2012. The Karavan (company likes its 'K') hybrid hard-wall expander just below doesn't hit quite the same level of clean, space-agey aesthetic, but it grows and protects like few to no other caravans out there ... and dates back to 2006.

The Kimberley Karavan lineup features a unique expandable hard-wall design that sleeps two to six people Kimberley Kampers

Suffice to say, we were quite happy to receive notice that Kimberley was launching an all-new trailer, a small model with a calendar age that matches the sheer freshness of its design. Better yet, the builder quickly follows up its off-road Sprinter camper van with a trailer it positions as the most capable in its lot, thanks to a compact size and stout construction.

Kimberley's unique spin on the teardrop isn't an actual cube, as its name alludes, but it does have a more rectangular profile than others with a flat roofline and vertical rear-end. The trailer essentially blends the smooth composite construction of the Kruiser line with the shape of the (closed) Karavan into a sleek, small, eye-catching design. As for its "teardrop" credentials, it has a smooth, round nose and two-person layout that tie in with the classics.

Kimberley combines a "cube" upper body with a tapered lower body and a teardrop-like arched front-end Kimberley Kampers

Like Kimberley's larger caravans, the Kube looks like a luxurious highway cruiser but is in fact built to go off-road ... as far and gnarly as the owner wants. Its molded thermoplastic-composite body shell and 100-percent recycled ArmaPET plastic floor are affixed to a hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis, its 16-in steel wheels bolted to a set of trailing arms with custom air springs and off-road racing mono-tube shocks. Hydraulic override disc brakes bring the all-terrain tires to a halt.

At 17 feet (5.2 m), the Kube is a longer than many of the teardrop trailers we've covered in the past. That size, along with the extra space allotted by the lack of tailgate galley, lets Kimberley create a truly inviting interior. It places the bed, which it calls a king-size, within a sweeping mini-greenhouse that provides 270-degree views out of three large windows. There's also an overhead skylight forward from the foot of the bed so campers get views in every direction. Built-in window shades ensure they can block out the light should they want to sleep in.

Kimberley doesn't list exact measurements but calls the bed a king-size Kimberley Kampers

The front of the cabin is furnished like a hotel room with a full-width console that includes a top shelf surface, drawers, cubbies and a mini-bar ... er, 85-L upright fridge/freezer. Floor space between the bed and console provides a clear aisle between the two entry doors, a space for getting dressed, and maybe a spot for a furry bestie to curl up on his or her favorite travel bed. More storage is available in the overhead cabinets that wrap around the bed area and in the available drawer below the foot of the bed.

Behind the under-bed drawer, the rear part of the bed conceals the slide-out outdoor kitchen that emerges from a hatch at the left-side rear corner. Opening in multiple directions, the stainless steel unit carries a dual-burner stove, sink, storage drawers and compartments, and a dedicated prep area. Kimberley also offers a stainless steel breakfast table that hooks up to the kitchen unit for dining below the awning.

Kimberley gives the Kube a larger interior without taking up floor-to-ceiling space with a tailgate galley, providing plenty of awning-protected cooking space on its slide-out Kimberley Kampers

The kitchen faucet and outdoor shower provide both cold water and hot water from a Webasto diesel water heater. An ensuite shower/toilet tent is available optionally.

Additional equipment includes a 200-Ah lithium battery, 120-L fresh water tank and optional 70-L secondary fresh tank, LED lighting, and a 450-L UniPod front storage box. The trailer tares in at 1,110 kg (2,447 lb) and has an 840-kg (1,851-lb) max payload.

Two Kube trailers hit Kimberley's showroom Kimberley Kampers

Kimberley timed the official launch of the Kube for Easter weekend, and the new trailer starts at AU$68,525 (approx. US$44,675), including GST. The company offers a load of options, including heating, air conditioning, solar charging, onboard audio/video equipment, and Starlink satellite internet prep.

Kimberley does have US distribution and sells several of its models in the States but has not yet announced plans for a US-bound Kube. The Kimberley USA Facebook page did repost photos of the Kube launch, for what that's worth.

Source: Kimberley Kampers