The burly Tvan teardrop from Track Trailer becomes the latest Australian camper to make its way to the US, traveling from its longtime stomping grounds in the Australian Outback to the equally dry, rugged no man's lands of the American Southwest.
Like a teardrop after a full steroid regimen, the Track Tvan camping looks like it could break straight through any boulder or mountainside that happens to stand in its path. Track recently debuted the latest version of this force of the Outback, and it looks tougher and more comfortable than ever.