Kimberley Kruiswagen Sprinter camper van off-grids like a GOAT

One of Australia's true off-road caravan innovators dives into the off-road camper van segment in a big way. Kimberley Kampers puts its own spin on the ever-popular two-sleeper Mercedes-Benz Sprinter all-terrain camper van, and this one is designed to let campers positively luxuriate in the hottest, most treacherous parts of the Outback.

It stays connected via Starlink satellite service, provides two kitchen areas for transforming local ingredients into multi-course meals, and seamlessly converts into a smart, roomy backcountry palace fit for adventurous days and restful nights.

Kimberley has been building some of Australia's most impressive rugged-but-luxurious caravans for three decades, including the hybrid expander pictured below.

Called simply the Karavan, that particular model stands out because of the dual-shell power-lift expandability that allows it to grow from a tough, low-riding towable to a roomy, full-height hard-walled livable.

Upon arrival, the Kimberley Karavan grows into a full-height living space, keeping its hard walls intact Kimberley Kampers

Kimberley's new camper van doesn't offer the Karavan series' power expansion capability – there isn't even an optional pop-up roof to be found on this dedicated two-sleeper. However, the Kruiswagen does have some moving hardware, including a slide-out kitchen for outdoor cooking and a power-lift bed that keeps the full-width rear dinette free and clear during the day. At night, that bed slowly lowers down at the push of a button and rests over top the folded dinette benches the edges of the kitchen counters, providing a queen-size sleeping area.

The queen-size bed lowers down at the push of a button, resting over top the dinette and counter edges Kimberley Kampers

The dual-use design of the van rear opens the center of the van into a spacious, dual-sided kitchen that spans the aisle. The righthand-driver's side houses a bamboo-veneered shelving unit with open countertop and available under-counter microwave, next to a standing 130-L fridge/freezer. Across the way on the passenger side, the long, low kitchen block has either a portable single-plate induction cooker or an inbuilt dual-plate induction cooktop (depending on spec) along with a sink and plenty of countertop space.

Those who prefer to cook in the open air have that option built right into the rear corner of their on/off-road camp kruiser. The slide-out kitchen on the passenger side houses a small sink of its own and a dual-burner stove. A gas or electric Weber grill are available to swap in for the stove, adding some always-welcome BBQ power.

Outdoor galley with available Weber electric grill Kimberley Kampers

Back inside, the wet bathroom sits behind the driver's seat, which does not swivel around, housing the shower and composting toilet. Across the way, an optional removable table provides a dining nook and workstation for the rotated passenger seat.

In terms of its promised off-grid capability, the Kruiswagen comes wired with a base-level 48-V electrical system with 2-kWh smart battery, 3,600-W pure sine wave inverter, and 200-W rooftop solar charging system. Buyers can upgrade that system with up to 10 kWh of battery power and 800 W of roof-mounted solar. An available Starlink prep package makes it easy to plug in a Starlink satellite dish for internet-everywhere, and the optional Cel-Fi Go 4G cellular booster enhances coverage throughout the Outback.

Kimberley can ready the Kruiswagen for Starlink Kimberley Kampers

The Kruiswagen's water storage system supplies 110 liters of fresh water supplemented by an available 86-L dedicated drinking water tank, and Kimberley's optional exterior Visi-Flow system lets Kruiswageneers bypass the onboard water storage all together to pump in river or lake water for non-drinking purposes like hot/cold outdoor showering. The waterless toilet eliminates the need to use precious fresh water for flushing, and also leaves behind the chore of storing and dumping black water.

Other standard and available onboard features include diesel air and water heating, air conditioning, a Bluetooth sound system, a 28-in smart TV, and LED interior and exterior lighting. The van is based on a long-wheelbase Sprinter AWD with 2-in lift and BFG A/T tires. Optional vehicle upgrades include a winch-ready bull bar, snorkel, skid protection, expedition roof rack, Maxtrax traction boards and 93-L long-range fuel tank.

Putting the AWD and all-terrain tires to work Kimberley Kampers

Kimberley announced the Kruiswagen last month, and the camper van is available in two different specs starting at AU$189,063 (approx. US$125,400).

Kimberley provides a full walkthrough of the Kruiswagen below, highlighting standard features and differences between the base-level Classic model and higher-tier AU$238,995 (US$160,000) Ecoscape variant.

Kimberley Kruiswagen - WORLD RELEASE - new Class B Motorhome from Kimberley Kampers

Source: Kimberley Kampers